LOS ANGELES — Trade rumors surrounding Kawhi Leonard have intensified this offseason, with the Los Angeles Clippers star forward widely viewed as one of the most available high-profile veterans ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft and free agency period.

Multiple league sources indicate the Clippers are seriously considering trading the two-time NBA champion as they pivot toward a rebuild, bolstered by a high lottery pick and a young core. Leonard, who turns 35 in June, is entering the final year of a three-year, $149.5 million extension and remains one of the league's most polarizing yet impactful players when healthy.

The Golden State Warriors have been the most aggressive suitors. Reports confirm the Warriors came remarkably close to acquiring Leonard at the February 2026 trade deadline, with much of the framework reportedly agreed upon before Clippers owner Steve Ballmer intervened. With Stephen Curry still chasing another title and the Warriors looking to maximize their remaining championship window, a Leonard pairing with Curry and Draymond Green remains a tantalizing possibility.

Miami Heat president Pat Riley has also been linked to Leonard, viewing him as a potential missing piece alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for another Eastern Conference push. Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons have also been mentioned as realistic landing spots in various mock trades, drawn to Leonard's two-way pedigree despite his injury history.

The Clippers' situation is complicated by an ongoing NBA investigation into alleged salary-cap circumvention involving Leonard's previous contract. While the probe's outcome remains uncertain, it has created additional urgency around his future. Some insiders suggest the Clippers may prefer to move Leonard now while his trade value remains high rather than risk complications next summer.

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Leonard has been non-committal about his future in Los Angeles. After the Clippers' season ended, he told reporters he needed time to process before discussing his next chapter. "Let me cry about this loss a little bit more. We'll have our discussions when that time comes," he said.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank has publicly stated the organization's desire to "win with Kawhi," but the team's recent lottery finish and youth movement have shifted internal priorities. Acquiring a top-five draft pick in 2026 gives the Clippers valuable assets to pair with any Leonard trade package.

Any deal for Leonard would likely require a substantial return of young talent, future first-round picks and salary filler. Mock trades frequently involve packages centered on young scorers, defensive prospects and multiple unprotected picks. The Clippers would aim to jumpstart a competitive rebuild rather than enter a full tank.

For Leonard, a move could provide a fresh start on a contender with clearer title aspirations. His championship pedigree — winning titles with the Spurs in 2014 and Raptors in 2019 — makes him an attractive veteran rental or long-term piece depending on the destination. However, his load-management history and past knee issues remain significant factors in trade evaluations.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has been aggressive in reshaping the roster around Curry. Adding Leonard would represent an all-in move for one final deep playoff run. The presence of Jimmy Butler's expiring contract could facilitate salary matching in potential three-team deals.

The Heat's interest aligns with Riley's history of bold moves for star talent. Miami has the organizational stability and culture that could appeal to Leonard, who has thrived in professional environments emphasizing discipline and defense.

Despite the rumors, Leonard retains significant value. He delivered one of his most efficient seasons recently, showcasing the two-way dominance that once made him a Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP. Teams believe a healthier, motivated Leonard could still elevate any contending roster.

The Clippers face a critical crossroads. After years of building around Leonard and Paul George (now departed), the front office must decide whether to extend Leonard this summer or capitalize on his trade market while his value is elevated. Extension talks are expected, but a max deal for a 35-year-old with durability concerns carries substantial risk.

League executives expect Leonard's name to dominate offseason conversations. With several teams possessing the assets and motivation to pursue him, a trade could materialize quickly once the draft lottery dust settles and free agency begins.

For now, the situation remains fluid. Leonard has not demanded a trade, and the Clippers maintain they prefer to compete with him. However, the combination of roster youth, draft capital and external interest suggests change is likely on the horizon in Los Angeles.

As the NBA offseason gains momentum, Kawhi Leonard stands as one of its most compelling figures — a proven winner whose next destination could reshape contending hopes across multiple conferences. Whether he stays with the Clippers or joins a new team, his decision will send ripples throughout the league.