AI adoption doubled in a year and acquisition costs keep climbing. The eCommerce brands that scale from here may be the ones that own their audience instead of buying it back every month.

The percentage of content marketers using AI for editing doubled in a single year, from 19% in 2025 to 38% in 2026, according to AutoFaceless. AI-driven campaigns now deliver 22% higher ROI than traditional methods, with 32% more conversions and 29% lower acquisition costs. The AI content marketing industry is now worth nearly $58 billion, per Arvow.

Those numbers point to something bigger than AI adoption. According to Sonia Hoey, founder of Los Angeles marketing agency SoniqueCopy, the era when the biggest ad budget wins in eCommerce is ending, and most operators haven't priced that in yet.

Hoey works with seven- and eight-figure eCommerce brands across email retention, Shopify optimization, SEO, paid media, and TikTok Shop. From that vantage point, she says, the shift is hard to miss. Paid ads, in her framing, are becoming a tax brands pay for not building an audience. Costs keep climbing, targeting keeps getting noisier, and the moment the spending stops, the leads stop too.

Retention works in the opposite direction, she argues. Every dollar put into email, SMS, loyalty, and community builds an asset that pays back indefinitely. The benchmarks support the comparison. Content marketing returns an average of $3 per dollar spent against $1.80 for paid advertising, a 67% gap, according to Revenue Memo. And while paid ads stop generating leads once the budget runs out, Averi research found content keeps compounding, with three-year average ROIs reaching 844%.

Hoey says she has watched this play out in client accounts. "We generated $2.56 million in email-driven revenue for a functional gum brand. We helped a sports nutrition supplement company grow revenue 96% in 90 days. We drove more than $1 million in monthly storefront revenue for a beverage brand through TikTok Shop," she said. "None of that came from outspending anyone on Meta. It came from infrastructure. Lifecycle flows. Segmentation that actually gets used. A post-purchase experience built to bring buyers back."

She expects a major reallocation over the next two years, with what she calls smart operators cutting paid budgets by 20% to 30% and redirecting that money into owned channels. The brands that win, in her view, won't need to outspend competitors because their retention engine will be doing the heavy lifting.

AI accelerates all of this, but Hoey believes the conversation around it misses the point. The question is no longer whether agencies use AI for copy, she says. Everyone does, which is exactly why so much marketing sounds identical now. The real question is whether the output still sounds like the brand. The data points to where the advantage sits: teams that combine AI and human workflows report 42% better ROI than those using either alone, according to ClickForest, and 68% of businesses say AI has directly increased their content marketing ROI, per Revenue Memo. In her own work, Hoey says, AI compresses production and allows more message variants to be tested, while a senior human guards the voice that keeps a brand recognizable in a crowded inbox. She describes the approach as treating AI as a drafting and testing layer, never as the writer of record.

That same compression, she argues, is quietly breaking the traditional agency model. Billing for headcount and hours doesn't survive in a world where AI cuts the time it takes to produce strong work by 60% to 70%. Traditional agencies, in her assessment, are in a slow structural collapse that most haven't admitted yet. Clients are already noticing. They would rather pay a four-person team that runs like a machine than a 40-person shop with layers of account management and junior writers learning on their dime. Lean teams also sit close enough to the data to personalize at a level big agencies rarely reach, and they produce the creator-style content that now outperforms studio-grade assets on TikTok Shop and Meta. Hoey acknowledges her own stake in that argument as the operator of a lean agency, but says the math holds regardless. The winners, she predicts, will be boutique, opinionated, and highly specialized. The losers will be the generalist mid-size agencies that can no longer justify their overhead.

Her prediction for the next three years centers on data rather than budgets. The brands that scale won't be the ones with the biggest ad budgets, she says, but the ones with the best data infrastructure and the tightest post-purchase experience. The industry, in her telling, is moving away from growth at all costs and into profitable scaling, where AOV, LTV, and contribution margin matter more than top-line revenue. AI, she says, will do for eCommerce operations what Shopify did for storefronts: democratize capabilities that once required a full team. She expects smaller brands to punch well above their weight, and the ones still chasing cheap traffic to get squeezed out entirely.

The experiment phase, by her account, is over. The operators still treating retention and AI as side projects may find the market has already moved on without them. Sonia Hoey is the founder of SoniqueCopy, a Los Angeles marketing agency working with eCommerce, DTC, info, and SaaS brands.