LOS ANGELES — Persistent online speculation about an impending divorce between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds has intensified in 2026, fueled largely by the actress's high-profile legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, yet the Hollywood power couple continues to project a united front through affectionate public appearances, supportive statements and direct dismissals of the gossip.

As of early May 2026, no divorce filings have appeared in any court records, and multiple sources close to the pair describe their marriage as intact and strong despite the intense media scrutiny surrounding Lively's lawsuit. The couple, who share four young children, marked 14 years together this year and show no signs of separation.

Rumors gained significant traction in March and April as coverage of Lively's lawsuit against her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director dominated headlines. Tabloid stories and social media speculation suggested strain in the marriage, with some outlets claiming the couple was "living apart" or that Reynolds felt burdened by the legal drama. Both stars have pushed back firmly.

In a rare public comment during an April interview, Reynolds expressed deep pride in his wife. "I've never in my life been more proud of my wife," he told "Today" host Willie Geist. "People have no idea what's really going on... the illusion behind so much of this stuff." His remarks directly countered narratives of marital discord while highlighting Lively's integrity amid the dispute.

Lively herself addressed the chatter in an Instagram comment, responding to a fan worried about divorce rumors with a laughing "Haha they wish." The lighthearted reply echoed Reynolds' past playful deflections and underscored the couple's signature witty approach to public scrutiny.

Timeline of Rumors and Rebuttals

Speculation first surfaced prominently after Lively attended certain events without Reynolds, including parts of the legal proceedings. However, the pair made several joint appearances that appeared to directly rebut the claims. In March, they attended a Wrexham AFC football match in Wales, sharing PDA-filled moments and a smiling post-game selfie on social media.

Their long history of shutting down breakup talk includes a 2018 instance when Reynolds jokingly replied "I wish" to a tweet suggesting marital troubles, later clarifying it as humor. The current wave appears tied more to external pressures than genuine trouble, according to insiders.

Lively and Reynolds first connected on the set of "Green Lantern" in 2010, began dating in 2011 and married in 2012. They have consistently presented as one of Hollywood's strongest couples, often collaborating professionally and supporting each other's careers while maintaining a relatively private family life with daughters James, Inez, Betty and son Olin.

Legal Battle as Catalyst

The primary driver of recent rumors stems from Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni, which alleges a hostile work environment and retaliation during the production of "It Ends With Us." The case has drawn significant attention, including claims that Reynolds was involved in communications related to the dispute. A recent court ruling narrowed some claims but allowed core issues to proceed to trial.

Reynolds has been vocal in his support, attending events with Lively and using interviews to praise her resilience. Sources say he has been actively involved behind the scenes while prioritizing family stability. The couple's decision to present a united front appears deliberate amid the media storm.

Public Perception and Social Media

Social media has amplified both rumors and defenses. TikTok and Instagram reels speculate wildly, while supportive fans highlight the couple's long track record and recent loving posts. Lively continues sharing candid family moments, including "sneaky photos" of Reynolds that reflect ongoing affection after more than 14 years.

Celebrity watchers note that Hollywood couples often face heightened scrutiny during stressful periods. The Baldoni lawsuit, combined with Reynolds' busy "Deadpool" commitments and Lively's fashion and business ventures, provides fertile ground for gossip, but evidence of actual trouble remains absent.

Broader Context of Their Marriage

Lively and Reynolds have built a reputation for humor, privacy and mutual respect. They co-own Wrexham AFC with Rob McElhenney, frequently appearing together at matches. Their blended professional and personal lives have generally strengthened their bond rather than strained it.

Parenting four children while managing high-profile careers requires coordination, and insiders say the pair prioritizes family time away from the spotlight. Recent joint appearances and supportive comments suggest they continue navigating challenges as a team.

Experts on celebrity relationships point out that divorce rumors often spike without basis, especially when one partner faces public controversy. In this case, the absence of any official filings or credible insider leaks pointing to separation supports the couple's narrative of unity.

Looking Ahead

With Lively's legal matter heading toward resolution and Reynolds promoting upcoming projects, the couple is expected to maintain a lower profile while focusing on family. No major joint projects are announced, but their history suggests continued collaboration is likely.

For now, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appear committed to quashing speculation through actions rather than lengthy statements. Their marriage, long considered one of Hollywood's most enduring, shows resilience amid external pressures. As one insider summarized, "They've been through the rumor mill before — this time is no different."

The persistent chatter serves as a reminder of how quickly unverified gossip can spread in the digital age, particularly around beloved celebrities. For Lively and Reynolds, the focus remains on their family, careers and shared life — far removed from the headlines suggesting otherwise.