SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama has started light training and individual on-court work as he progresses through the NBA's concussion protocol, offering cautious optimism for the San Antonio Spurs as they navigate their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers without their franchise cornerstone.

The 22-year-old phenom, who suffered a concussion after a hard face-first fall in Game 2 on April 21, participated in limited non-contact activities on Thursday, including light shooting, ball-handling drills and stationary movement exercises. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson confirmed the positive development but emphasized that Wembanyama remains in the protocol and has not yet been cleared for full team practice or contact work.

"Wemby did some light work today," Johnson said after Thursday's practice. "He's feeling better, but we're taking it step by step. The protocol is there for a reason, and we're going to follow it exactly. His health is the most important thing."

Under NBA concussion guidelines, Wembanyama must complete a graduated return-to-play process that includes rest, light aerobic exercise, sport-specific training, non-contact drills, full-contact practice and finally medical clearance. He has already passed initial symptom assessments and cognitive testing, allowing him to begin the early active stages of recovery.

The injury occurred at the 8:57 mark of the second quarter in Game 2 when Wembanyama lost balance after contact with Portland's Jrue Holiday and slammed face-first into the hardwood. He was immediately removed from the game and did not return as the Blazers evened the series at 1-1 with a 106-103 victory.

Medical experts note that Wembanyama's height and long limbs may have contributed to the severity of the fall, generating significant force upon impact. However, early signs suggest the concussion is on the milder side, with no reported loss of consciousness or prolonged neurological symptoms. The Spurs have been deliberately cautious, limiting his activity to controlled environments with close medical supervision.

Wembanyama's full injury history adds context to the team's conservative approach. The young star has dealt with ankle sprains, plantar fasciitis, a hip pointer, knee contusion, shoulder soreness and a rib contusion in his first three seasons. While none have been long-term, the frequency has prompted the organization to prioritize long-term durability for their generational talent.

For now, the Spurs are without their Defensive Player of the Year candidate as the series shifts to Portland for Game 3 on Friday. Luke Kornet has started at center in Wembanyama's absence, providing solid minutes, but the drop-off in rim protection and defensive versatility has been noticeable. San Antonio's young supporting cast, including Stephon Castle and other rising pieces, has shown promise but lacks the anchor Wembanyama provides.

Johnson has not set a firm timeline for Wembanyama's return. Game 4 on Sunday or Game 5 back in San Antonio remain the most realistic targets if he continues progressing without setbacks. A return for Game 3 is considered highly unlikely given the protocol's minimum timelines and the need to ensure full symptom resolution.

The Spurs finished the regular season with one of the strongest records in the Western Conference largely due to Wembanyama's transformative impact. His playoff debut in Game 1 was electric, with 35 points, five rebounds and two blocks in a 111-98 victory. His absence has forced tactical adjustments, with increased reliance on perimeter defense and collective effort on the glass.

Fan reaction has been supportive but anxious. Social media has been filled with well-wishes for Wembanyama's recovery alongside calls for patience from the organization. Many point to the long-term benefits of a measured approach, especially given his youth and massive physical frame.

Wembanyama has handled the situation with characteristic maturity. In brief comments to reporters earlier this week, he expressed appreciation for the medical staff and excitement to return when cleared. His focus on proper recovery aligns with modern NBA thinking around head injuries and player longevity.

If Wembanyama is cleared in time for later games in the series, his return could dramatically shift momentum. His presence transforms the Spurs from a promising young team into a dangerous postseason threat capable of exploiting Portland's interior weaknesses. However, rushing back risks prolonging symptoms or causing secondary issues, a scenario the organization is determined to avoid.

The broader narrative around player health in the playoffs has gained attention. Concussions remain a serious concern across sports, with improved protocols helping protect athletes while sometimes frustrating fans eager for star players to return. Wembanyama's case highlights the balance teams must strike between competitiveness and caution.

As the series continues without him, the Spurs must prove their depth and resilience. Portland has seized the opportunity, playing with confidence and capitalizing on San Antonio's temporary frontcourt vulnerabilities. Game 3 in Portland's Moda Center will test the Spurs' ability to compete on the road in a hostile environment.

Looking further ahead, Wembanyama's recovery timeline could influence not only this series but the team's longer postseason aspirations. A healthy Wembanyama gives San Antonio a genuine chance to make noise beyond the first round. Without him for an extended period, the path becomes significantly steeper.

For now, the focus remains on daily evaluations and gradual progression. Light training is an encouraging first step, but full clearance requires consistent symptom-free performance through increasingly demanding activities. The Spurs will continue monitoring closely while preparing their roster for the immediate challenges ahead.

Wembanyama's rapid rise has already rewritten expectations in San Antonio. How he navigates this latest health challenge will add another layer to his story as one of the league's brightest young stars. With the organization committed to a careful process, fans can expect updates in the coming days as he works toward a safe return to the court.

The basketball world continues to watch closely. Whether Wembanyama rejoins the lineup in this series or later, his presence remains central to the Spurs' hopes in what has already been a breakthrough season for the franchise.