OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams left Game 2 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on May 20 with left hamstring tightness and did not return, the team announced.

Williams played seven minutes in the first quarter, finishing with four points, one rebound and two steals before exiting at the 1:34 mark. The Thunder ruled him out for the remainder of the contest, which Oklahoma City won 122-113 to tie the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

It is the same left hamstring Williams strained in Game 2 of the first-round series against the Phoenix Suns on April 22. That Grade 1 strain sidelined him for six games. He returned for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on May 19, posting 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during a double-overtime loss.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said after the Game 2 victory that Williams would undergo further evaluation. "He's going to get checked out," Daigneault stated. "I don't deal in like hypotheticals, especially when doctors are involved. ... We'll see where he's at. We'll update him accordingly."

The injury occurred in the same leg that had previously troubled Williams this postseason. He appeared to receive treatment on the hamstring during the first half before leaving the bench area. Cason Wallace started the second half in his place.

Prior to the Western Conference Finals, Williams declared himself fully healthy. In a video posted to his YouTube channel on May 16, he said: "It's good that I haven't had to rush back from my hamstring stuff at all. I'm actually taking like extra days now than from what was originally planned because we were up 3-0 over the Lakers, so there was no point in going into this series and possibly hurting myself before we play the Timberwolves or the Spurs. I'm about to go into another series healthy."

The Thunder listed Williams off the injury report ahead of Game 1 and confirmed no strict minutes restriction for his return. He participated fully in practices leading into the series.

This marks the third hamstring issue for Williams in recent months. The latest development comes as the Thunder, defending champions, navigate the Western Conference Finals against a young Spurs team led by Victor Wembanyama.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday, May 22, in San Antonio. No timeline has been provided for Williams' return as of May 21. The team will provide updates following medical evaluation.

Williams, 25, has been a key two-way contributor for Oklahoma City this season. His absence in the first round did not derail the top-seeded Thunder, who advanced with strong play from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and supporting cast members.

In Game 2, Oklahoma City leaned on its depth, with the bench outscoring San Antonio's reserves. Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 30 points. The Thunder forced 21 turnovers from the Spurs while committing fewer themselves.

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Medical experts note that Grade 1 hamstring strains typically require 1-3 weeks of recovery, though re-aggravation can extend timelines. Williams' cautious return after the initial injury reflected the team's emphasis on long-term availability.

The Thunder have navigated multiple injury challenges throughout the 2026 playoffs while maintaining strong performance. Williams' versatility as a scorer, defender and playmaker makes his status a significant factor in the series.

Fans and analysts will monitor updates from the Thunder's medical staff. The organization has a history of conservative management with soft-tissue injuries to avoid long-term setbacks.

Oklahoma City entered the Western Conference Finals with home-court advantage after posting one of the league's top regular-season records. The series against San Antonio features two of the NBA's brightest young cores, drawing significant attention.

Further details on Williams' condition are expected in the coming days as the series shifts to Texas. The Thunder will adjust lineups accordingly, with players like Wallace, Isaiah Joe and others available to fill minutes.