LOS ANGELES — Model Brooks Nader and actor Taron Egerton have ignited a passionate new romance, with multiple public sightings, steamy kisses and insider confirmation that the pair are "definitely into" each other following several dates in Los Angeles and beyond. The unlikely coupling between the 29-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit star and the 36-year-old "Rocketman" actor has captured Hollywood's attention since late March 2026, blending high-profile glamour with genuine chemistry as they navigate early relationship stages amid busy careers.

Nader and Egerton were first linked after being spotted on a low-key dinner date in Santa Monica on March 28. Photographs showed the pair cozied up together, with Egerton unable to keep his hands off Nader during their outing. Sources told outlets the evening was not their first rendezvous, revealing they had known each other for some time and had been on multiple dates. The duo even shared the table with Nader's sister, Sarah Jane Nader, adding a family touch to their public debut.

A source close to Nader told PEOPLE exclusively that the model is "definitely into" the Welsh actor, describing him as "very charming." "She likes hanging out with him," the insider said. "She's just enjoying it for what it is, but she's definitely into him." Nader, who stars in the upcoming "Baywatch" reboot, maintains a packed schedule but is making time for the relationship, finding joy amid her rising acting and modeling commitments.

The romance gained further momentum with additional sightings. The couple was photographed passionately kissing during another beachside date in Santa Monica, unable to contain their affection. More recently, they were spotted taking a romantic dip together during a beach outing in Australia, holding hands and appearing infatuated. These images fueled widespread media coverage and social media buzz, with fans praising the pair's undeniable chemistry.

Egerton, known for his roles in "Kingsman," "Rocketman" and the upcoming "Apex," has kept a relatively private personal life. The Golden Globe winner's connection with Nader marks a notable chapter following previous relationships. Insiders note the relationship has progressed quickly since they first met at a party earlier in the year, with both parties keen on each other.

Nader rose to fame through "Dancing with the Stars," Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues and her expanding acting portfolio. Her down-to-earth personality and athletic background complement Egerton's charismatic screen presence. Friends describe the pairing as refreshing, with both enjoying the early stages without rushing labels. The couple has yet to make an official public statement, preferring to let their actions speak amid the spotlight.

Social media reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans creating montages of their dates and speculating on future red carpet appearances. Some commentators noted the refreshing absence of immediate drama, focusing instead on mutual respect and fun. Hollywood watchers see potential long-term compatibility given shared interests in fitness, travel and creative pursuits.

The romance comes at pivotal career moments for both. Nader teases a "new era" in her professional life with the "Baywatch" project generating buzz. Egerton continues building on his dramatic and action credentials with high-profile projects. Supporters hope the relationship provides balance amid demanding schedules.

As spring turned to early summer 2026, the pair's Australia getaway signaled willingness to travel together, further solidifying reports of a committed connection. Sources emphasize they are enjoying the moment while respecting privacy boundaries. No engagement or serious commitment rumors have surfaced, keeping focus on their current happiness.

Celebrity relationship experts note that such pairings often thrive when both parties maintain independent careers while supporting one another. Nader's previous marriage and subsequent single life contrast with Egerton's more low-key dating history, creating an intriguing dynamic. Their public displays, while affectionate, appear natural rather than staged for attention.

As more details emerge, the story of Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton continues captivating audiences. From initial dinner dates to international beach escapes, their romance exemplifies Hollywood's blend of glamour and relatability. Whether it evolves into something deeper or remains a joyful chapter, the pair has already left an impression in 2026 celebrity news.

Fans eagerly await future sightings and potential joint appearances. For now, the model and actor seem content building their connection away from constant scrutiny, letting chemistry guide the way. In an industry often defined by fleeting flings, Nader and Egerton's story offers a refreshing narrative of mutual attraction and shared adventure.