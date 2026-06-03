California LOS ANGELES — California's high-stakes gubernatorial primary remained too close to call late Tuesday, with early returns showing Republican Steve Hilton and Democrats Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer emerging at the top of a fragmented field of 61 candidates.

With hundreds of thousands of mail ballots still uncounted, election officials cautioned that final results determining the top two finishers who advance to the November general election could take days or weeks. The outcome will shape the contest to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the nation's most populous state.

Early tallies placed Hilton, a former Fox News host and adviser to Britain's David Cameron, Becerra, the former U.S. health secretary and California attorney general, and Steyer, the billionaire climate activist, in the leading positions. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa conceded shortly after polls closed, acknowledging they would not advance.

The race defied easy predictions in a state where Democrats hold a nearly 2-to-1 voter registration advantage. California's "jungle primary" system, which sends the top two vote-getters to the general election regardless of party, fueled anxiety among Democrats that vote-splitting could allow two Republicans to advance for the first time since Arnold Schwarzenegger's re-election in 2006.

Many Democratic voters deliberately held mail ballots until Election Day to react to late developments, further slowing the count in a state that emphasizes meticulous verification.

Becerra and Hilton expressed confidence in advancing, while Steyer vowed to remain competitive.

"It might take some time to figure out where this is going. We're going to wait until every ballot is counted. We're going to give democracy time to work," Steyer told supporters in San Francisco on Tuesday night.

The contest to lead a state whose economy would rank as one of the world's largest if independent was marked by voter frustration over housing affordability, homelessness, wildfire risks and the cost of living. No dominant frontrunner emerged despite months of campaigning, leaving the race as one of the most unpredictable in recent California history.

Newsom's departure created a vacuum. Many Democrats had hoped Vice President Kamala Harris would return to run, but she chose not to. Prominent figures including Sen. Alex Padilla and Attorney General Rob Bonta also passed, resulting in a field of ambitious but lesser-known contenders.

The Democratic Party convention failed to endorse a candidate, with no one reaching the 60% threshold. Labor unions, environmental groups and other influencers divided their support. Top Democrats including Newsom, Harris and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi largely stayed neutral.

The race took a dramatic turn in April when Rep. Eric Swalwell suspended his campaign and resigned from Congress amid sexual misconduct allegations, which he denied. His exit scattered support and propelled Becerra, who had been polling near the bottom, into contention. Becerra positioned himself as a steady, experienced public servant with deep knowledge of government.

He often described himself on the trail as neither the "slickest" nor the "richest" candidate but one who understood how to make government work. His campaign adopted the slogan "hot competence summer," highlighting his record as a former congressman, state attorney general and Biden administration health secretary, even as some former colleagues questioned aspects of his HHS leadership.

Steyer, who poured a record $200 million of his own money into the race, cast himself as a progressive outsider ready to challenge Sacramento's status quo. The investor argued billionaires and corporations should pay higher taxes, saying self-funding freed him from special interests. Critics called it an attempt to buy the election.

Hilton framed the race as a referendum on decades of one-party Democratic rule. Backed by former President Donald Trump, the Republican highlighted failures on public safety, affordability and homelessness, arguing liberal policies had failed residents.

Voters expressed pessimism about state leadership despite California's economic heft. The crowded Democratic slate raised fears of inadvertently handing the nomination dynamics to Republicans.

In the closely watched Los Angeles mayoral primary, incumbent Karen Bass advanced to the November ballot. Former reality television star Spencer Pratt led progressive City Council member Nithya Raman for the second spot.

Bass, who took office in 2023 with strong credentials, saw support erode after an ill-timed diplomatic trip to Ghana during deadly January 2025 wildfires. Pratt, whose Pacific Palisades home burned in the fires, centered his campaign on Bass's handling of the blazes and the city's persistent homelessness crisis. Raman, a onetime Bass ally who entered the race late, called for fresh leadership in the nation's second-largest city.

California's primary stood out for its chaos. The ballot featured withdrawn candidates and a professor who legally changed his name to Barack Obama. Election officials and strategists had warned against expecting clear results on election night.

The gubernatorial race tested traditional political norms. Months passed without any candidate consolidating support. The absence of a clear heir apparent to Newsom, viewed as a potential 2028 presidential contender, amplified uncertainty.

Democrats worked behind the scenes in the campaign's final weeks to coordinate voting strategies and avoid a Republican lockout. Strategic ballot-holding by Democratic voters reflected deep concerns about the primary's outcome.

As counting continues, the top two candidates will face off in November in what could become a rare competitive general election for California governor. The state has not elected a Republican governor since Schwarzenegger.

Political observers described the primary as the most fragmented in modern memory. The jungle primary system, designed to promote moderation, instead produced anxiety and last-minute maneuvering.

Becerra's late surge demonstrated the power of experience in uncertain times. Steyer's massive spending underscored the role of personal wealth in modern campaigns. Hilton's Trump-backed challenge tested whether dissatisfaction with Democratic governance could overcome the state's strong blue tilt.

Results from major counties were still being tabulated Wednesday morning. Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego counties, with their large populations and heavy mail voting, will play decisive roles.

State election officials emphasized patience. California's process prioritizes accuracy over speed, with signature verification and cure processes for challenged ballots adding time.

The gubernatorial winner will confront immediate challenges: a massive state budget deficit, ongoing housing shortages, climate-driven wildfire threats and public frustration over visible homelessness in cities.

For now, the focus remains on the count. Campaign teams for the leading candidates monitored returns closely while preparing statements for the days ahead.

With many ballots outstanding, shifts in standings remain possible. Election experts predicted the eventual top two might not be finalized until mid-June or later.

The primary's unpredictability reflected broader tensions in California politics. Despite its economic power and progressive reputation, the state grapples with governance challenges that have left many residents questioning the direction of leadership.

As the results crystalize, attention will turn to the general election matchup and its implications for the balance of power in the nation's largest state.