HP Inc HPQ Stock Surges 15% on AI PC Demand Optimism Ahead of Q2 Earnings

PALO ALTO, Calif. — HP Inc. shares rose 15.25% to close at $25.24 on May 22, 2026, as investors positioned ahead of the company's fiscal second-quarter 2026 earnings report scheduled for May 27.

The stock outperformed the broader technology sector, which gained about 1% on the day. Trading volume reached more than 48 million shares, well above average. In after-hours trading, shares moved slightly higher to around $25.26.

Q1 2026 Results Recap

HP reported fiscal first-quarter 2026 revenue of $14.4 billion, up 6.9% from the prior-year period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.81, up 9.5% year-over-year and at the high end of the company's guidance range. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.58.

Personal Systems revenue contributed significantly to the top-line growth. The company highlighted strength in commercial markets and early momentum in AI-enabled PCs.

Upcoming Q2 Earnings Expectations

HP is scheduled to report fiscal Q2 2026 results after market close on May 27, 2026. Analysts project revenue of approximately $14.05 billion, representing about 6.3% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for non-GAAP EPS stands at $0.71.

The company previously guided for Q2 non-GAAP EPS between $0.70 and $0.76. Management has noted expectations for stronger Personal Systems revenue in the second quarter before moderating in the second half of the year.

AI PC and Market Trends

Investor optimism centered on demand for AI-powered personal computers. HP has introduced new AI-enabled devices and highlighted their potential to drive higher average selling prices. Industry reports indicated AI PC shipments rising as a percentage of total PC volume.

Recent analyst actions supported sentiment. JPMorgan raised its price target on HP to $22 from $19. Morgan Stanley increased its target to $17 from $16.

Dividend Announcement

On May 19, 2026, HP declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on July 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 10. The annual dividend yield stood around 4.75% based on recent share prices.

Financial Position

HP ended its fiscal first quarter with solid liquidity. The company has focused on cost management initiatives while investing in growth areas including AI PCs, printing solutions and 3D printing technology. Free cash flow and capital returns through dividends and share repurchases remained priorities.

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Segment Performance

Personal Systems, which includes notebooks, desktops and workstations, has driven recent revenue growth. Printing segment performance has shown stability with continued emphasis on consumables and commercial solutions. The company has expanded its industrial 3D printing offerings with new accessible systems.

Analyst Views

Consensus ratings for HP Inc. have remained mixed, with several Hold recommendations alongside select Buy ratings. Price targets reflect varying expectations around PC market recovery, AI adoption rates and margin pressures from component costs.

Analysts have noted potential challenges including memory pricing volatility and competitive dynamics in the PC sector. Positive factors include the Windows 11 refresh cycle and enterprise demand for AI-capable hardware.

Broader Industry Context

HP operates in a PC market experiencing gradual recovery amid AI-driven upgrades. The company competes with Dell Technologies and Lenovo in personal systems while maintaining a strong position in printing. Global PC shipments showed modest year-over-year growth in recent quarters.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range between approximately $17.56 and $29.55. Year-to-date performance through May 22 reflected significant recovery from earlier 2026 levels.

Outlook Factors

Management has maintained focus on execution amid dynamic market conditions. Capital allocation priorities include debt management, shareholder returns and targeted investments in innovation. The upcoming earnings report will provide updated guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2026.

HP continues to emphasize its hybrid workforce solutions, sustainable product designs and expansion in commercial and consumer channels. Further details on AI PC adoption and margin trends are expected in the May 27 earnings release and conference call.