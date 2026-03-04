Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares closed at $403.32 on March 2, 2026, up 0.20% or $0.81 from the prior session, capping a resilient performance despite broader market volatility tied to Middle East tensions and surging oil prices.

The electric vehicle and AI pioneer opened at $390.60, ranged from a low of $388.25 to a high of $404.54, and traded on volume of nearly 55 million shares. After-hours trading saw a dip to around $397-$393, with pre-market indications on March 3 pointing to a lower open near $390-$394 amid risk-off sentiment in tech-heavy names.

Tesla's market capitalization hovered near $1.51 trillion, reflecting its status as one of the world's most valuable companies. The stock has shown volatility in early 2026, trading within a 52-week range of $214.25 to $498.83 — the peak hit in late 2025. Year-to-date, shares have gained modestly from earlier lows, supported by optimism around autonomy milestones despite softer core automotive metrics.

The latest trading session unfolded against a backdrop of geopolitical escalation, with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran driving oil higher and pressuring growth stocks. Tesla, sensitive to energy costs and consumer sentiment, navigated the environment with relative stability, buoyed by ongoing developments in Full Self-Driving (FSD) and robotics.

Tesla's FSD (Supervised) system surpassed 8.4 billion cumulative miles driven worldwide, nearing CEO Elon Musk's 10 billion-mile threshold viewed as critical for advancing toward unsupervised autonomy. The fleet added roughly 1 billion miles in the first 50 days of 2026, accelerating data collection for neural network improvements. Tesla expanded supervised FSD testing to Abu Dhabi under regulatory oversight, marking progress in global deployment.

In autonomy news, Tesla's limited robotaxi service — launched in Austin, Texas, in January 2026 with no safety drivers in modified Model Y vehicles — continues to scale modestly. The company aims to expand unsupervised rides to additional U.S. markets in the first half of 2026, with Cybercab production starting at Giga Texas. Musk has described initial output as "agonizingly slow" before ramping, with volume targeted later in the year. Optimus humanoid robot production is expected to remain limited through 2026, though mass scaling could begin by year-end.

These initiatives underpin Tesla's valuation premium. Trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio exceeding 370 based on 2026 estimates, the stock reflects bets on high-margin AI and robotics revenue offsetting automotive headwinds. Analysts project 2026 vehicle deliveries around 1.77 million, an 8% increase from 2025's 1.636 million, though consensus remains cautious on core EV margins amid competition and pricing pressures.

Tesla's fourth-quarter 2025 results, released in late January 2026, showed production of over 434,000 vehicles and deliveries of 418,000 — up 3% sequentially but down year-over-year in some segments. Annual 2025 deliveries totaled 1.636 million, with energy storage deployments hitting a record 46.7 GWh. Revenue declined modestly to around $94.83 billion for the year, marking the first annual drop, but energy generation and storage grew robustly with higher margins.

Capital expenditures are set to surge to more than $20 billion in 2026, funding new factories, AI infrastructure and robotics. Management has shifted focus from aggressive vehicle growth targets — withdrawing prior 20 million annual delivery goals by 2030 — toward autonomy and energy as key drivers.

Analyst views remain polarized. Consensus 12-month price targets cluster around $396-$421, implying limited near-term upside from current levels, though bullish voices like Wedbush's Dan Ives see potential to $600 on robotaxi optionality. Bears, including GLJ Research, cite declining automotive margins and competition, with targets as low as $25.

Technical analysts highlight key levels: support near $390 and resistance around $418, with some noting channel patterns on weekly charts. Prediction markets on platforms like Polymarket show active wagering on March 3 closes, reflecting trader interest in short-term moves.

Tesla's trajectory in 2026 hinges on execution in autonomy. Robotaxi expansion to more cities, FSD adoption growth (with 1.1 million paid subscribers) and Optimus progress could catalyze rallies, while delays or regulatory hurdles pose risks. Energy storage remains a bright spot, with Megapack deployments supporting diversified revenue.

Investors monitor upcoming catalysts, including potential Q1 2026 delivery updates and earnings around late April. Amid macroeconomic uncertainty, Tesla's blend of EV leadership, AI ambition and energy growth keeps it a focal point for market participants.

As shares hover near $400, the stock embodies the tension between near-term automotive challenges and long-term transformative potential in autonomy and robotics.