Soccer fans around the world will have multiple free options to watch Sunday's 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, with broadcasters across dozens of countries offering the match on free-to-air television or through free streaming platforms.

The final kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern time, 8 p.m. British time, on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The match marks Argentina's bid to become the first nation in more than six decades to win consecutive World Cup titles, while Spain seeks its second championship following its lone previous title in 2010.

In the United States, the match will air in English on Fox, with a Spanish-language broadcast available on Telemundo. Viewers with a basic TV antenna, typically costing between $20 and $30, can pick up both channels for free in most metro areas, allowing access to the final, halftime show and trophy ceremony without any monthly subscription cost. For those who have cut the cord entirely, Fox is also available through live TV streaming services including YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV and Sling, most of which offer free trial periods for new subscribers. Fox's own streaming platform, Fox One, is priced at $19.99 a month but offers a three-day free trial, enough to catch at least part of the tournament's coverage. Telemundo's Spanish-language broadcast can also be streamed through Peacock, which offers an ad-supported subscription for $11 a month.

In the United Kingdom, the final will be available completely free through both the BBC and ITV. Cord-cutters can stream the match on BBC iPlayer or ITVX, with STV Player carrying the ITV feed specifically for viewers in Scotland. The BBC is additionally offering an ultra-high-definition stream through iPlayer, along with full radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Access requires only a valid UK television license and a UK-registered account.

Ireland will also carry the match free of charge, with RTE broadcasting the final with English-language commentary. Kickoff in Ireland falls at 8 p.m. local time, matching the UK broadcast window, and viewers can stream the match through the RTE Player app or website at no additional cost beyond a standard internet connection.

Australia will offer free coverage of the final through SBS On Demand, giving fans in the country access to the match without a cable or satellite subscription. In Canada, the World Cup final will be broadcast on CTV and streamed through Crave at no cost to viewers, with kickoff falling at 3 p.m. Eastern time, or 2 p.m. Central time, matching the U.S. broadcast window.

A number of other countries have also secured free-to-air rights for the final. Brazilian fans can watch the match for free through CazéTV's YouTube channel. In Belgium, the game will be shown on RTBF and VRT. The Netherlands will carry the match on NOS, while Switzerland has multiple free options available through SRF Play, RTS Play and RSI Play, reflecting the country's multiple language regions. Turkish viewers can access the final through TRT's free coverage.

For fans traveling outside their home country during the final, or those hoping to access a specific national broadcast unavailable in their current location, a virtual private network, or VPN, offers one potential workaround. VPN services allow users to route their internet connection through servers located in a different country, which can make it appear as though a device is browsing from that location, potentially unlocking access to a broadcaster's streaming platform available only within that country's borders. Providers such as NordVPN and ExpressVPN have marketed World Cup-specific promotions around the final, often including 30-day money-back guarantees. Using a VPN is legal in most countries, though accessing a streaming service from outside its intended broadcast region may violate that platform's terms of service, and users should be aware of the specific policies of whichever streaming service they intend to access.

One option that will not provide a live stream of the final is FIFA's own streaming platform, FIFA+, which offers highlights and archival content but does not carry live match coverage. Live broadcasts of the final are instead handled exclusively through each country's officially licensed broadcaster, such as Fox and Telemundo in the United States or the BBC and ITV in the United Kingdom.

Beyond the match broadcast itself, Sunday's final will feature an extensive pregame and halftime entertainment lineup. According to reporting from Billboard, singer Jennifer Hudson is scheduled to perform the U.S. national anthem ahead of kickoff, while Nicole Scherzinger, Laura Pausini and Robbie Williams are set to perform during the pre-match ceremony, with additional appearances expected from internet personality IShowSpeed and actor Tom Cruise. The tournament's halftime show is expected to feature performances from Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS, marking one of the most star-studded entertainment lineups in World Cup history.

Sunday's championship match will be preceded by the tournament's third-place playoff between France and England, scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern time at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, also airing on Fox and Telemundo in the United States.

For fans without access to any of the free broadcast options listed above, most major cable and satellite providers will carry Fox and Telemundo as part of standard programming packages in the United States, while international viewers are encouraged to check their own country's officially licensed broadcaster for local availability, since rights holders and free-to-air arrangements vary significantly from country to country. With kickoff approaching Sunday afternoon, soccer fans across dozens of countries are expected to have some form of free or low-cost access to what promises to be one of the most closely watched World Cup finals in recent memory, pitting Lionel Messi's push for a second consecutive title against Spain's bid to add a second star above its crest.