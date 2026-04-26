SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama remained in the NBA's concussion protocol Sunday as the San Antonio Spurs prepared for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, with the 23-year-old superstar's availability still uncertain after a scary face-first fall in Game 2 that has disrupted San Antonio's postseason plans.

Wembanyama suffered the concussion roughly three minutes into the second quarter of Tuesday night's 106-103 loss that evened the series at 1-1. Fouled by Jrue Holiday on a defensive possession, the 7-foot-4 phenom lost his balance and slammed face-first into the court, staying down momentarily before walking to the locker room. He played just 12 minutes and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, with the Spurs confirming the diagnosis before the final buzzer.

Under NBA concussion protocol, players cannot return to full participation for at least 48 hours after the injury and must complete a graduated return-to-play process. Wembanyama began light cardio work as early as Wednesday without worsening symptoms, a positive early sign reported by ESPN's Shams Charania. He traveled with the team to Portland for Game 3 on Friday but was officially listed as questionable before ultimately sitting out as the Spurs dropped the contest.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson provided the latest update Saturday, saying the team continues working through the protocol in consultation with NBA doctors. "The update is that we're still working through the process and continuing to work with the NBA," Johnson told reporters. "I know that's not much of an update, but that is the update, for now." He emphasized patience and long-term health over rushing the franchise cornerstone back.

Medical experts note the median time missed for NBA concussions hovers around seven to nine days, with an average of 9.3 days this season. That timeline would point toward a potential return for Game 5 or 6 at the earliest, though individual recoveries vary based on symptom resolution and benchmark testing. No jaw fracture or additional facial injuries were diagnosed, providing some relief.

The injury could not have come at a worse time for the Spurs, who finished the regular season with one of the Western Conference's top seeds behind a breakout campaign from Wembanyama. The unanimous Defensive Player of the Year and MVP finalist posted a franchise-record 35 points in his playoff debut during Game 1, showcasing the two-way dominance that has defined his young career. Without him, San Antonio has leaned on De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and a deep supporting cast, but the drop-off in rim protection and scoring punch has been evident.

Analysts and former players have expressed concern that an extended absence could derail San Antonio's title aspirations in what many viewed as a breakthrough postseason. Yahoo Sports analysts Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh noted that clearing protocol is only the first step; full basketball readiness often takes longer to avoid secondary risks like balance issues or second-impact syndrome.

Wembanyama has been symptom-free enough to progress through early stages, including stationary bike work and light jogging, but must hit multiple cognitive and physical benchmarks before clearance. Team doctors and the league's protocol director will make the final call. Johnson has stressed that the organization will not gamble with the 23-year-old's long-term health, a stance echoed across the league amid growing awareness of head injuries.

The Trail Blazers have capitalized on the absence so far, stealing home-court advantage and forcing the Spurs into a must-win situation in Portland. Portland coach Chauncey Billups praised his team's resilience but acknowledged Wembanyama's presence changes the series dynamics dramatically. "He's a game-changer on both ends," Billups said. "We're focused on winning the next game regardless, but obviously everyone knows what he brings."

Fan reaction has been a mix of worry and optimism. Social media buzzed with support for Wembanyama's cautious approach, with many recalling past high-profile concussion cases where premature returns led to setbacks. Spurs faithful have flooded timelines with well-wishes and calls for patience, while some analysts speculate a Game 5 return could still be realistic if progress continues.

Wembanyama's absence highlights the physical toll of the playoffs, even for a generational talent built like few others. At 7-foot-4 with a 8-foot wingspan, he has transformed the Spurs into contenders faster than expected, but the fall served as a reminder of the sport's inherent risks. The organization has ramped up medical monitoring, with daily updates expected as the series shifts back to San Antonio for Game 5.

Broader implications stretch beyond this series. Wembanyama's development has been remarkably injury-free until now, a credit to the Spurs' careful load management throughout the season. Missing significant playoff time could affect momentum heading into future postseasons, though the young core around him has shown flashes of competitiveness without their leader.

For now, the focus remains squarely on recovery. Wembanyama has not spoken publicly since the injury, but teammates described him as engaged and upbeat in the locker room, participating in team meetings and film study while sidelined. Johnson reiterated that the door remains open for a return this series, provided all medical boxes are checked.

As the Spurs navigate life without their transcendent star, the basketball world watches closely. Wembanyama's playoff debut already delivered unforgettable moments; his return — whenever it comes — could redefine the series and his legacy. In the meantime, San Antonio must prove its depth can bridge the gap against a pesky Portland team eager to exploit the void.

This developing story will be updated with any new developments from the Spurs medical staff or Game 4 status.