SYDNEY — Ashley Klein, the National Rugby League's leading referee who is set to officiate State of Origin Game II on Wednesday, has publicly acknowledged a past gambling problem that resulted in losses exceeding $400,000 on horse racing and greyhound racing, though he stressed it never affected his professional duties.

In a statement issued in response to a Sydney Morning Herald investigation, Klein detailed his experience with the issue, which dates back several years. The admission comes just days before one of the biggest matches in the Australian rugby league calendar, where New South Wales and Queensland will clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Many years ago I developed a problem with gambling on horse racing and greyhound racing," Klein said in the statement. "This gambling was not related to any betting on Rugby League, and my job as a referee has never been impacted. I received help to deal with the problem and closed all associated betting accounts. This was a difficult period of my life but one which did not in any way influence my job as a match official."

The NRL confirmed it first became aware of Klein's gambling issues in 2019 and conducted an investigation that satisfied league management at the time. Officials stated there were no breaches of rules or policies related to his role as a match official.

"The NRL subsequently took appropriate steps to ensure there were no breaches of NRL rules and policies," an NRL spokesperson said. "At no stage has Ashley Klein's position as an NRL match official been impacted."

Klein, who has officiated more than 400 NRL games and every State of Origin match since 2022, is regarded as one of the most experienced and authoritative figures in the whistle-blowing ranks. His selection for Origin Game II follows a controversial send-off in Game I, which drew significant attention and a petition from some fans calling for his removal.

The timing of the revelations has sparked discussions about integrity standards in the sport, particularly given referees' pivotal role in high-stakes matches. Gambling addiction remains a sensitive topic across Australian sports, with the NRL and other codes implementing education programs and support mechanisms for players, officials and staff.

Klein reportedly closed his betting accounts and registered with BetStop, Australia's national self-exclusion program, in 2023. Sources indicated his losses accumulated through wagers with corporate bookmakers on racing events.

The NRL's proactive stance on gambling education includes regular training on rules and policies. League officials emphasized that Klein's personal issues were handled appropriately as an employment matter and did not warrant further public comment beyond confirming the prior investigation.

This development occurs amid broader scrutiny of gambling in rugby league. The sport has worked to balance commercial partnerships with betting companies while promoting responsible gambling messages. High-profile cases involving players and officials have previously highlighted the risks of problem gambling within the community.

State of Origin, the annual interstate rivalry between New South Wales and Queensland, draws massive audiences and intense media coverage. Klein's appointment for Game II places him under additional pressure as both teams prepare for the crucial middle match of the series at the MCG, which is expected to host a record crowd.

Fans and commentators have expressed mixed reactions. Some question the suitability of a referee with a known gambling history for such prominent fixtures, while others point to Klein's long record of integrity and the league's clearance as sufficient reassurance. Legends like Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler have weighed in on Klein's refereeing style in recent matches, though not directly on the gambling matter.

The NRL maintains strict integrity protocols, including monitoring for any potential conflicts or breaches. Referees are subject to the same standards as players regarding betting on league matches, with severe penalties for violations. Klein's statement explicitly addressed this, confirming no rugby league betting was involved.

Experts in sports psychology note that seeking help and achieving recovery are positive steps. Gambling problems can affect individuals across all walks of life, and public figures sharing their experiences can reduce stigma and encourage others to seek support.

Klein's career highlights include consistent high-level performances in regular season, finals and representative games. His experience makes him a go-to choice for Origin, despite occasional controversies over decisions that polarize supporters.

As preparations for Wednesday's match intensify, the focus will likely shift back to on-field matters. Both the Blues and Maroons have injury concerns and tactical adjustments, with the series currently favoring New South Wales after a strong Game I showing.

The incident underscores ongoing challenges in professional sports regarding personal conduct and public trust. Leagues worldwide continue refining policies on mental health, addiction and financial management for officials and athletes.

For Klein, the public acknowledgment marks the end of a private struggle that he described as difficult. His emphasis on recovery and professional separation from the issue aims to reassure stakeholders ahead of one of the sport's marquee events.

The NRL's handling of the matter seven years ago and subsequent monitoring will be examined by some observers, but league officials maintain confidence in their processes and in Klein's ability to perform his duties impartially.

As the countdown to Origin Game II continues, Klein will prepare alongside other officials, with the spotlight on maintaining fairness in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter. The revelations add another layer to the narrative surrounding one of the league's most experienced referees but do not appear to have altered his appointment.

Broader efforts in Australian sport to combat problem gambling include partnerships with support organizations and awareness campaigns. The NRL encourages anyone facing similar issues to utilize available resources and helplines.

Klein's case serves as a reminder that personal challenges can coexist with high-level professional performance when properly addressed. With the statement now public, attention turns to the pitch and the continuation of the State of Origin series.