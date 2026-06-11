LOS ANGELES — Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one of soccer's most colorful personalities, made his debut appearance as a World Cup broadcaster on Fox Sports while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," where he offered blunt opinions on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and shared stories from his playing career.

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The former striker, who will cover the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Fox, sat down with host Jimmy Kimmel and discussed his transition from the pitch to the booth, his time playing in Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy, and memorable moments involving fellow stars.

When asked who is the better player between Messi and Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic gave a characteristically confident answer. "After Messi won his World Cup? He put the bar and he closed the door," he said, suggesting Messi's 2022 triumph gave him the edge in their long-running debate.

Ibrahimovic, who played in two World Cups for Sweden, acknowledged the greatness of both players but positioned Messi's international success as decisive. His comments reflect the ongoing global conversation about the two icons as they prepare for what could be their final World Cup appearances in 2026.

Broadcasting Career and On-Air Persona

Ibrahimovic revealed he is approaching his broadcasting role with the same bold energy that defined his playing career. "I'm the only one that doesn't have a script. The other ones follow script and I'm there just to be myself," he told Kimmel. "They want Zlatan. I'm going to bring them Zlatan."

He compared himself to NBA legend Charles Barkley, known for his outspoken commentary. "I feel good. Something new in front of the cameras in different way," Ibrahimovic said. "I have nothing. They cannot judge me because it's not my job. So I cannot do wrong. I can only do good."

The former Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and AC Milan star expressed excitement about working in front of American audiences during the World Cup. "American people is going to fall asleep and I'm there to wake them up," he joked, promising to bring energy to the broadcast.

MLS Experience and American Soccer Fans

Ibrahimovic spent two seasons with the LA Galaxy and reflected fondly on his time in the United States. "The life was good. Was easygoing, less stress," he said. However, he contrasted the atmosphere with European football, describing American fans as "soft" in comparison.

"In Europe, you lose a game. People, they don't wait outside your car. They wait outside your home," he explained. "And not with tacos in their hand, with something else. That's different level. Different pressure."

He recounted an incident in Marseille where fans threw knives onto the pitch during a match, highlighting the intensity of European soccer culture. "When we were scoring, so when you do your celebration, you go versus the flag in the corners. And then when I saw a knife coming, I was like, 'Guys, next goal we score, we celebrate in the middle. We don't go on the sides.'"

Despite the cultural differences, Ibrahimovic said he enjoyed his time in Los Angeles and created lasting memories. "I lived in Beverly Hills. I didn't say good morning or goodbye to my neighbors for two years," he recalled with a laugh.

Hazing Stories and Beckham Encounter

Ibrahimovic shared a humorous hazing story involving David Beckham during their time together at Paris Saint-Germain. Beckham, new to the team, was expected to sing a song as part of the initiation ritual. "He was like, 'Zlatan, I'm not doing that. Forget about it,'" Ibrahimovic recalled.

After several days of pressure, Beckham finally agreed. "He started to sing the English anthem," Ibrahimovic said. "I look at him, 'My friend, I cannot sing the English anthem.' And everybody was looking at him and he was getting red in his face."

The story illustrated the camaraderie and traditions in professional locker rooms, with Ibrahimovic positioning himself as the enforcer of team customs. "That's our way of presenting," he explained.

World Cup Broadcasting Ambitions

As he prepares for his broadcasting debut, Ibrahimovic expressed confidence in his ability to stand out. "World Cup is the biggest stage in a football career," he said. "Such a lovely stadium. Oh my god. That's a Zlatan stadium."

He promised to bring his unfiltered personality to the airwaves. "I will tell them what I think, what I feel, wrong or right, it's my opinion. You like it or not, it's up to you."

His comments have already generated significant buzz ahead of the tournament, with fans and media anticipating his outspoken analysis during matches.

Legacy and Transition

Ibrahimovic's move into broadcasting marks the next chapter for one of soccer's most charismatic figures. Known for his larger-than-life persona, acrobatic goals and memorable one-liners, he brings a unique perspective as a former star player.

His willingness to speak candidly about Messi and Ronaldo, hazing rituals and cultural differences in soccer adds entertainment value to the World Cup coverage. As the tournament approaches, Ibrahimovic is expected to provide colorful commentary that appeals to both hardcore fans and casual viewers.

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, offers a massive platform for broadcasters. Ibrahimovic's presence on Fox Sports is likely to attract attention from Swedish and international audiences, adding star power to the coverage.

Fan and Media Reaction

Early reactions to Ibrahimovic's appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" have been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers praising his humor and straightforward style. Social media clips of his stories and opinions have circulated widely, building anticipation for his World Cup role.

His comparison of Messi and Ronaldo, while subjective, reignites a perennial debate among soccer fans. The hazing anecdote involving Beckham provides insight into locker room culture and humanizes the larger-than-life personalities in the sport.

Looking Ahead to the World Cup

As the 2026 tournament draws near, Ibrahimovic's broadcasting debut adds excitement to an already star-studded event. His insights as a former player who competed in two World Cups will offer valuable perspective on the pressures and emotions of the competition.

Whether delivering sharp analysis, humorous observations or passionate commentary, Ibrahimovic is expected to bring energy and personality to Fox's coverage. His unique voice could help engage new audiences and enhance the viewing experience for millions around the globe.

For now, fans are enjoying his candid appearances and looking forward to seeing how his broadcasting career unfolds during the World Cup. Zlatan Ibrahimovic's transition from pitch to booth promises to be as entertaining as his playing days, bringing the same charisma and confidence that defined his legendary career.

The soccer world will be watching closely as one of the game's most memorable figures takes on a new challenge in front of the microphone. Ibrahimovic's unfiltered style is likely to make the 2026 World Cup broadcast even more compelling for viewers seeking personality alongside expert analysis.