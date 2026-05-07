NEW YORK — Tesla Inc. shares climbed more than 2.4% on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, closing at $398.73 and extending a rebound from recent lows as investors increasingly focus on the electric vehicle maker's long-term bets on artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and humanoid robotics despite near-term pressures on its core auto business.

The stock rose $9.36 on solid volume, trading as high as $401.68 intraday before settling near the psychologically important $400 level. After-hours trading saw a modest pullback to around $397. Tesla's market capitalization now hovers near $1.5 trillion, reflecting renewed optimism around CEO Elon Musk's vision even as traditional vehicle sales face headwinds.

The move comes roughly two weeks after Tesla's first-quarter earnings, which showed resilience in margins and free cash flow but also highlighted aggressive capital spending plans exceeding $25 billion for the year to fuel future growth initiatives.

Q1 Results: Margin Strength Amid Auto Challenges

Tesla reported adjusted earnings per share of 41 cents in Q1, beating expectations of around 37 cents, while revenue came in slightly below forecasts at roughly $22.4 billion. Automotive margins improved thanks to cost-cutting measures and a rebound in demand in certain markets, though overall vehicle deliveries rose only modestly year-over-year.

Energy storage deployments reached a record 8.8 GWh, providing a bright spot as the Megapack business continues scaling. Free cash flow turned positive at $1.4 billion, a significant swing from prior expectations of cash burn.

Musk used the earnings call to emphasize heavy investments in AI infrastructure, next-generation vehicles like the Cybercab robotaxi, and Optimus humanoid robots. He described 2026 as a pivotal year for these "transformative" technologies, even as he acknowledged competitive pressures in the EV market.

Wall Street Views and Valuation Debate

Analysts remain divided. Some see Tesla trading at premium multiples justified only by success in robotaxis and robotics, while others warn of execution risks and slowing growth in the core business. Consensus price targets cluster around the mid-$300s to low $400s, though bullish voices call for significantly higher levels if milestones are met.

The stock is up roughly 39% over the past 12 months but remains volatile in 2026, having traded in a wide range between about $271 and nearly $499. Wednesday's gain helped it recover some ground after earlier softness.

Key Growth Drivers on the Horizon

Investors are closely watching several upcoming catalysts:

Robotaxi and Full Self-Driving : Progress on unsupervised FSD continues, with regulatory approvals in additional markets. Musk has reiterated ambitions for a dedicated robotaxi platform, potentially unlocking massive new revenue streams through ride-hailing.

: Progress on unsupervised FSD continues, with regulatory approvals in additional markets. Musk has reiterated ambitions for a dedicated robotaxi platform, potentially unlocking massive new revenue streams through ride-hailing. Optimus Humanoid Robots : Tesla aims to accelerate development of its general-purpose robot, with demonstrations and early deployments expected to build excitement. Optimism around physical AI has helped support the stock's valuation.

: Tesla aims to accelerate development of its general-purpose robot, with demonstrations and early deployments expected to build excitement. Optimism around physical AI has helped support the stock's valuation. Energy Business Expansion : Megapack production ramps and growing utility-scale deployments position Tesla as a leader in renewable energy storage, a segment with strong margins and recurring revenue potential.

: Megapack production ramps and growing utility-scale deployments position Tesla as a leader in renewable energy storage, a segment with strong margins and recurring revenue potential. New Vehicle Platforms: Affordable models and refreshed lineups could help counter slowing demand for higher-priced EVs amid competition from Chinese manufacturers and traditional automakers.

Risks and Challenges Remain

Tesla faces intensifying competition, particularly in China and Europe, where local EV makers have gained share. Regulatory scrutiny over autonomous driving technology persists, and macroeconomic factors like interest rates continue to influence vehicle affordability.

Heavy capital expenditures could pressure near-term cash flows if returns on AI and robotics investments take longer than expected. Some analysts, including those at JPMorgan earlier in the year, have expressed caution about further downside if growth narratives falter.

Broader Market Context

Tesla's performance influences the wider EV and technology sectors. Its gains on Wednesday contributed to strength in related stocks, while broader market sentiment remains sensitive to interest rate expectations and geopolitical developments affecting supply chains.

Retail investors continue to show strong interest in Tesla, with the stock a staple on platforms like Robinhood and frequent topic on social media. Options activity reflects heightened speculation around upcoming milestones.

Outlook for the Rest of 2026

As summer approaches, attention turns to Q2 delivery numbers, expected in early July, and further updates on robotaxi timelines. Musk has signaled confidence in achieving meaningful progress on multiple fronts this year, potentially setting the stage for a re-rating of the stock if milestones are hit.

For long-term believers, Tesla represents a bet on the convergence of electric vehicles, software, energy and artificial intelligence. Skeptics view the current valuation as demanding perfection in execution across several unproven areas.

Wednesday's advance to near $400 underscores the market's willingness to look past current challenges toward a future where Tesla's technology ambitions could redefine multiple industries. Whether the stock can sustain momentum will depend on tangible progress in the coming quarters and Musk's ability to deliver on ambitious promises.

As trading continues in a volatile 2026 environment, Tesla remains one of the most watched and debated stocks on Wall Street — a bellwether for innovation that continues to captivate investors worldwide.