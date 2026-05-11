GRAPEVINE, Texas — GameStop Corp. stunned Wall Street on May 3 by launching an unsolicited $55.5 billion bid to acquire eBay Inc., proposing $125 per share in a cash-and-stock deal that would create a massive combined retail and e-commerce powerhouse under CEO Ryan Cohen.

The surprise offer, detailed in a letter to eBay's board and filed with regulators, values the online marketplace at a significant premium and marks one of the most audacious takeover attempts in recent corporate history. GameStop, once a meme-stock darling, now positions itself as a serious acquirer aiming to challenge Amazon's dominance.

Cohen, who built his reputation turning around Chewy before taking the helm at GameStop, described the potential merger as a chance to build "a much larger business" by integrating eBay's vast marketplace with GameStop's physical stores and growing online presence. He has signaled willingness to take the proposal directly to eBay shareholders if the board resists.

Deal structure and financing details

The all-in offer of $125 per share represents a 46% premium to eBay's unaffected closing price on Feb. 4, when GameStop began accumulating its stake, and about a 20% premium to recent trading levels. The consideration splits 50-50 between cash and GameStop common stock, with eBay shareholders given election rights.

GameStop plans to fund the cash portion — roughly $28 billion — using its $9.4 billion in cash and liquid investments as of late January plus up to $20 billion in committed debt financing from TD Securities. The company has already built a roughly 5% economic stake in eBay through stock and derivatives.

Analysts note the deal would likely involve significant share issuance, potentially diluting GameStop shareholders but creating a combined entity with far greater scale. Cohen has emphasized cost synergies, targeting $2 billion in annualized savings within the first year.

eBay's response and next steps

eBay confirmed receipt of the non-binding proposal on May 4 and said its board, with financial and legal advisers, would review it to determine the best path for shareholders. The company advised investors to take no action for now.

Wall Street reacted with volatility. eBay shares surged on initial reports, while GameStop stock experienced swings as investors debated the deal's feasibility and strategic merit. Some questioned whether the smaller company could successfully integrate the much larger eBay.

Strategic vision behind the move

Cohen envisions transforming the combined company into a legitimate rival to Amazon by leveraging eBay's global auction and fixed-price marketplace alongside GameStop's brick-and-mortar footprint and collectibles expertise. The plan includes deeper integration of physical and digital retail, expanded third-party seller services and enhanced logistics.

Supporters see Cohen's track record of operational efficiency and customer focus as key assets. Critics worry about execution risk, cultural clashes between the companies and the heavy debt load. Some compare it to past ambitious mergers with mixed results.

Market and meme-stock reaction

The announcement reignited enthusiasm among retail investors who propelled GameStop's earlier meme-stock surge. Online forums buzzed with excitement, with many viewing the bid as validation of Cohen's ambitious turnaround strategy. Others expressed caution about the scale and potential dilution.

Broader market observers called the move audacious given GameStop's market capitalization of roughly $12 billion compared to eBay's larger valuation. The deal highlights shifting dynamics in retail as traditional players seek digital scale.

Regulatory and shareholder considerations

GameStop has filed a Schedule 13D disclosing its stake and plans to submit Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust notification. The transaction would face regulatory scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions given the size and eBay's global reach. Shareholder approval on both sides would ultimately be required.

eBay's board faces pressure to justify any rejection or negotiate improved terms. Proxy fights remain possible if talks stall, with Cohen signaling readiness to engage directly with investors.

Broader implications for retail and tech

A successful deal would reshape the e-commerce landscape, combining GameStop's niche strength in gaming and collectibles with eBay's massive used-goods and general marketplace. It could accelerate hybrid retail models blending online platforms with physical locations.

For eBay, the proposal arrives amid ongoing efforts to evolve its platform and compete with newer marketplaces. For GameStop, it represents a dramatic pivot from traditional video game retail toward broader e-commerce ambitions.

What happens next

As eBay's review continues, both companies face intense scrutiny. Analysts expect further statements in coming weeks as negotiations potentially unfold or escalate. Markets will closely watch stock movements, analyst commentary and any regulatory signals.

The bold bid has already cemented its place as one of 2026's most talked-about corporate stories. Whether it leads to a transformative merger, a higher counter-offer or an eventual withdrawal, Ryan Cohen's move has once again thrust GameStop into the spotlight with ambitions far beyond its traditional roots.

Investors, gamers, sellers and tech enthusiasts alike are watching to see if this latest chapter in the GameStop saga writes a new success story or becomes another cautionary tale in high-stakes M&A. For now, the proposal stands as a provocative opening bid in what could become one of the year's defining business battles.