NEW YORK — Star Wars fans celebrating May the 4th on Monday found plenty of reasons to expand their digital collections as major retailers and platforms rolled out deep discounts on popular video games tied to the beloved franchise. From epic action adventures like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to classic remasters and family-friendly LEGO titles, 2026's May the 4th sales delivered savings of up to 85 percent across PC, consoles and mobile, giving players new opportunities to explore the galaxy far, far away without breaking the bank.

The highlight of the sales remains Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the 2023 sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order. On Steam and other platforms, the game dropped as low as $10.49, representing an 85 percent discount off its regular price. The Deluxe Edition also saw strong markdowns to around $22.49. Critics and fans continue praising the title's immersive storytelling, lightsaber combat and exploration of new planets, making it one of the strongest single-player Star Wars experiences in years. Many players who skipped the launch due to performance issues now find the patched and discounted version an irresistible pickup.

EA's broader Star Wars catalog joined the festivities with substantial cuts. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order saw 80 percent discounts, bringing the base game down to just $7.99 on several storefronts. Battlefront II Celebration Edition and the Ultimate Edition fell to $9.99 and $4.99 respectively, offering massive value for fans seeking large-scale multiplayer battles. Squadrons, the space combat simulator, hit a staggering 90 percent off at $3.99, while the EA Star Wars Triple Bundle delivered three major titles for under $20 in many cases.

PC gamers on GOG benefited from one of the deepest sales of the year. Up to 75 percent off applied to classic titles including Knights of the Old Republic, Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, and the original Battlefront from 2004. These DRM-free versions appealed to retro enthusiasts and those wanting to experience the foundational Star Wars gaming stories that influenced modern titles.

Nintendo Switch owners enjoyed the annual eShop Star Wars Day sale, with discounts reaching 80 percent and prices starting at just $4. Highlights included LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, multiple KOTOR entries via Aspyr, and various bundle options covering decades of Star Wars gaming history. The portable nature of the Switch made these deals particularly attractive for fans wanting to take their galactic adventures on the go.

PlayStation and Xbox users also found strong offers. PlayStation Store featured up to 75 percent off select titles through May 4, while Xbox promotions extended slightly longer in some cases. Digital bundles allowed players to complete their collections efficiently, with many noting the timing aligned perfectly with summer gaming plans.

Beyond traditional video games, the May the 4th celebrations extended into related experiences. Disney Dreamlight Valley featured new and returning Star Wars-inspired items, including Padmé Amidala outfits, Tatooine decorations and droid companions like BB-8 and R2-D2. Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes offered limited-time events and rewards, while other mobile titles joined the promotional wave.

LEGO Star Wars games remained perennial favorites during the sales. The Skywalker Saga and other entries in the beloved brick-built series saw consistent discounts, appealing to families and casual gamers. The combination of humor, accessibility and faithful recreations of iconic movie moments continues making these titles strong sellers year after year.

The sales arrive as Star Wars gaming experiences broader momentum. Upcoming projects like Star Wars: Galactic Race and new content for existing titles keep interest high. The May the 4th promotions serve as both celebration and strategic marketing, introducing newer players to the franchise while rewarding longtime fans.

Retail experts note that May the 4th has become one of the most reliable annual gaming sales events, often rivaling Black Friday for Star Wars-specific titles. Platforms compete aggressively, resulting in some of the deepest discounts of the calendar year. Savvy shoppers checked multiple storefronts to maximize savings, with price comparison tools and community forums lighting up with recommendations.

For those building a comprehensive Star Wars library, the 2026 deals offered rare opportunities. Bundles combining single-player campaigns with multiplayer experiences delivered exceptional value. Newcomers to the franchise could dive in affordably, while veterans filled gaps in their collections. Many reported completing long-desired purchases during the promotional window.

Beyond immediate savings, the sales highlighted the enduring appeal of Star Wars in gaming. From narrative-driven adventures exploring Jedi stories to large-scale battles and creative building experiences, the franchise continues offering something for every type of player. The timing also aligned with increased interest following recent film and series releases, driving higher engagement across platforms.

As May the 4th celebrations continue throughout the day, players are encouraged to act quickly on time-limited offers. Many promotions end in the coming days, with some platforms extending slightly longer. Whether exploring distant galaxies in Jedi: Survivor, reliving classic stories in KOTOR, or building epic creations in LEGO titles, the sales provide perfect entry points for new and returning fans alike.

The Force remains strong with gamers on May the 4th, as these substantial discounts make it easier than ever to join the adventure. From budget-friendly classics to premium modern experiences, 2026's Star Wars game deals deliver memorable value during one of the galaxy's most beloved holidays.