VELDHOVEN, Netherlands — ASML Holding N.V. shares climbed more than 1 percent Tuesday to close at $1,518.30, extending a strong 2026 rally as investors cheered robust demand for the Dutch chip equipment maker's extreme ultraviolet lithography machines driven by the artificial intelligence boom.

The stock gained $18.10, or 1.21 percent, on above-average volume, trading near its all-time highs after touching intraday levels above $1,531. In after-hours trading, shares hovered around $1,528. The move came as ASML prepared to release first-quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, with analysts expecting solid figures amid rising orders for advanced semiconductor production tools.

ASML, the world's sole supplier of high-NA EUV lithography systems essential for producing the most advanced chips, has benefited from surging capital spending by major customers including TSMC, Intel and Samsung. These firms are racing to expand production capacity for AI accelerators and high-performance computing chips, fueling a rebound in the semiconductor equipment sector.

The company's shares have risen more than 40 percent year-to-date in 2026, far outpacing broader market indexes, as optimism grows around sustained AI-related demand. The 52-week range spans from a low near $614 to a high above $1,547, reflecting both geopolitical risks and the explosive growth potential tied to next-generation chip technology.

In January, ASML raised its full-year 2026 sales guidance to between €34 billion and €39 billion, with gross margins expected between 51 percent and 53 percent. Executives cited strong bookings for EUV and High-NA EUV systems, which enable smaller, more powerful transistors critical for AI workloads. The upgraded forecast marked a vote of confidence after some earlier caution around customer spending and export restrictions to China.

China remains a key but volatile market for ASML. While the company has projected that Chinese sales would account for roughly 20 percent of 2026 revenue, actual figures in prior years exceeded expectations despite U.S. export controls on the most advanced tools. Any easing or tightening of those restrictions could significantly impact results.

First-quarter 2026 results, due Wednesday, are anticipated to show continued momentum. Consensus estimates point to revenue around €8.6 billion to €8.8 billion and earnings per share near €7. Analysts will scrutinize order backlog, regional sales mix and commentary on High-NA EUV adoption. The new systems, priced at hundreds of millions of dollars each, represent a major technological leap but require substantial customer investment.

ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet has emphasized the long-term growth trajectory. The company aims for €44 billion to €60 billion in annual sales by 2030, driven by continued innovation in lithography and increasing complexity of semiconductor manufacturing. Investments in research and development, expected around €1.2 billion in the first quarter alone, underscore ASML's commitment to maintaining its technological edge.

Wall Street remains broadly bullish. Many analysts maintain "buy" or "strong buy" ratings, with average price targets implying further upside from current levels. Optimism centers on ASML's near-monopoly position in EUV technology and the multi-year cycle of fab expansions worldwide. However, some caution that lofty valuations — trading at elevated multiples — leave limited room for disappointment if AI hype moderates or macroeconomic headwinds intensify.

Geopolitical tensions add another layer of risk. U.S.-China trade frictions and potential new export licensing requirements could constrain sales of advanced machines to Chinese customers. ASML has navigated these challenges by complying with regulations while highlighting growing demand from non-restricted markets.

The broader semiconductor supply chain has shown resilience. TSMC, a major ASML customer, continues to report strong demand for its most advanced nodes used in AI chips from Nvidia and others. Samsung's expansion plans and Intel's efforts to regain process leadership also support ASML's outlook.

Dividend investors have taken note as well. ASML offers a healthy yield and has a track record of increasing payouts. A final dividend for 2025 is scheduled with an ex-date in late April, providing additional appeal for long-term holders.

Market reaction to recent trading sessions reflects confidence. Shares have climbed steadily through April despite occasional volatility tied to broader tech sector swings. Tuesday's gain pushed the stock closer to its February peak, signaling renewed momentum as earnings season approaches.

Industry analysts point to several tailwinds for the remainder of 2026. Memory chip recovery, logic device demand and the rollout of High-NA EUV tools are expected to drive double-digit sales growth. Gross margin stability in the low- to mid-50s range would further support profitability.

Challenges persist, however. Supply chain constraints for critical components, competition in less advanced lithography segments and potential slowdowns in overall chip demand if AI investment cools could temper results. ASML's heavy reliance on a handful of large customers also concentrates risk.

For investors, ASML represents a pure-play bet on the semiconductor industry's technological frontier. The company's machines are indispensable for producing chips at the 2-nanometer level and beyond, positioning it at the heart of the AI revolution and future computing advances.

As Wednesday's earnings release nears, focus will shift to forward guidance and management's tone on customer capex plans. Any upward revision or strong backlog update could propel shares higher, while cautious commentary might trigger profit-taking given the year-to-date run.

ASML's performance in 2026 underscores the enduring importance of foundational technology providers in the semiconductor ecosystem. While flashy AI chip designers capture headlines, companies like ASML enable the entire industry's progress.

With shares trading near record levels and AI demand showing few signs of abating, ASML remains one of the most watched names in European and global tech. Tuesday's advance reflects growing conviction that the company's monopoly in critical lithography tools will translate into sustained growth and shareholder value.

Whether the momentum carries through earnings and into the second half of the year will depend on execution, geopolitical stability and the continued appetite for advanced semiconductors. For now, investors appear optimistic that ASML is well-positioned to capitalize on the semiconductor supercycle.