GameStop Shares Tick Higher to $21.86 as Ryan Cohen's Bold eBay Pursuit Keeps Meme Stock Volatility Alive

Read more GameStop Stock Climbs as Meme Favorite Eyes $56B eBay Takeover in Bold Ryan Cohen Move GameStop Stock Climbs as Meme Favorite Eyes $56B eBay Takeover in Bold Ryan Cohen Move

NEW YORK — GameStop Corp. shares rose 1.27% to $21.86 in midday trading Monday, May 18, 2026, extending a pattern of sharp swings fueled by persistent speculation around CEO Ryan Cohen's aggressive transformation strategy and the aftershocks of the company's surprise $56 billion bid for eBay.

The video game retailer, once synonymous with the 2021 meme-stock frenzy, continues to captivate retail investors even as its core brick-and-mortar business faces secular decline. With roughly $9 billion in cash and liquid assets on hand, GameStop has pivoted from survival mode to ambitious deal-making under Cohen, who has repeatedly signaled interest in a "big" acquisition to reshape the company's future.

The latest catalyst traces back to early May when GameStop formally proposed acquiring eBay at $125 per share in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately $55.5 billion to $56 billion. The unsolicited offer represented a significant premium and stunned Wall Street, sparking immediate volatility in both stocks. eBay's board swiftly rejected the proposal as "neither credible nor attractive," prompting GameStop shares to pull back while reigniting online chatter among retail traders.

Despite the rebuff, Cohen has shown no signs of retreating. In recent interviews and statements, the Chewy founder-turned-GameStop leader criticized eBay's management, calling out "perverse financial incentives" and suggesting the platform needs major restructuring. Analysts note that Cohen's 5% economic stake in eBay, built through derivatives, keeps the door open for further moves, including potential proxy fights or revised offers.

Monday's modest gain reflects thin trading volume typical for a slow news day, but options activity remains elevated. Implied volatility in near-term contracts signals traders are bracing for more drama, particularly around GameStop's upcoming 2026 annual shareholder meeting. The virtual-only event will feature votes on director elections, executive compensation, and crucially, a massive performance-based stock option award for Cohen tied to ambitious market-cap and profitability targets.

The proposed CEO award has drawn attention for its scale. It is structured with no base salary or cash bonus for Cohen; compensation vests only if GameStop achieves transformative milestones, including a potential $100 billion market capitalization. Supporters view it as strong alignment with shareholders, while skeptics question the dilution risks if approved.

GameStop's balance sheet remains its greatest strength. The company holds one of the strongest cash positions among retail peers, bolstered by opportunistic share offerings during previous rallies. This war chest, combined with a small Bitcoin allocation, gives Cohen dry powder for deals. However, analysts caution that executing a transformative acquisition without destroying value remains a tall order in a challenging retail and e-commerce landscape.

Core operations continue to face headwinds. Holiday-quarter results earlier in 2026 showed revenue pressure in hardware and software, offset somewhat by growth in collectibles and higher margins from cost-cutting. Store closures have helped preserve capital, but same-store sales trends highlight the difficulty of reviving physical retail in an increasingly digital gaming world.

Short interest, while lower than 2021 peaks, remains a focal point for meme enthusiasts. Periodic social media flares — including brief activity from influential accounts like Roaring Kitty — can still trigger rapid moves. Monday's trading saw no major catalysts, yet the stock held above recent support levels around $21.

Wall Street's formal coverage is limited and largely cautious. Consensus price targets hover well below current levels, reflecting skepticism about long-term retail viability. Yet retail ownership and options-driven trading dynamics often override fundamentals in the short term, keeping GME disconnected from traditional valuation metrics.

The broader market context adds another layer. With major indices near records and AI-driven optimism dominating headlines, speculative names like GameStop serve as a barometer for risk appetite. Monday's modest uptick came amid a generally positive session for equities, though volume suggested limited conviction.

Looking ahead, investors eye several potential triggers. Any renewed eBay developments, updates on capital deployment, or shareholder meeting outcomes could spark fresh volatility. Cohen's track record at Chewy demonstrated his ability to build significant value through customer focus and operational discipline — qualities he is now attempting to transplant to GameStop.

For longtime holders, the narrative remains one of patience mixed with hope. The company has avoided bankruptcy fears that plagued it years ago, thanks to cash accumulation and aggressive cost management. Yet turning a legacy retailer into a growth platform via acquisition requires flawless execution in a competitive environment.

Critics argue GameStop functions more like a holding company or special-purpose vehicle for Cohen's ambitions than a traditional operating business. Proponents counter that the massive cash reserve and low debt position it uniquely for opportunistic moves that could reward patient shareholders handsomely if successful.

As trading continues Monday, GME shares reflect the enduring appeal — and risks — of high-conviction, story-driven investing. With Ryan Cohen at the helm and a war chest ready for deployment, GameStop remains one of the market's most watched and unpredictable names. Whether the next chapter brings a blockbuster deal, further retail evolution, or continued volatility, the stock's journey is far from over.