Hims & Hers Stock Surges 13% on FDA Peptide Review Optimism and Telehealth Momentum

NEW YORK — Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. climbed sharply in morning trading Friday as investors bet that potential regulatory relief on compounded peptides could strengthen the telehealth company's weight-loss offerings and broader platform growth.

At 11:15 a.m. EDT, Hims & Hers stock (NYSE: HIMS) traded at $28.50, up 5.59 percent or $1.51 on the session, extending gains from Thursday's 11 percent surge. The move came amid high volume and renewed enthusiasm for the company's position in personalized health and wellness amid evolving Food and Drug Administration policies.

The rally followed signals from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA discussions about reassessing restrictions on certain compounded peptide therapies. Analysts described the development as incrementally positive for Hims & Hers, which has built a significant business around accessible treatments including compounded versions of popular medications while expanding into FDA-approved options.

Hims & Hers operates a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform offering solutions for hair loss, erectile dysfunction, skin care, mental health and, increasingly, weight management. The company has rapidly scaled its subscriber base, ending 2025 with more than 2.5 million subscribers and generating $2.35 billion in revenue for the year, up 59 percent from the prior period.

Weight-loss products, particularly those involving GLP-1 medications like semaglutide, have become a key growth driver. In recent months, Hims & Hers navigated regulatory scrutiny and legal challenges related to compounded GLP-1 drugs. The company reached an agreement with Novo Nordisk to offer FDA-approved Wegovy and Ozempic formulations on its platform while scaling back certain compounded offerings. This strategic shift aims to provide customers with a broader range of clinically appropriate options, including injectables and oral tablets.

The potential easing of peptide restrictions could open additional avenues for Hims & Hers. Peptides are used in various compounded formulations for metabolic health, anti-aging and wellness applications. A more permissive regulatory environment might allow the company to expand its personalized compounding capabilities, complementing its partnerships with major pharmaceutical players.

First-quarter 2026 results are scheduled for release after the market close on May 11, with a conference call to follow. The company previously guided for full-year 2026 revenue between $2.7 billion and $2.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $300 million to $375 million. Management has emphasized durable growth in its weight-loss segment despite industry shifts toward branded medications.

CEO Andrew Dudum has highlighted the platform's ability to combine telehealth convenience, provider oversight and affordable access. Hims & Hers has invested in technology to personalize treatment plans and improve customer retention. Recent initiatives include a weight-loss membership program and international expansion efforts, including the pending acquisition of Eucalyptus, an Australian telehealth platform.

Analysts have mixed but generally constructive views. Bank of America raised its price target to $25 from $21 while maintaining a neutral rating, citing the peptide review as supportive. Other firms note the company's valuation reflects high growth expectations but also risks from regulatory changes and competition in the obesity treatment space.

Hims & Hers has faced volatility tied to GLP-1 developments. Earlier in 2026, shares pulled back after guidance highlighted near-term headwinds from the transition away from certain compounded products. However, the stock has shown resilience as the company demonstrates adaptability through branded partnerships and diversified offerings.

Beyond weight loss, core categories such as sexual health and hair restoration continue to contribute steady revenue. The platform's subscription model supports recurring revenue and high lifetime customer value. Gross margins have remained healthy, though shifts in product mix toward branded medications can pressure profitability in the short term.

Market sentiment Friday reflected broader relief in healthcare and consumer stocks amid easing geopolitical tensions and falling oil prices, which indirectly support discretionary spending on wellness. Hims & Hers benefits from its appeal to younger, digitally native consumers seeking discreet, convenient care.

The company's market capitalization has grown substantially since its 2019 IPO, though shares have experienced sharp swings tied to regulatory news and earnings. Thursday's surge pushed the stock well above recent lows, with traders citing elevated call option activity and short covering.

Longer-term growth strategies include deepening personalization through data and AI, expanding internationally and potentially adding new therapeutic areas. The pending Eucalyptus deal is expected to accelerate presence in key overseas markets and add complementary telehealth capabilities.

Investors will watch the May 11 earnings report for updates on subscriber growth, average revenue per user and progress on the GLP-1 transition. Any commentary on peptide policy impacts could influence near-term trading.

Hims & Hers faces competition from traditional pharmacies, other telehealth providers and direct pharmaceutical channels. However, its brand strength, marketing expertise and focus on male and female wellness segments differentiate it in a crowded market.

As trading continued Friday, volume remained elevated, signaling sustained interest. The stock's performance underscores how quickly sentiment can shift in the telehealth sector when regulatory tailwinds appear.

Company executives have expressed confidence in navigating the evolving GLP-1 landscape. By offering both compounded and branded options under medical supervision, Hims & Hers aims to position itself as a trusted, comprehensive destination for weight management and overall health.

Broader industry trends favor telehealth adoption, with consumers increasingly comfortable receiving prescriptions and ongoing care remotely. Post-pandemic shifts in healthcare delivery continue to benefit platforms like Hims & Hers.

For retail investors, the stock remains a high-beta name sensitive to news flow around obesity drugs, FDA actions and earnings beats. Analysts' consensus leans toward hold ratings with upside potential if execution remains strong.

Looking ahead, Hims & Hers must balance rapid expansion with margin management and regulatory compliance. Success in these areas could support further rerating of the shares.

The Friday morning advance caps a strong two-day period for the stock, reflecting optimism that policy changes could enhance rather than constrain its innovative business model. Whether the momentum sustains will depend on forthcoming earnings details and any concrete FDA developments on peptides.

With millions of subscribers and a platform built for scalability, Hims & Hers continues to capture attention as a leader in consumer-driven healthcare. The latest surge highlights the market's appetite for growth stories tied to accessible, personalized medicine in an era of rising demand for weight-loss and wellness solutions.