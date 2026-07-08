Micron Shares Sink Nearly 7% as Samsung's Blowout Earnings Trigger Fresh Memory Chip Sector Selloff Today

Shares of Micron Technology fell sharply Tuesday, trading at $918.65, down $66.10, or 6.71 percent, as a paradoxical sell-off swept through the global memory chip sector following stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings guidance from Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chipmaker.

The decline extended a broader pullback that has hit memory and storage stocks in recent sessions, with Micron shares briefly dropping as much as 7 percent to around $917 during the day's trading, according to figures cited by 24/7 Wall St. Fellow memory-chip makers SanDisk and Western Digital each fell roughly 7 percent as well, while Seagate Technology dropped 5 percent and the Roundhill Memory ETF slid 6 percent, confirming that the sell-off extended across the entire memory and storage sector rather than affecting Micron alone.

The trigger for the decline was, somewhat counterintuitively, a blowout earnings forecast from Samsung. The South Korean tech giant projected operating profit of 89.4 trillion won, or approximately $58.44 billion, for the April-to-June period, an increase from just 4.7 trillion won during the same period a year earlier, representing roughly a 19-fold surge in profit. The figure beat the LSEG SmartEstimate consensus of 87.3 trillion won, with revenue also forecast to rise 129 percent year over year to 171 trillion won. Despite those seemingly stellar figures, Samsung shares plunged as much as 11 percent in Seoul trading, dragging down fellow South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix and, in turn, U.S.-listed memory names including Micron through what traders describe as sympathy trading.

Analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya attributed Samsung's decline to the fact that even record results failed to clear the market's more elevated "whisper numbers," expectations that had built up informally among traders ahead of the announcement, beyond what analysts had formally projected. According to data cited by TradingKey, this pattern of "selling off despite positive earnings" is not new for Samsung specifically: since the beginning of 2019, the company has beaten operating profit expectations in 16 quarters, yet its stock price fell following the announcement in 10 of those instances, reflecting a broader tendency for markets to have already priced in anticipated strength well before results are formally confirmed.

Tuesday's decline pulled Micron considerably further from its recent highs. The stock has now retreated approximately 22 percent from its all-time peak of roughly $1,255, even as it remains up more than 245 percent for the year to date, according to figures from 24/7 Wall St and Blockonomi. Micron's forward price-to-earnings ratio currently stands at roughly 7 times, compared with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of about 22 times, a gap analysts say reflects continued optimism about the company's near-term earnings trajectory even amid the sharp share price pullback.

Beyond simple profit-taking, some of the selling pressure has been attributed to broader concerns about potential oversupply in the memory chip market. Samsung and SK Hynix have together announced combined capital investments of roughly $2 trillion to $3.7 trillion to expand chip manufacturing capacity in South Korea, with Samsung's investment plan alone running from 2026 through 2040. While analysts generally expect current supply shortages tied to artificial intelligence demand to persist into next year, some investors are increasingly wary that this wave of new capacity could eventually lead to falling memory chip prices and pressure corporate profitability once it comes fully online.

Morgan Stanley Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Michael Wilson added to the cautious tone surrounding the sector this week, explicitly advising investors in his weekly report to underweight the semiconductor sector and instead rotate toward hyperscale cloud computing providers, a recommendation that has further weighed on sentiment toward chip stocks broadly.

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Not all analysts view the pullback as a sign of deeper trouble. Bank of America and UBS have both characterized the recent weakness as a "healthy reset" within what they describe as an ongoing memory supercycle rather than a structural break in the underlying demand story. Bank of America has maintained a price target of $1,500 on Micron shares, while Citi holds a $1,200 target and UBS has set its target at $1,625, according to figures compiled by Blockonomi. Analysts have also pointed to continued strength in Micron's underlying business, including its most recent fiscal third-quarter results, which showed revenue of $41.46 billion, up 346 percent year over year, alongside a non-GAAP gross margin of 85 percent. The company has also disclosed roughly $22 billion in non-cancelable customer contracts and a newly announced partnership with AI company Anthropic, developments some analysts say support the case that current demand for Micron's products remains robust despite the stock's recent volatility.

Not every signal has been bullish, however. Investor Michael Burry, known for his prescient bet against the U.S. housing market ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, has reportedly established a short position against Micron, questioning whether the stock's dramatic appreciation this year reflects genuine, durable fundamental value or simply broader enthusiasm tied to the artificial intelligence trade. Micron's elevated volatility profile, with a beta of roughly 2.14 according to market data cited by 24/7 Wall St, means the stock tends to move considerably more than the broader market in both directions, a dynamic that has been on full display throughout the sector's recent swings.

Prediction market data has reflected the uncertainty surrounding the stock's near-term trajectory. According to 24/7 Wall St, market participants were assigning a roughly 58 percent probability that Micron shares would close lower Tuesday, while separately pricing an 87 percent probability that the stock would test the $900 level at some point this week. Analysts have said that whether Micron holds above that threshold could serve as an important signal for whether Tuesday's sell-off represents a temporary reaction to Samsung's earnings or the start of a more sustained pullback across the memory chip sector.

With Samsung expected to release more detailed, divisional financial results later this month and SK Hynix scheduled to complete its U.S. stock market listing on the Nasdaq later this week, investors are likely to continue watching closely for further signals on the health of global memory chip demand, even as Tuesday's counterintuitive sell-off illustrated how sensitive the sector has become to shifting expectations following an extended rally tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure spending throughout 2026.