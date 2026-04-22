SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama has entered the NBA's concussion protocol after a hard face-first fall in Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers, but early signs suggest the 22-year-old Spurs phenom could potentially return to action in as little as 7 to 14 days if he progresses through the league's multi-step clearance process without setbacks.

Wembanyama suffered the concussion with 8:57 left in the second quarter on Tuesday night when he lost his footing after contact from Jrue Holiday and landed directly on his face. He was immediately removed from the game and did not return in the Spurs' 106-103 loss, which evened the first-round playoff series at 1-1.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson confirmed after the game that Wembanyama had been diagnosed with a concussion and placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. The league's protocol is deliberately conservative, requiring at least 48 hours of complete inactivity followed by a graded return that includes symptom-limited activity, light aerobic exercise, sport-specific training, non-contact training drills, full-contact practice, and finally medical clearance from both the team physician and an independent concussion specialist.

Medical experts familiar with NBA concussion management say most players with mild to moderate concussions return within 7 to 14 days when symptoms resolve quickly. However, the timeline can extend significantly if symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, sensitivity to light or cognitive fog persist. Wembanyama's case will be monitored daily, with further testing scheduled for Wednesday to assess the severity and establish a baseline for recovery.

The injury occurred at a critical time for the Spurs, who rely heavily on Wembanyama's unique two-way impact. The 7-foot-4 center has been a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and a cornerstone of San Antonio's surprising playoff push. His absence forces the team to lean more heavily on Zach Collins, Jeremy Sochan and smaller lineups, creating a significant challenge against Portland's physical frontcourt.

Despite the setback, early indications from the Spurs' medical staff are cautiously optimistic. Wembanyama walked off the court under his own power and was described as alert and responsive. There were no reports of loss of consciousness or more severe neurological symptoms, which is a positive sign for a faster recovery.

The NBA's concussion protocol has evolved significantly in recent years to prioritise player safety and long-term brain health. It includes cognitive testing, balance assessments, and progressive exertion stages. Wembanyama must remain completely symptom-free at each stage before advancing. Any return of symptoms resets the process.

For a player of Wembanyama's size and athleticism, medical teams are especially cautious. The force of the fall and the impact to his face raise the possibility of additional facial or neck concerns, though the Spurs have confirmed the primary diagnosis is concussion with no other immediate injuries reported.

The timing is particularly painful for San Antonio. The Spurs have surprised many this season with their competitiveness, and Wembanyama's presence has been the biggest reason for their success. Without him, the team's defensive anchor and offensive focal point is missing, making it much harder to contain Portland's scoring threats.

Coach Johnson has emphasised that the team will not rush Wembanyama's return. "His long-term health is the most important thing," Johnson said. "We'll follow the protocol strictly and make the best decision for Victor and the team."

If Wembanyama clears the protocol quickly, a return for Game 4 or Game 5 of the series remains theoretically possible, though most medical experts consider a 10- to 14-day timeline more realistic for a full, safe return to game action. A longer absence could force the Spurs into a difficult series against a Trail Blazers team that has already shown it can compete without its own star.

The broader NBA community has rallied around Wembanyama with messages of support. Players and coaches across the league have expressed concern and wished him a speedy recovery, recognising the frightening nature of head injuries in a physical sport.

Wembanyama has already transformed the Spurs franchise since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2023. His combination of size, skill, basketball IQ and defensive instincts has drawn comparisons to legendary big men while establishing his own unique identity. A prolonged absence would not only hurt San Antonio's playoff chances but also deprive fans of watching one of the game's most exciting young talents at a critical stage of his development.

For now, the focus is on rest and gradual reintroduction to activity. Wembanyama is expected to begin light aerobic work once symptoms allow, followed by more basketball-specific drills under strict medical supervision. The Spurs will provide daily updates as he progresses through the protocol.

The incident has also renewed conversations about player safety in the NBA playoffs, where the physicality increases and the stakes are higher. Some voices have called for even stricter protocols or rule changes to protect stars from dangerous falls.

As the series shifts to Portland for Game 3, the Spurs will adjust without their franchise cornerstone. The team's depth and resilience will be tested, but the ultimate goal remains getting Wembanyama back on the court safely and at full strength when he is cleared.

Victor Wembanyama's concussion is a significant short-term setback, but early signs point to a manageable recovery if he follows the protocol carefully. For a player who has already shown remarkable maturity and work ethic, the expectation is that he will approach this challenge with the same professionalism that has defined his young career.

Spurs fans and the basketball world will be watching closely for the next update. A swift and complete recovery would allow Wembanyama to rejoin the fight and remind everyone why he is considered one of the most special talents in the game.