LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic is not expected to play in the next round of the playoffs, according to multiple reports, as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar continues to recover from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain that has sidelined him since early April.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the Slovenian star's return timeline has been pushed back, with team officials now viewing a potential appearance in the Western Conference semifinals as increasingly unlikely. The Lakers trail their first-round series but remain alive, though the absence of their leading scorer and playmaker has placed enormous pressure on LeBron James and the supporting cast.

The injury occurred on April 2 during a regular-season game, forcing Doncic to miss the final stretch of the schedule. Medical evaluations confirmed a moderate hamstring strain involving partial tearing of muscle fibers. Such injuries typically require four to eight weeks of careful rehabilitation, with significant risk of re-injury if players return too aggressively.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick provided the most recent update earlier this week, confirming that Doncic has begun light on-court activities but has not yet progressed to running or change-of-direction work. "We're being extremely cautious," Redick said. "Luka's health is the priority, not just for this series but for the long term."

Sports medicine experts monitoring the situation note that Grade 2 hamstring strains are notoriously tricky for explosive guards and forwards. The muscle is heavily used during acceleration, deceleration and cutting movements — all fundamental to Doncic's game. Rushing the 27-year-old back could lead to a more severe tear that might sideline him for months.

The Lakers have shown surprising resilience without their MVP-caliber leader. James has shouldered a heavier offensive load, while role players like Austin Reaves (who is also dealing with his own injury) and supporting cast members have stepped up with career performances. However, the team's ceiling is clearly higher with Doncic on the floor.

Doncic's absence has dominated basketball conversation for weeks. The Slovenian superstar transformed the Lakers' offense after his acquisition, forming a potent partnership with James. His injury has forced the franchise to confront difficult questions about roster construction and playoff readiness heading into future seasons.

For Lakers fans, the news is disappointing but not entirely unexpected. Many had hoped for a miracle recovery that would allow Doncic to return for a potential deep playoff run. Instead, the organization appears committed to a conservative timeline that prioritizes his long-term availability over short-term heroics.

The broader implications for the Western Conference playoffs are significant. Without Doncic, the Lakers face an uphill battle against stronger opponents if they advance. Conversely, his potential return in later rounds could dramatically shift series dynamics and create compelling storylines.

Medical professionals emphasize the importance of patience with hamstring injuries. Premature return often leads to recurrent strains that can derail careers. The Lakers' medical staff, known for careful management of star players, is reportedly taking every precaution to avoid a setback that could impact Doncic next season.

Doncic has been a transformative figure for the Lakers since joining the roster. His basketball IQ, scoring ability and playmaking have elevated the franchise's contention window. The current injury highlights the physical demands of the modern NBA schedule and the toll it takes on star players.

As the first round continues, all eyes remain on Doncic's rehabilitation progress. The team has provided regular but cautious updates, avoiding firm timelines while emphasizing incremental improvements. Light on-court work marks meaningful progress, but full basketball readiness — including unrestricted running, cutting and contact — remains weeks away.

For the Lakers organization, the situation requires delicate balancing. They must compete in the present while protecting one of their most valuable long-term assets. James has led by example, but the team's playoff hopes would receive an enormous boost with a healthy Doncic available in later rounds.

The basketball world will continue monitoring developments closely. Shams Charania's reporting has proven reliable throughout the situation, and his latest update has shifted expectations for Doncic's availability. Fans and analysts will now focus on the Lakers' ability to advance without their star and on any new medical updates in the coming days.

Doncic himself has maintained a positive attitude during recovery, sharing occasional training glimpses on social media and expressing support for his teammates. His work ethic and competitive fire have been evident, even as he watches from the sidelines.

As April turns to May, the Lakers face critical games that could determine their playoff fate. Whether they advance with or without Doncic, the Slovenian star's eventual return will be one of the most anticipated moments of the 2026 postseason. For now, the focus remains on careful, methodical rehabilitation with the goal of having him fully healthy when he does step back on the court.

The sports medicine community continues to stress that hamstring injuries require respect. Rushing the process rarely ends well. The Lakers appear committed to doing this the right way, even if it means missing valuable playoff time in the short term.