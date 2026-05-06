Star Wars Celebration 2027 Tickets On Sale Today for Los Angeles Event

LOS ANGELES — Star Wars fans can finally secure their tickets starting today, May 6, 2026, for Star Wars Celebration 2027, the massive four-day fan event set to take over the Los Angeles Convention Center from April 1-4, 2027, marking the 50th anniversary of the original "Star Wars" film.

Tickets officially went on sale at 12:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, with multiple tiers available ranging from single-day passes to premium Jedi Master VIP packages. The event promises major panels, exclusive merchandise, cosplay showcases, and surprises celebrating five decades of the beloved franchise.

The official Star Wars Celebration website and Ticketmaster began processing orders promptly at noon Pacific, with fans reporting quick movement on lower-priced options. Early demand appears high, especially for the full four-day passes and VIP experiences that include early access, exclusive panels and collectibles.

Event Details and Highlights

Star Wars Celebration 2027 will return to California for the first time since 2006, bringing together fans, celebrities, creators and collectors for an immersive experience. The Los Angeles Convention Center will host massive exhibit halls, autograph sessions, stage presentations and fan-favorite activities such as the popular cosplay competition and collector-focused areas.

Organizers have teased special programming to celebrate the 50th anniversary of "A New Hope," potentially including rare screenings, behind-the-scenes insights and appearances tied to current and upcoming Star Wars projects. While full panel and guest lineups remain under wraps, past events have featured major announcements from Lucasfilm, including new film and series reveals.

Ticket Options and Pricing

4-Day General Admission: $105.99

Thursday Single Day: $36

Friday/Saturday/Sunday Single Day: $46 each

Jedi Master VIP packages (with premium perks) are priced significantly higher and sold out fastest in previous years.

Hotels near the convention center have already opened special discounted room blocks through the official partner Connections Housing. Fans are encouraged to book accommodations early, as the event typically draws tens of thousands of attendees.

Why Fans Are Excited

This will be the first Celebration on the West Coast in over two decades, making it highly accessible for fans in California and the broader Western U.S. The timing aligns perfectly with the franchise's milestone anniversary, raising expectations for substantial reveals about upcoming movies, series and games.

Social media has been buzzing since the sale opened, with fans sharing screenshots of successful purchases and expressing excitement about returning to in-person celebration after recent international events. Hashtags like #StarWarsCelebration2027 and #SWCeleb2027 quickly began trending as attendees planned trips and coordinated group travel.

Past Celebrations and Legacy

Star Wars Celebration has grown into one of the largest pop culture conventions in the world since its debut in 1999. Previous events in cities like Chicago, Orlando, London and Anaheim have delivered unforgettable moments, including surprise cast reunions, trailer premieres and interactive experiences.

The 2027 edition in Los Angeles is expected to be one of the largest yet, capitalizing on the city's deep connection to the Star Wars universe and its status as a global entertainment hub.

Tips for Buying Tickets

Fans hoping to attend should act quickly, especially for VIP packages and popular single-day tickets. Having a Ticketmaster account ready with payment information saved can help avoid missing out during high-demand periods. Those unable to purchase today are advised to monitor the official site for any additional waves or waitlists.

International travelers should begin visa and travel arrangements early, particularly for large groups. Families and cosplay enthusiasts are encouraged to review the event's policies on costumes, props and age restrictions once more details are released.

What to Expect in 2027

While the full schedule remains months away, past events suggest a mix of large-scale panels, intimate creator sessions, vendor halls packed with exclusive merchandise, and community celebrations. The 50th anniversary theme is likely to bring special tributes to the original trilogy and the franchise's cultural impact.

Lucasfilm has not yet announced specific guests or programming, but speculation is already running high about potential appearances by legacy actors and new talent from ongoing series.

Broader Star Wars Momentum

The timing of Celebration 2027 comes during an active period for the franchise, with new films, television series and games in various stages of development. Fans hope the event will provide clarity and excitement about the future direction of Star Wars storytelling across all mediums.

For many, attending Celebration is more than just a convention — it is a pilgrimage and a chance to connect with fellow fans from around the world who share a passion for the galaxy far, far away.

As tickets continue selling throughout the day, excitement continues to build for what promises to be a landmark event in Star Wars history. Whether you're a longtime fan celebrating 50 years or a newer member of the community, Star Wars Celebration 2027 in Los Angeles is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience.

Tickets remain available now at the official Star Wars Celebration website. Early buyers are already making plans, booking hotels and coordinating costumes for what many are calling the biggest Star Wars party of the decade.