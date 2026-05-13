NEW YORK — Persistent online speculation about an impending divorce between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds has intensified in 2026, largely fueled by Lively's high-profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni, yet the Hollywood power couple continues to project unity through affectionate public appearances, supportive statements and direct dismissals that suggest the gossip remains firmly in the realm of unverified rumors.

As of mid-May 2026, no divorce filings have appeared in court records, and multiple sources close to the pair describe their marriage as intact despite intense media scrutiny surrounding Lively's lawsuit. The couple, married since September 2012, shares four children — James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3 — and maintains homes in New York and California.

Rumors gained traction earlier this year when Lively attended events solo and faced questions tied to her lawsuit against Baldoni, her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director. Online commentators speculated that the stress of the legal fight, which settled on May 4, 2026, just before trial, might strain the marriage. However, Reynolds publicly praised his wife in a rare statement, calling her "kind & fearless" in a Mother's Day tribute and expressing pride in her integrity during the dispute.

Couple's Public Rebuttals

Lively has directly addressed the chatter on social media. In response to a fan comment about divorce rumors, she replied with a lighthearted "Haha they wish," a signature witty dismissal that echoes previous times the couple has batted away split speculation. In March 2026, the pair was photographed sharing a warm embrace at a Wrexham AFC match in Wales, with Lively later posting a smiling selfie with Reynolds on Instagram Stories.

Their PDA-filled outing and continued joint appearances have reassured fans that the marriage remains strong. Reynolds has also referenced the Baldoni situation supportively, telling interviewers he has "never in my life been more proud of my wife."

Legal Battle Context

Much of the current rumor wave stems from Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni and related parties over alleged harassment and retaliation during the making of "It Ends With Us." The case settled without a monetary exchange days before a scheduled May 2026 trial, with Lively dropping remaining claims while reserving the right to pursue fees. She attended the Met Gala solo shortly after the settlement, which some tabloids interpreted as further evidence of marital strain, though insiders described it as a strategic move to reclaim her narrative.

Both Lively and Reynolds have faced career challenges amid the divided public opinion on the lawsuit, but sources say the ordeal has brought them closer rather than driven them apart. Reynolds has been described as a steadfast supporter throughout the process.

Longstanding Relationship Timeline

Lively and Reynolds first met on the set of "Green Lantern" in 2010 and began dating in 2011. They married in a private ceremony in 2012 at a plantation in South Carolina. Over more than 14 years together, they have navigated fame, four children, multiple joint projects and intense public interest with notable humor and privacy.

The couple has consistently presented a united front. Reynolds frequently praises Lively in interviews, and she has shared candid moments of their family life on social media. In March 2026, Lively posted about still taking "sneaky photos" of her husband after 14.5 years, writing "I have such a crush."

Why Rumors Persist

Celebrity divorce speculation is common in Hollywood, especially during periods of high stress or when one partner faces controversy. The Baldoni lawsuit created a perfect storm for rumor mills, with every solo appearance or scheduling conflict interpreted as marital trouble. Tabloid outlets and social media accounts have amplified unverified claims, but close observers note the couple's history of weathering storms together.

Astrologers and relationship experts invited to comment on podcasts have offered mixed opinions, with some warning of challenges for high-profile Scorpio-influenced pairings in 2026, yet none have cited concrete evidence of trouble.

Current Status and Future Outlook

As of May 2026, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds remain happily married with no signs of separation. They continue co-parenting, supporting each other's careers and enjoying family time. Reynolds' involvement with Wrexham AFC and Lively's focus on personal projects and advocacy keep them busy, but sources say their bond is resilient.

The couple has four young children who remain their top priority. Insiders say any future decisions will center on what's best for the family, and both stars have emphasized protecting their private life from public speculation.

For now, the persistent divorce rumors appear to be exactly that — rumors. Lively and Reynolds have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment through actions and words, turning speculation into another chapter in their well-documented ability to rise above Hollywood noise. As they move forward after the Baldoni settlement, the focus remains on family, careers and shared projects rather than any marital dissolution.

Fans and observers will likely continue watching for public sightings and social media posts, but the latest evidence points to a couple still very much together after nearly 15 years of marriage. In an industry where splits are common, Lively and Reynolds stand out as one of Hollywood's more enduring partnerships.

Whether the rumor cycle quiets or reignites with the next headline, the couple's track record suggests they will continue facing it side by side.