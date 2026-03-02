KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport (KWI), the country's primary aviation hub, remains fully closed with no commercial flights operating as of Monday, March 2, 2026, due to the ongoing escalation in the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict that has triggered widespread airspace closures across the Middle East.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced the temporary closure of Kuwaiti airspace to all inbound and outbound civilian flights following Iranian retaliatory strikes, including a drone attack on the airport's Terminal 1 late Saturday. Authorities described the damage as limited, with minor material harm to the passenger terminal and injuries to nine airport workers, whose conditions were reported as stable. No fatalities occurred in the incident, and emergency measures ensured smooth evacuation of Terminals 1, 4 and 5.

Acting Director General Duaij Al-Otaibi stated that the situation at the airport is stable and urged the public to disregard rumors. Flights were suspended around 12:07 p.m. local time Saturday to prioritize passenger and aircraft safety, with affected travelers provided accommodation. Damage assessment began early Sunday, but no reopening timeline has been released.

The closure aligns with broader regional disruptions. Airspace over Kuwait, along with Iran, Iraq, Israel, Bahrain, Qatar and Syria, remains virtually empty, according to flight-tracking data from Flightradar24. A wide corridor of Middle Eastern airspace stays restricted, with neighboring nations including the United Arab Emirates imposing partial or full limitations. More than 2,000 to 3,400 flights to and from seven major Gulf airports—including Kuwait International, Dubai International, Abu Dhabi's Zayed International, Hamad International in Doha, Sharjah, Bahrain and Al Maktoum—have been canceled in recent days.

Iran launched the attacks in response to joint U.S. and Israeli strikes that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and targeted military sites. Gulf states hosting U.S. military assets, including Kuwait, became targets. Kuwait's Ministry of Defense reported several U.S. military aircraft crashing in the country Monday, with all crews surviving, though details remain unconfirmed. CNN-verified footage showed a fighter jet—appearing consistent with an F-15—spiraling before impact near Ali Al Salem Air Base.

Kuwait Airways has suspended all operations in and out of the country. International carriers like Qatar Airways, Emirates, flydubai, Lufthansa Group, Turkish Airlines and others have halted or rerouted services to Kuwait and other affected destinations through at least early March, with some extensions to March 7 or 8. Oman Air canceled flights to and from Kuwait for March 2, while Saudia suspended routes including Kuwait until late Monday local time.

The aviation chaos has stranded hundreds of thousands of travelers globally, with ripple effects reaching Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. Passengers report difficulties contacting airlines, jammed phone lines and uncertainty over rebooking or refunds. Governments worldwide issued travel warnings: the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait advised citizens to shelter in place; the UK urged against all but essential travel to Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE; Canada recommended avoiding travel to Kuwait and several neighbors; and Australia advised against most Middle East destinations.

Flight disruptions rank among the most severe since the COVID-19 pandemic, with thousands of cancellations and delays compounding issues. Key transit hubs like Dubai and Doha face similar shutdowns, severing vital connections. Cargo operations also face constraints, though some airlines prioritize repatriation or essential flights where possible.

Officials emphasize precautionary measures. The DGCA and Kuwaiti authorities stress safety amid volatile conditions, including ongoing missile and drone threats. Prime Minister Ahmed Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah inspected the damaged terminal Sunday, underscoring government focus on recovery.

Analysts warn prolonged closures could exacerbate economic impacts on Kuwait, a major oil exporter reliant on air links for business and expatriate travel. The airport, handling millions annually with routes to Europe, Asia and beyond, serves as a critical gateway.

Travelers with bookings to or through Kuwait should monitor airline websites, apps or official channels rather than heading to the airport. Carriers promise updates based on evolving security. The U.S. Embassy pledged further guidance as circumstances change.

The conflict's spillover highlights vulnerabilities in global aviation networks. While some hope for partial reopenings if tensions ease, current indications point to continued suspensions at least through Monday and potentially beyond. Flightradar24 and similar services show no commercial activity in Kuwaiti airspace.

As the situation develops, authorities continue assessments and coordination with international partners. For now, Kuwait International Airport stands idle, a casualty of the broader regional crisis affecting millions.