Expanding a young tech company into a new region is rarely a snap decision. For Nikesh Panchal, founder and chief executive of Wavee Ai, the choice to bet on Asia Pacific as the next chapter for its residential platform has been a slow build rather than a sudden leap.

Wavee Ai, born in London to tidy up chaotic building group chats and parcel rooms, is now preparing to bring its verified, community-first model to cities across the region, from Singapore to Australia. Panchal has already grown Wavee Ai to a £10 million valuation with its continuous push into one of the world's most dynamic sectors.

After raising more than £1 million to fund international rollout, its expansion is framed as a response to growing demand for safer, more organised digital communities, supported by a strategy that leans on partnerships, localisation, and brand trust.

Lessons From London for a Region on the Move

Alongside running Wavee Ai, Panchal sits on the board of London Tech Equity Ltd, where he has seen early-stage companies stall after chasing quick wins without the proper governance or metrics in place. That experience has reinforced his preference for a founder-led, long-term strategy over rapid, scattershot expansion and informs how he thinks about entering new markets.

Wavee Ai's story began in London, where Panchal spent time watching the small frictions that define life in managed buildings: missed deliveries, noisy group chats, anonymous neighbours, and concierge desks buried in paper logs. Wavee Ai was built as a direct response to that jumble, replacing scattered tools with a single, verified platform. Residents use one app, concierges work from one portal, and local businesses connect through one controlled channel into a defined community.

Those early years in London gave Panchal lessons he now intends to carry into Asia, while adapting them to local realities. He stresses the importance of staying small in scope even when ambitions are big. Rather than trying to run every aspect of a building's operations, the platform focuses on a narrow band: communication, community, and local commerce.

It offers a small set of features, such as parcel tracking, visitor management, a private neighbour feed, and curated local offers. That restraint has helped the company avoid being pulled into custom projects that dilute its core product and has become a cornerstone of its quality-over-speed approach.

Those results underpin another lesson: residents will embrace a new app only if it clearly replaces pain points rather than adding to them. In buildings where Wavee Ai was implemented, concierge staff reported time saved on manual logging, and residents valued having one trusted place for updates instead of chasing information across group chats and noticeboards. Local businesses that aligned their offers with building rhythms found steadier engagement.

Panchal says, "London taught us patterns. We know what tends to work for concierges, what residents respond to, and how local businesses like to plug in. But each city and each building has its own personality. Our job in Asia Pacific is to listen first, then apply what we've learned."

A Founder's Long-View Strategy

The concrete success of Wavee Ai in London is what Panchal plans to bring into the room with Asia-based stakeholders. In practice, that means entering the region through pilot projects and portfolio-level experiments, listening to how each city and building works, then applying London's patterns in ways that can be localised and refined on the ground. The basic idea remains straightforward: the app connects residents, concierge teams, and local businesses inside a private, building-verified network, where parcel arrivals, visitor notifications, building announcements, and neighbourhood offers land in one feed, and every resident is authenticated through their building rather than signing up anonymously.

This business model is what Panchal now wants to adopt in apartment-heavy markets across Asia Pacific, where dense living, rising rents, and a growing class of professionally managed buildings are pushing community management to the top of the priority list for owners and residents alike.

These conditions, he believes, echo the pressures that helped Wavee Ai gain traction in London, but on a larger, faster-moving scale. He frames Asia Pacific not only as a growth market, but as a proving ground for how verified, community-first platforms can become part of the fabric of urban living.

Panchal also sees the expansion as an opportunity to bring local shops closer to the people who live above and around them, turning independent cafés, gyms, studios, and specialty retailers into trusted, visible partners in residents' daily routines.

For residents, that means having reliable options for everyday needs and passions without searching across multiple platforms or travelling far—often just by looking at what is available on the ground floor or around the corner. For local businesses, it offers a direct, accountable route into the vertical communities they have always served but rarely reached in such a focused, building-by-building way.

"I see a win-win opportunity," Panchal mentions. "We designed Wavee Ai to be scalable so that it can adapt to the needs of different residential communities."

A Founder's Bet on How Cities Will Feel

The story of Wavee Ai's Asia Pacific expansion is, at its core, about how one founder imagines cities will feel in the coming decade. Panchal is betting that verified, community-first platforms will become the norm in dense urban living, and that residents from London to Singapore will increasingly expect their buildings to provide safe, organised digital spaces, just as they provide clean lobbies and working lifts.

In his view, the cultural shift toward secure, accountable online communities aligns closely with how many Asian cities already think about shared living, security, and neighbourhood identity.

In the Asia Pacific, where the living sector is attracting serious investment and attention, Wavee Ai's arrival is another sign of how quickly expectations are changing. Buildings are no longer just assets; they are communities that need tools to match their complexity.

Panchal's insistence on partnerships, brand trust, and a measured, quality-first rollout reflects a belief that residential technology should behave more like infrastructure than like a passing trend. If the platform can quietly become part of residents' routines in Sydney, Singapore, or Tokyo the way it has in parts of London, his bet will look less like a gamble and more like a blueprint for how cities everywhere might choose to live together.