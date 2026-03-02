MANAMA, Bahrain — Bahrain International Airport (BAH), the Kingdom's main aviation gateway and a key hub hosting the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet nearby, remains fully closed with all commercial flight operations suspended as of Monday, March 2, 2026, due to the escalating U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict that has triggered widespread airspace shutdowns and direct attacks on Gulf infrastructure.

The Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) authority confirmed the temporary suspension of arriving and departing flights at the airport, citing the ongoing closure of Bahraini airspace amid regional security developments. Flight operations have been halted since late February 28, extending into a third day with no immediate resumption announced. Officials emphasized that precautionary measures prioritize passenger and aircraft safety, with continuous monitoring of the situation in coordination with airlines and international partners.

The closure stems from joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and targeted military sites, prompting Iranian retaliatory missile and drone barrages across the region. Bahrain, home to the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, became a direct target. Authorities reported that Iran launched approximately 45 missiles and nine drones at the country, with some intercepted but others causing damage. A drone strike hit Bahrain International Airport, resulting in material damage to facilities but no loss of life, according to the Ministry of Interior. The site was secured, and assessments continue.

Similar incidents affected other Gulf hubs: Dubai International Airport sustained damage and injuries, Abu Dhabi's Zayed International reported a fatality and injuries from debris, and Kuwait International faced strikes. Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 showed Bahraini airspace virtually empty, part of a broader corridor closure encompassing Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Syria, Bahrain and partial restrictions in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. More than 2,000 flights to and from seven major Gulf airports—including Bahrain International, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Sharjah, Kuwait and Al Maktoum—have been canceled, stranding hundreds of thousands of travelers.

Major carriers extended suspensions: Gulf Air, Bahrain's flag carrier, halted operations in line with airspace restrictions. International airlines including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad, British Airways, Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines and others canceled or rerouted services to Bahrain through at least early March, with some extending to March 7 or later. British Airways scrapped flights to Bahrain until Wednesday, while others offered rebooking, refunds or date changes without fees for affected passengers.

The disruptions rank among the most severe in aviation history outside pandemics, with ripple effects worldwide. Long-haul routes linking Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas face detours adding hours and costs. Cargo flows tighten, and tourism-dependent Bahrain feels immediate economic pressure. Passengers report chaos: jammed airline hotlines, uncertainty over accommodations and stranded groups sheltering in hotels or diverted airports.

Bahrain's CAA urged travelers to check official airline channels and avoid heading to the airport. The authority promised prompt updates as the situation evolves. Governments issued advisories: the U.S. Embassy in Manama warned of potential threats and advised sheltering; the UK, Canada and Australia recommended avoiding travel to Bahrain and neighboring states.

The conflict's aviation impact underscores the region's strategic vulnerabilities. Bahrain hosts critical U.S. military assets, making it a focal point for Iranian retaliation. While interceptions minimized casualties, the strikes—including on civilian-adjacent sites like hotels and residential areas—heightened fears. The U.S. Central Command documented Iranian attacks on multiple Gulf locations, including Bahrain's Fifth Fleet headquarters.

Analysts warn prolonged closures could exacerbate global supply chains and energy market volatility, given the Gulf's role in transit routes. For now, Bahrain International Airport stands idle, its modern terminals empty amid heightened security. The facility, serving millions annually with connections to Europe, Asia and beyond, remains a casualty of the broader crisis.

Travelers with bookings should monitor updates closely. Resumption depends on de-escalation and airspace reopening, but current indications suggest continued suspensions at least through Monday and potentially longer if hostilities persist. As explosions and sirens continue in parts of the region, the focus stays on safety amid one of the most acute aviation shocks in recent memory.