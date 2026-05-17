MANAMA, Bahrain — Bahrain International Airport is open and operating today, May 17, 2026, as the country continues its phased return to normal aviation activities following the lifting of temporary airspace restrictions earlier this year, airport authorities and national carrier Gulf Air confirmed.

Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight schedules, as operations are still ramping up gradually after the prolonged disruption caused by regional tensions. While full capacity has not yet been restored, major carriers have resumed services to key destinations, bringing relief to travelers and businesses dependent on the kingdom's connectivity.

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) stated that safety remains the top priority during this recovery phase. "We are pleased to see operations steadily returning to normal," a BAC spokesperson said. "Passengers can expect more flights in the coming weeks as we work closely with airlines and international partners to restore full connectivity."

Gulf Air, Bahrain's national airline, has been at the forefront of the resumption, gradually reintroducing routes across the Middle East, South Asia, Europe and beyond. As of today, the airline is operating a growing number of flights from Bahrain International Airport, with further expansions planned throughout May and June.

Phased Recovery After Airspace Reopening

The airport's full reopening process began in early April after Bahrain's Civil Aviation Affairs lifted precautionary airspace closures that had been in place since late February due to regional security developments. Initial limited operations focused on essential and regional routes, with a careful, step-by-step expansion to ensure safety and efficiency.

By mid-May, more international airlines have joined the recovery, though some long-haul carriers are still assessing the situation before fully restoring schedules. European carriers, in particular, have been slower to return due to ongoing advisories from aviation authorities, while regional and Asian routes have seen stronger recovery.

Airport facilities are fully staffed and operational, with enhanced security screening and passenger support services in place. Terminals are open for departures and arrivals, though some retail and dining outlets may still be operating at reduced capacity during the transition period. Passengers report relatively smooth experiences today, with manageable crowds and efficient processing times at check-in and security.

Current Flight Operations

Read more Dubai International Airport Fully Open Today with Ramp-Up in Flights After Airspace Recovery Dubai International Airport Fully Open Today with Ramp-Up in Flights After Airspace Recovery

Gulf Air has resumed services to major destinations including London, Paris, Frankfurt, Bangkok, Manila, Riyadh, Jeddah and several other regional hubs. Qatar Airways and other Gulf carriers have also restarted daily or near-daily flights. Emirates has indicated plans to increase frequencies in the coming days.

Travelers are strongly encouraged to verify their specific flight status directly with airlines, as schedules remain subject to change during the recovery phase. The official Bahrain Airport website and mobile app provide real-time updates on departures, arrivals and any operational notices.

Economic and Regional Significance

The resumption of full operations at Bahrain International Airport is a welcome boost for the kingdom's economy. Aviation plays a vital role in supporting tourism, trade, finance and logistics in Bahrain. Hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions have reported increased bookings as connectivity improves and visitor confidence returns.

The smooth recovery also reinforces Bahrain's reputation as a stable and well-managed aviation hub in the Gulf region. Coordination with neighboring countries and international partners has been key to the successful phased reopening, demonstrating strong regional cooperation in restoring air links.

Passenger Advice for Today and Coming Weeks

For those traveling through Bahrain International Airport today:

Arrive early, especially for international flights, to allow extra time for any enhanced security procedures.

Check flight status multiple times before heading to the airport.

Use the official airport app or website for live updates.

Prepare for potential minor delays as schedules stabilize.

Contact airlines directly for rebooking or refund options if needed.

Passengers with special assistance needs or medical conditions should notify their airline in advance to ensure appropriate support is available. Families traveling with children are advised to build in additional buffer time.

Future Outlook

Airport authorities are optimistic about a full return to pre-crisis flight volumes by early June. New routes and increased frequencies are expected as more carriers regain confidence in regional stability. Long-term expansion projects at the airport, including terminal upgrades and capacity enhancements, continue to progress and will support future growth.

The successful recovery of Bahrain International Airport serves as a positive example of resilience in international aviation. Despite temporary challenges, the kingdom's commitment to safety, efficiency and passenger comfort remains strong.

As operations normalize, Bahrain once again positions itself as a convenient and welcoming gateway for travelers to the Gulf and beyond. For those flying today, the airport is open, functional and ready to serve passengers with the professionalism and hospitality that have become its hallmark.

The skies above Bahrain are once again busy with commercial traffic, symbolizing a return to normalcy and renewed optimism for the country's aviation sector and broader economy. Travelers can look forward to smoother journeys in the weeks ahead as full schedules are restored.