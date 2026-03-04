ABU DHABI — Zayed International Airport (AUH), the primary hub for Abu Dhabi and home to Etihad Airways, has partially resumed operations as of March 2, 2026, following a temporary closure triggered by escalating military conflict in the region involving U.S., Israeli and Iranian forces.

The airport, also known as Abu Dhabi International Airport, reopened in a limited capacity starting Monday evening, allowing select exceptional, repatriation, cargo and repositioning flights to operate under strict coordination with UAE authorities and airlines. However, the vast majority of scheduled commercial flights remain suspended, with Etihad Airways extending its halt on regular passenger services until 2:00 p.m. UAE time on Wednesday, March 4 (some reports indicate Thursday, March 5, reflecting fluid updates).

The partial resumption follows a full airspace closure imposed by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on March 1 amid Iranian missile and drone retaliatory strikes in response to prior U.S.-Israeli actions. Debris from intercepted projectiles reportedly caused minor damage at AUH and nearby sites, including an embassy complex, though no major structural impacts or casualties were detailed at the airport itself.

Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator, confirmed the phased reopening in statements on its website and social media, emphasizing that "passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they hold a confirmed ticket and have been explicitly advised by their airline to do so." Access remains restricted to confirmed travelers only, with safety as the top priority. The official Zayed International Airport site displays prominent warnings urging travelers to check airline updates before heading to the facility.

Etihad Airways, the dominant carrier at AUH, reiterated that all scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended through at least mid-afternoon Wednesday. The airline has operated a limited number of repatriation flights since March 2 to assist stranded passengers, with destinations including Paris, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Cairo and London Heathrow. At least 15 such flights departed Monday, per flight-tracking data, but normal schedules are not expected to resume imminently.

"Some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals," Etihad stated. The carrier has issued free rebooking options for affected passengers with tickets issued before February 28 for travel up to March 7, allowing changes to Etihad-operated flights through March 18.

Broader UAE aviation remains heavily disrupted. Neighboring Dubai International (DXB) and other regional hubs like Doha and Bahrain have seen similar partial resumptions, but with more than 90% of scheduled flights canceled in recent days, according to FlightAware and Cirium data. Over 12,300 cancellations across seven major Middle East airports have been recorded since late February, stranding hundreds of thousands of travelers globally.

The conflict's impact on aviation stems from closed or restricted airspace over Iran, Iraq, Syria and parts of the Gulf, forcing rerouting and heightening risks from potential debris or miscalculation. Defense systems intercepted multiple threats over UAE territory, contributing to the initial shutdown. Flightradar24 and other trackers show sparse activity at AUH on March 3, with most boards listing cancellations.

Travelers face significant challenges. Airlines including Emirates (primarily Dubai-based) and flydubai have resumed limited services for priority repatriations, but advise against heading to airports without direct confirmation. Government advisories from various countries urge citizens to monitor alerts, with some issuing heightened warnings for the region.

The disruption ranks among the most severe for global travel since the COVID-19 pandemic, rivaling past events like the 2010 Eyjafjallajökull eruption or 2014 MH17 incident in scope. Major carriers beyond the Gulf — such as British Airways, Aegean and others — have canceled or suspended services to affected destinations through early March.

Abu Dhabi Airports and the GCAA continue coordinating with international bodies to assess when fuller operations can resume. No specific timeline for normal commercial service has been provided, with decisions tied to ongoing security evaluations and airspace clearances.

Passengers with upcoming travel to or through AUH should:

- Check flight status directly on airline websites or apps (etihad.com for Etihad).

- Contact carriers for rebooking, refunds or accommodation under passenger rights.

- Avoid traveling to the airport without explicit airline approval to prevent congestion and security issues.

- Monitor official sources like zayedinternationalairport.ae or adairports.ae for updates.

As the situation evolves rapidly amid geopolitical developments, aviation experts stress patience and flexibility. The partial reopening offers limited relief for stranded individuals, but full normalcy at Abu Dhabi International Airport depends on de-escalation and restored airspace safety.

For real-time flight information, consult tools like Flightradar24 or airline hotlines. The airport's focus remains on safe, controlled operations during this unprecedented period.