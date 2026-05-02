MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards will miss the start of the Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs due to a left knee bone bruise and hyperextension, dealing a significant blow to the team's playoff hopes just as they advance past the Denver Nuggets.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday that Edwards is expected to be sidelined for the opening games of the series, which tips off Monday in San Antonio. The injury, suffered in Game 4 of the first-round series against Denver, is a multi-week issue — at minimum two weeks — though the 24-year-old has a reputation as a quick healer.

"This is a multi-week, minimum two-week injury," Charania said on ESPN's "Get Up." "Anthony Edwards, who's a very quick healer, they nicknamed him the Wolverine out there in Minnesota just because of his pain threshold, but he will be out to start this next series against San Antonio Spurs."

The Timberwolves officially diagnosed Edwards with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise following an MRI at Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine. Tests confirmed no ligament damage, a major relief after the frightening moment when his knee buckled awkwardly while contesting a shot.

Edwards left Game 4 in the second quarter after landing hard on a rim attempt and hyperextending his leg while trying to block Cam Johnson. He was helped off the court and ruled out for the remainder of that contest. The Wolves went on to win the series in six games without him, showcasing impressive depth in a gritty victory in Game 6.

For a player who averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists during the regular season while shooting 48.9% from the field and 39.9% from three, Edwards' absence creates a massive void. The All-Star guard has been the engine of Minnesota's offense, blending explosive athleticism, scoring versatility and leadership that carried the Wolves to the playoffs.

Impact on Timberwolves' Playoff Run

Minnesota enters the second round as underdogs against a Spurs team led by Victor Wembanyama, boasting a strong 62-20 regular-season record. The Spurs swept the season series or performed well against the Wolves, adding pressure.

Without Edwards, the Wolves will lean heavily on veterans like Julius Randle, if healthy, and role players such as Naz Reid, Mike Conley and emerging contributors. Coach Chris Finch has emphasized team resilience, noting the group's ability to close out Denver despite multiple injuries, including Donte DiVincenzo's season-ending Achilles tear in the same game.

"Ant is a huge part of what we do, but we've shown we can compete and win without him," Finch said in a post-series news conference. "Our focus is on preparation and staying ready for when he's able to return."

Edwards' high pain tolerance and recovery history offer hope. Dubbed "the Wolverine" by teammates for his durability, he has bounced back from previous knocks quickly. An estimated return around mid-May could align with potential later games in the series, assuming Minnesota advances.

The Injury Details and Recovery Outlook

Bone bruises in the knee are painful and limit mobility but typically heal with rest, physical therapy and anti-inflammatory measures. Unlike ligament tears, they don't require surgery, allowing for a more optimistic timeline. Edwards avoided structural damage, which was the primary concern immediately after the hyperextension.

Rehabilitation will focus on reducing swelling, restoring range of motion and gradually rebuilding strength. The Wolves' medical staff, working with specialists at Mayo Clinic, will monitor progress daily. Week-to-week status means updates could come frequently, but rushing back risks re-injury in the high-stakes playoff environment.

NBA history shows stars like Edwards often return stronger after such setbacks. His explosiveness and ability to elevate above defenders make knee health critical, but early indicators suggest a positive path.

Edwards' Rise and Stakes for Minnesota

Selected first overall in 2020 out of Georgia, Edwards has blossomed into one of the league's premier talents. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, he combines elite scoring with improving playmaking and defense. His playoff performances this year, before the injury, included explosive outings that reminded fans of his superstar potential.

The Timberwolves invested heavily in surrounding Edwards with talent, pairing him with Rudy Gobert's rim protection and other pieces to contend in the West. Reaching the conference finals or beyond has been the goal, but Edwards' health could determine how far they go.

Fans and analysts have flooded social media with support and speculation. Many highlight the Wolves' resilience in Game 6 as a sign of depth, while others worry about matching up with Wembanyama's size and skill without their primary scorer.

Broader Playoff Context

The Western Conference remains wide open. With injuries affecting multiple teams — including concerns around other stars — depth and adaptability are proving decisive. The Spurs present unique challenges with their young core and home-court advantage in the early games.

If Edwards returns mid-series, it could shift momentum dramatically. His ability to create shots, attack the rim and stretch the floor would complement Minnesota's defensive identity. Until then, the Wolves must execute a team-first approach, emphasizing ball movement, rebounding and opportunistic scoring.

Team officials remain optimistic. "Ant's work ethic and commitment to recovery are unmatched," one source close to the organization said. "We're preparing as if he's out initially but staying ready for his impact when cleared."

What Fans Can Expect

As the series approaches, all eyes will be on Edwards' recovery updates. Practice participation, if any, and travel with the team could signal progress. The NBA's injury reporting rules ensure transparency, with daily statuses for playoff games.

For Edwards personally, this setback tests his mental toughness after a breakout campaign. At just 24, he has time on his side, but the urgency of playoffs adds pressure. His social media posts have shown positivity, focusing on supporting teammates from the sidelines.

Minnesota's front office and coaching staff face tough roster decisions, potentially adjusting rotations to maximize production from bench units. Players like Anthony Edwards' understudies will get expanded roles, creating opportunities for breakout performances.

The injury also underscores the physical toll of the modern NBA playoff grind. Hyperextensions can occur on routine plays, reminding everyone of the sport's risks even for elite athletes.

Looking Ahead

The Timberwolves-Spurs series promises drama, with or without Edwards initially. Game 1 on May 4 at Frost Bank Center sets the tone. Minnesota aims to steal a road win before returning home, where Edwards could potentially make his return.

Edwards' long-term outlook remains bright. This injury, while disruptive, appears manageable. For now, the Wolves march forward, embodying the "next man up" mentality that defined their first-round comeback.

As updates emerge, basketball fans worldwide will track every development. Anthony Edwards' return could ignite Minnesota's postseason run, turning a challenging series into a memorable one. Until then, the focus shifts to collective effort in pursuit of advancement