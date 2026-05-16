WASHINGTON — The FBI announced a $200,000 reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest of Monica Elfriede Witt, a former U.S. Air Force counterintelligence specialist who defected to Iran more than a decade ago and is accused of betraying highly classified national defense information that compromised American operatives and operations.

The reward, issued by the FBI's Washington Field Office, underscores the ongoing threat posed by one of the most damaging insider espionage cases in recent U.S. history. Witt, 47, remains at large and is believed to be living in Iran, where she allegedly continues assisting Tehran's intelligence services against her former country and colleagues.

"Monica Witt allegedly betrayed her oath to the Constitution more than a decade ago by defecting to Iran and providing the Iranian regime national defense information," said Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office's Counterintelligence and Cyber Division. "She likely continues to support their nefarious activities."

Witt joined the Air Force in 1997 and served until 2008 as a technical sergeant and special agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. She held top-secret clearance and specialized in counterintelligence, gaining deep knowledge of U.S. intelligence operations, undercover personnel identities and sensitive collection programs. After leaving active duty, she worked as a Defense Department contractor until 2010, maintaining access to classified materials.

Prosecutors allege Iranian intelligence began targeting her as early as 2012. FBI agents warned her she was a potential recruitment target, but she assured authorities she would not cooperate. In May 2012, Witt traveled to Iran for a conference sharply critical of U.S. policies. She returned the following year and fully defected in August 2013, boarding a flight from Dubai to Tehran. Iranian state media broadcast her conversion to Islam and anti-American statements.

A 2019 federal indictment in Washington, D.C., charges Witt with conspiracy to deliver national defense information to a foreign government. She allegedly provided Iran with details on a highly classified U.S. intelligence collection program and helped identify former U.S. colleagues for targeting. She is also accused of assisting Iranian hackers in cyberattacks against American intelligence personnel.

Four Iranian nationals were charged in the same case for their roles in the cyber campaign. If convicted, Witt faces potential life imprisonment.

The decision to publicize the $200,000 bounty more than seven years after the indictment reflects continued concern that Witt remains actively supporting Iranian operations. She is fluent in Farsi and has used aliases while in Iran. The FBI's wanted poster describes her as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has visible tattoos, including one on her left wrist.

Security experts view Witt's case as a stark example of insider threats and the long-term damage that can result from a single defection. Her knowledge of U.S. counterintelligence tradecraft reportedly helped Iran identify and harass former American operatives. Some analysts have described her as one of Tehran's most valuable assets in its shadow war with Washington.

The reward announcement arrives as U.S.-Iran relations remain highly strained. Recent regional conflicts, including tensions involving Israel and Iranian-backed groups, add urgency to countering Tehran's intelligence capabilities. Witt's actions allegedly endangered lives and compromised programs designed to protect U.S. interests in the Middle East.

The FBI urges anyone with information on Witt's whereabouts or activities to contact the bureau immediately. Tips can be submitted anonymously via tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI. The reward applies to information leading to her arrest and conviction.

Witt remains on the FBI's Most Wanted list in the counterintelligence category. Previous efforts to locate her yielded no public breakthroughs, prompting the escalated financial incentive.

Born in 1979, Witt had a distinguished early career, earning an Air Medal for her service during the 2003 invasion of Iraq as a crypto-linguist aboard RC-135 Rivet Joint surveillance aircraft. She later transitioned to counterintelligence roles. Reports suggest personal factors, including feelings of disillusionment, may have contributed to her radicalization. Iranian operatives reportedly exploited these vulnerabilities.

Her public appearances on Iranian television denouncing the United States shocked former colleagues who remembered her as a dedicated service member.

More than a decade later, fundamental questions persist: How much damage did Witt's betrayal cause? What specific programs or individuals were compromised? And does she continue providing actionable intelligence to Iran today?

U.S. intelligence officials believe the answer to the last question is yes, which explains the timing and size of the reward. In an era of great-power competition and persistent Iranian hybrid threats, even historical defectors can pose current dangers.

The case also serves as a cautionary tale for the intelligence community about insider threats, mental health support for veterans and the long tail of recruitment operations by adversarial nations.

As the FBI ramps up its public appeal, the hunt for Monica Witt enters a new, more visible phase. For now, she remains beyond American reach in Iran, a living symbol of one of the most audacious defections in modern U.S. history — and a reminder that some secrets, once given away, can never be fully recovered.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to come forward. The $200,000 reward could provide the breakthrough needed to bring a long-sought fugitive to justice and close a painful chapter in American counterintelligence.