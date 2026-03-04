CAIRO — Cairo International Airport (CAI) continues to operate normally despite widespread aviation turmoil across the Middle East triggered by the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran, authorities and flight tracking data confirmed Wednesday.

The airport's official website and live flight information boards showed active arrivals and departures throughout the early hours of March 4, 2026, with flights landing from destinations like Jeddah, Paris, Algiers, and Madinah, and others scheduled or on time to various points including Riyadh, Istanbul, and London. Egypt's Civil Aviation Ministry and airport operators have maintained that Egyptian airspace remains open, with Cairo serving as a key hub for diverted international flights and limited regional connectivity.

However, the facility has not escaped the ripple effects of the five-day-old conflict. On March 3, Cairo recorded at least 72 flight cancellations and around 60 delays, totaling more than 130 disruptions in a single day, according to aviation reports and passenger accounts. EgyptAir, the national carrier, extended its indefinite suspension of services to 13 regional destinations, including Dubai, Doha, Beirut, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Kuwait, Bahrain, Amman, Dammam, Baghdad, Erbil, Muscat, and Qassim. This marks one of the most extensive route groundings in the airline's recent history, stranding thousands and severely impacting connections to Gulf hubs.

Major international carriers like Emirates and Qatar Airways remained effectively grounded for operations from Cairo, with no flights to or from their primary bases in Dubai and Doha due to airspace restrictions in the UAE and Qatar. Travelers attempting to reach or depart via these routes faced significant challenges, with many rebooking options limited or unavailable. EgyptAir offered flexible rebooking without change fees for affected passengers until mid-March, urging them to contact the airline directly.

The disruptions stem from a cascade of airspace closures and restrictions across neighboring countries. Large swaths of airspace over Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia remained off-limits or heavily restricted, according to updated advisories from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and other authorities. These measures, extended through at least March 6 in some cases, forced rerouting, diversions, and outright cancellations globally, with Cairo absorbing some overflow as a relatively stable gateway.

Egypt's Ministry of Civil Aviation placed all airports on high alert starting late February, with Minister Sameh El-Hefny personally inspecting Cairo's operations room and crisis management center. Contingency plans ensured continued functionality, including handling diverted flights — 12 international arrivals were rerouted to Cairo on March 1 alone, with additional diversions to Sphinx, Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh, and other facilities. The ministry emphasized maximum readiness to safeguard air safety amid the escalation.

U.S. and other Western embassies advised heightened caution for citizens in the region, though Egypt has not been directly targeted. The U.S. State Department urged Americans to depart the broader Middle East where possible, but noted limited flight options complicating exits. Egypt's tourism sector, particularly Red Sea resorts like Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh, reported operational continuity at local airports despite delays and reduced international access.

Flight tracking platforms like Flightradar24, FlightAware, and the airport's own portal displayed ongoing activity Wednesday morning local time, with dozens of flights marked as landed, on time, or scheduled across Terminals 1, 2, and 3. Weather conditions at CAI remained favorable, with light winds and clear visibility contributing to smooth ground operations where flights were able to proceed.

The situation highlights Cairo's strategic role as Egypt maintains open skies while much of the Gulf faces paralysis. Analysts noted that while the airport itself is not closed, effective connectivity to key regional and global networks has been severely curtailed, leading to an "operational nightmare" for passengers and airlines. Some experts predicted gradual resumption of limited services if de-escalation occurs, but warned of prolonged volatility.

Passengers are advised to check directly with airlines, monitor official airport channels, and allow extra time for potential changes. Cairo Airport Company continues to update flight status in real time, with dedicated support teams assisting affected travelers.

As the conflict enters its sixth day, Cairo International Airport stands as one of the few major Middle Eastern hubs maintaining core operations, though heavily impacted by the surrounding chaos. Authorities reiterated commitments to safety and continuity, urging calm amid uncertainty.