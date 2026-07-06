Nasdaq Composite Climbs to a New Record High as Tech Stocks Rally Sharply After Late-June Chip Sell-Off

NEW YORK — The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high Monday, ending the session at 26,018.82, up 186.15 points, or 0.72 percent, as technology stocks extended a sharp rebound following a bout of heavy selling in semiconductor shares in the final days of June.

Monday's gains came as investors returned from the extended Independence Day holiday weekend with renewed appetite for artificial intelligence-related stocks, a reversal from the volatility that had gripped the sector just days earlier. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 had climbed as much as 1 percent ahead of Monday's opening bell, according to data from Yahoo Finance, setting the stage for the index's strong close.

The rally in tech shares followed a difficult stretch in late June, when concerns over stretched valuations tied to the artificial intelligence trade sent chipmakers sharply lower across multiple sessions. Semiconductor names including Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel each posted steep single-day declines during that period, with Micron falling as much as 7 percent, Applied Materials and Marvell both dropping around 10 percent, and SanDisk tumbling 13 percent in a single trading session, according to data from Trading Economics. The selling reflected broader investor unease over whether AI-linked valuations had climbed too far relative to near-term earnings potential.

Sentiment shifted heading into Monday's session after Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry, the Nvidia supplier better known as Foxconn, reported stronger-than-expected quarterly sales over the weekend, a signal that demand tied to AI infrastructure buildouts remains robust. That report appeared to help ease some of the concerns that had weighed on chip stocks in the prior weeks, contributing to the broader tech-sector rebound that lifted the Nasdaq to its record close.

Attention is now shifting to a pair of major developments from South Korea's memory chip industry set to unfold later this week. Samsung Electronics is scheduled to report preliminary second-quarter 2026 earnings Tuesday, with expectations pointing to profit growth of roughly 18 times year-over-year, a figure that would surpass the company's total earnings for all of 2025, according to reporting from Yahoo Finance. Samsung shares have surged 165 percent so far this year heading into the report. Later in the week, rival SK Hynix is expected to complete a U.S. stock market listing valued at roughly $28 billion to $29 billion, a move Bloomberg reported could strengthen the company's position in the global memory chip market that underpins much of the current AI computing boom.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is also drawing attention this week, with the company set to officially join the Nasdaq-100 index before trading begins Tuesday, following its public listing on June 12. The Nasdaq-100, while heavily weighted toward technology, also includes major companies across healthcare, retail and biotechnology sectors. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF, which offers equal-weighted exposure to Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla, gained 0.54 percent in premarket trading Monday, underscoring renewed optimism around the group of large-cap technology names that have driven a significant share of the market's gains over the past several years.

Tesla shares also advanced Monday after the company announced its robotaxi service had become available in Miami, extending the rollout of its autonomous ride-hailing operations to a new market. The news offered a bright spot for the stock following a rough prior week, during which shares fell more than 7 percent despite the company reporting vehicle delivery figures for the second quarter that easily surpassed analyst estimates.

Monday's tech-driven gains came against the backdrop of a broader market that has continued climbing to fresh records in recent sessions, even as some corners of the technology sector experienced turbulence. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high last Thursday, the final trading session before markets were closed Friday for the Independence Day holiday, and extended that record-setting run into the new trading week. For the holiday-shortened week ending Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.1 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 1.8 percent and the Dow added 2 percent, according to data from Trading Economics, capping what the firm's data showed was Wall Street's best quarterly performance since 2020.

Economic data released last week also played a role in shaping market sentiment heading into the new week. The Department of Labor reported that nonfarm payrolls increased by just 57,000 in June, well below the consensus estimate of 117,000, while the unemployment rate declined to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent the previous month, a drop driven in part by a decline in labor force participation to 61.5 percent, its lowest level since March 2021. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh urged investors last week to look to incoming economic data, rather than to the central bank itself, for signals on the future direction of interest rates, a comment that came as markets weighed the softer-than-expected jobs figures against the market's continued record-setting momentum.

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Other notable developments last week included reports that OpenAI was in discussions to sell a 5 percent stake to the U.S. government, along with news that Meta Platforms was exploring options to monetize excess computing capacity built up as part of its aggressive investment in AI infrastructure. Meta shares fell nearly 5 percent following that report, reflecting investor scrutiny over whether the company's substantial capital spending on AI has outpaced near-term demand for that capacity.

Overseas markets presented a more mixed picture to start the week. Europe's Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.4 percent after touching a record high in the prior session, while markets across Asia showed choppier trading as investors positioned ahead of this week's closely watched earnings from Samsung and the pending SK Hynix listing.

Looking ahead, strategists at JPMorgan have said they expect the broader artificial intelligence investment cycle to continue supporting U.S. equity markets through the remainder of the year, having recently raised their year-end target for the S&P 500 amid sustained strength in the technology sector. With Samsung's earnings report and the SK Hynix listing both set to unfold in the coming days, investors will be watching closely for further signals on whether the renewed momentum in chip and technology stocks that lifted the Nasdaq to Monday's record close can be sustained through the remainder of the summer trading season.