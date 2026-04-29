SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama delivered a playoff masterpiece with 38 points, 14 rebounds and 6 blocks as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 118-109 in Game 5 on Tuesday night, April 28, 2026, advancing to the Western Conference semifinals and ending Portland's season in a hard-fought first-round series.

The 7-foot-4 phenom controlled both ends of the floor in front of a raucous home crowd at the Frost Bank Center, showcasing the generational talent that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Wembanyama shot 14-of-22 from the field, including 5-of-8 from three-point range, while anchoring the Spurs' defense and altering numerous Portland shots at the rim.

The Spurs led for most of the game but had to withstand several Blazers rallies, particularly in the fourth quarter when Portland cut the deficit to four points with under three minutes remaining. San Antonio responded with a decisive 12-4 run led by Wembanyama and veteran guard Chris Paul, who added 18 points and 9 assists in what could be one of his final postseason appearances.

De'Aaron Fox contributed 22 points and 7 assists for the Spurs, while Keldon Johnson added 16 points off the bench. The Spurs shot 51% from the field and dominated the paint, outscoring Portland 58-42 in the restricted area.

For the Trail Blazers, Anfernee Simons led the way with 31 points, but the team struggled to contain Wembanyama throughout the series. Deni Avdija added 19 points and 8 rebounds, while rookie center Donovan Clingan recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds in his most productive game of the series. Portland's season ends with a 4-1 series loss after entering as the No. 8 seed.

The victory sends the Spurs into the Western Conference semifinals, where they will face the winner of the Minnesota Timberwolves-Dallas Mavericks series. It marks San Antonio's deepest playoff run since 2019 and validates the franchise's rebuild around its young superstar.

Wembanyama's performance in the series was nothing short of spectacular. He averaged 29.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.2 blocks across the five games while shooting 48% from the field. His ability to stretch the floor with three-point shooting while protecting the rim has drawn comparisons to legendary big men, with even Shaquille O'Neal recently calling him "the first perfect big man that's ever created."

The game itself was a back-and-forth affair early on. Portland jumped out to a quick 12-4 lead, capitalising on Spurs turnovers. San Antonio responded with a 14-2 run sparked by Wembanyama's interior scoring and perimeter defense. By the end of the first quarter, the Spurs led 32-26.

The second quarter saw Portland's bench provide a spark, with Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe combining for 22 points. The Blazers briefly regained the lead midway through the period before San Antonio closed the half on a 12-4 run to take a 61-52 advantage into the locker room.

The third quarter belonged to Wembanyama. He scored 14 points in the period, including several highlight-reel plays that had the crowd on its feet. One sequence saw him block a Simons layup attempt at one end before draining a step-back three at the other, extending the Spurs' lead to 18 points.

Portland refused to go quietly. In the fourth quarter, the Blazers mounted a comeback attempt led by Simons' scoring and Avdija's all-around play. They cut the deficit to single digits multiple times, but the Spurs' veteran leadership and Wembanyama's defensive presence proved too much to overcome.

The series was marked by physical play and several notable moments. In Game 3 in Portland, Wembanyama recorded a playoff career-high 7 blocks. Game 4 saw Chris Paul deliver a clutch performance in his potential final season, hitting several key shots down the stretch.

For the Blazers, the series represented progress in their rebuild but also highlighted the gap that remains between them and true contenders. Coach Chauncey Billups praised his team's effort and growth throughout the season while acknowledging the challenge of facing a special talent like Wembanyama.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who has guided the franchise through multiple eras of success, was visibly emotional after the game. "This group showed a lot of heart," he said. "Victor is an incredible player, but it's the collective effort that got us through this series."

The victory sets up an intriguing second-round matchup. If the Timberwolves advance, it would feature two of the league's most exciting young big men in Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards' supporting cast. A Mavericks series would pit Wembanyama against Luka Doncic in what would be one of the most anticipated playoff series in years.

As the Spurs celebrated advancing, attention quickly turned to the next challenge. The team will have several days to rest and prepare while awaiting their opponent. For Wembanyama, the focus remains on continuing his remarkable rookie-to-star ascension while staying grounded in the team's culture of excellence.

The series also provided a showcase for the NBA's future. Wembanyama's dominance, combined with the emergence of other young stars across the league, suggests a new era of basketball defined by size, skill and versatility. His ability to impact games on both ends of the floor has already changed how teams approach matchup strategy.

For Portland, the offseason will bring important decisions as they continue building around Simons and their young core. The experience gained against a top Western Conference team will be valuable, even in defeat.

As the Western Conference playoffs continue, the Spurs' series win stands as validation of their patient rebuild and the transformative impact of their franchise-altering draft pick. With Wembanyama leading the way, San Antonio basketball is once again relevant on the biggest stage.

The full Game 5 highlights captured the full spectrum of playoff basketball: physical defense, spectacular individual plays, momentum swings and ultimately, a hard-fought victory for the home team. As the video continues circulating online, it serves as both celebration and preview of what promises to be an exciting postseason run for the San Antonio Spurs.