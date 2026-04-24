SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama's availability for Game 3 of the San Antonio Spurs' first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers hangs in the balance as the 22-year-old phenom continues progressing through the NBA's concussion protocol following a hard fall in Game 2.

Wembanyama suffered the injury in Tuesday's contest when he tripped while driving to the basket, hitting his head on the court after contact with Portland's Jrue Holiday. He appeared dazed, left the game early and did not return as the Spurs fell, evening the series at 1-1. The team quickly placed him in the league's concussion protocol, ruling out any immediate return.

On Thursday, positive signs emerged. Wembanyama reported to the Spurs' practice facility, completed light cardio work the previous night without worsening symptoms, and was cleared to travel with the team to Portland for Friday's Game 3 and Sunday's Game 4. Coach Mitch Johnson described him as "progressing" and looking good while following protocol steps.

Despite the travel clearance, Wembanyama's playing status for Game 3 remains uncertain and he is listed as questionable. NBA concussion protocol requires a minimum 48-hour period before full participation activities, along with a series of cognitive, neurological and exertion tests monitored by team doctors and league specialists. He cannot engage in unrestricted basketball activity until cleared.

Medical experts note the median absence for NBA concussions hovers around seven to nine days, prioritizing long-term brain health over short-term playoff urgency for a young cornerstone like Wembanyama. Rushing back risks not only a second concussion — which could have amplified effects — but also elevated lower-body injury risk in the following weeks.

The Spurs are taking a measured approach. Johnson stopped short of ruling Wembanyama out but emphasized day-to-day evaluation. "He looks good," the coach told reporters. "The update is that he is following the league's protocol, and he's progressing, and he'll travel with the team." No decision on Game 3 participation will come until further testing in Portland.

Wembanyama's absence in Game 2 highlighted his outsized impact. The Defensive Player of the Year and All-Star dominated Game 1 with a franchise-record 35 points in his playoff debut, including five threes, as the Spurs won 111-98. His length, shot-blocking and perimeter skills anchor San Antonio's defense and stretch the floor on offense.

Without him, the Spurs lean on a young core including De'Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson, Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell. Depth and home-court advantage earlier in the series helped, but Portland's experience and guard play pose challenges on the road. A potential extended absence could test San Antonio's resilience in what many viewed as a winnable first-round matchup.

The series backdrop adds stakes. The Spurs returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, fueled by Wembanyama's meteoric rise since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2023. His playoff debut already etched him into franchise lore alongside Tim Duncan. Now, the team navigates life without its transcendent talent while he recovers.

Fans and analysts express caution. Many urge the organization not to rush Wembanyama, citing his long-term value as the face of the franchise. Others note the Spurs' depth could steal a road win in Portland, setting up a favorable return for Game 5 back home.

Wembanyama himself has shown eagerness to contribute, reporting to the facility and pushing to travel. His competitive fire and work ethic are well-documented, but medical staff hold final say. Further evaluations in Portland will determine if he can ramp up activity or needs more rest.

Broader implications stretch beyond this series. Concussion management in the NBA has evolved with greater emphasis on caution, especially for stars in their early 20s. Studies show increased musculoskeletal injury risk in the 90 days post-concussion, reinforcing a conservative timeline.

Portland, meanwhile, senses opportunity. With Damian Lillard sidelined by an Achilles issue, the Trail Blazers rely on guard depth and home energy at Moda Center. A win in Game 3 without Wembanyama could shift momentum dramatically in the best-of-seven series.

Spurs leadership remains optimistic about Wembanyama's recovery trajectory. He has avoided more severe symptoms, and early progress suggests a standard rather than extended absence. Game 5 on April 28 in San Antonio could serve as a realistic target if he misses the Portland games.

The organization's handling of the situation reflects lessons from past player health cases. Protecting Wembanyama's brain health aligns with preserving a generational talent capable of leading the Spurs deep into future postseasons. Fans have rallied online with well-wishes, flooding social media with support while respecting the process.

As the series shifts to Portland, all eyes remain on Wembanyama's status. Friday's pregame updates will provide the latest clarity. Whether he suits up for Game 3 or watches from the sideline, his presence — even in street clothes — looms large for a Spurs team built around his extraordinary abilities.

The basketball world watches closely. Wembanyama's rapid rise has captivated fans globally, and this injury tests the young star's resilience just as his playoff journey begins. For now, caution prevails as the Spurs pursue a series lead without their franchise cornerstone — hoping for his swift and safe return.