MELBOURNE — The Queensland Maroons roared back in the second half to defeat the New South Wales Blues 44-24 in Game 2 of the 2026 State of Origin series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, leveling the best-of-three series at 1-1 and setting up a decisive showdown at Suncorp Stadium.

A record Origin crowd of 91,671 watched Queensland overcome a 12-8 halftime deficit with a dominant second-half performance. Winger Selwyn Cobbo scored a hat-trick of tries, while the Maroons' spine of Sam Walker, Kalyn Ponga, Cameron Munster and Harry Grant orchestrated a clinical display that overwhelmed the Blues after the break.

The victory evens the series after New South Wales claimed a narrow 22-20 win in Game 1 at the same venue last year. Queensland, which lost the 2025 series 2-1, now carries momentum into the July 8 decider in Brisbane, where it has historically been formidable.

First Half Battle for Control

The match opened at a frantic pace under fine conditions on a good playing surface. Queensland drew first blood with a penalty goal by Sam Walker after just six minutes. The Blues responded quickly when Kotoni Staggs scored following a Queensland error from the kickoff, with Nathan Cleary converting for a 6-2 lead.

Mark Nawaqanitawase scored on debut for New South Wales after a Cleary grubber created an opportunity, extending the lead to 12-2. Queensland hit back through Trent Loiero following a long-range break by Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, narrowing the gap to 12-8 at halftime.

Both teams dealt with head injury assessments. Queensland lost prop Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and later Cameron Munster temporarily to HIAs, while the Blues maintained pressure through the middle but failed to convert territorial dominance into more points.

Maroons Dominate Second Half

Queensland exploded after the interval. Selwyn Cobbo scored the first of his three tries shortly after halftime following a bomb from Walker and slick handling by Max Plath and Cameron Munster. The Maroons took a 14-12 lead and never looked back.

Cobbo added his second try midway through the half on a beautifully executed scrum move involving Ponga and Walker. Jojo Fifita then powered over from a cross-field kick by Munster, pushing the score to 26-12.

New South Wales briefly threatened when Mark Nawaqanitawase scored his second try with individual brilliance, but Queensland answered immediately. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow crossed after a powerful run, and Cobbo completed his hat-trick in the 73rd minute following another Ponga assist. Lindsay Collins added a try for the Maroons before Mitchell Barnett scored a late consolation for the Blues.

Sam Walker earned man-of-the-match honors for his control and kicking game. The halfback converted multiple tries from the sideline and orchestrated Queensland's attacking raids. Ponga, Grant and Munster provided the spark that dismantled New South Wales' defense in the final 40 minutes.

Blues Struggle After Halftime

New South Wales dominated the middle early but faded as the Maroons' forwards and backs combined effectively. Coach Laurie Daley faces tough selection decisions ahead of the decider, with several key players potentially returning from club duty. Liam Martin, Tom Trbojevic and others could feature prominently as the Blues seek to regroup.

The Blues' second-half collapse mirrored vulnerabilities exposed in previous Origin encounters. Despite strong first-half efforts from players like Nathan Cleary and James Tedesco, they had no answer to Queensland's momentum and clinical finishing.

Record Crowd and Series Significance

The attendance of 91,671 eclipsed the previous Origin record of 91,513 set at the MCG in 2015, underscoring the enduring popularity of the interstate rivalry. Fans witnessed a classic contest that highlighted the physicality and skill defining State of Origin.

Queensland coach Billy Slater's use of the bench and tactical adjustments proved decisive. The Maroons' ability to overcome early disruptions from HIAs demonstrated depth and resilience that will serve them well in Brisbane.

What Lies Ahead

The series now heads to Suncorp Stadium for a winner-take-all Game 3. Queensland has won the last two deciders on home soil and will enter as favorites with renewed confidence. New South Wales must find answers to Queensland's attacking threats while addressing defensive lapses that surfaced after halftime.

Daley is expected to consider changes, potentially recalling Latrell Mitchell or Blayke Brailey if available. The Blues' ability to bounce back from Game 2 disappointment will be tested against a Maroons side riding high on Cobbo's heroics and spine dominance.

State of Origin remains Australia's premier domestic sporting rivalry, blending state pride, physical contests and dramatic narratives. This year's series has lived up to that tradition, delivering high-scoring, end-to-end football that captivated a record audience.

Player Performances and Future Implications

Selwyn Cobbo's hat-trick capped an outstanding individual display, cementing his status as one of the competition's premier finishers. His pace and finishing ability troubled the Blues' right edge throughout the second half. Walker, in just his second Origin appearance, controlled the tempo and delivered precise kicks that created multiple scoring opportunities.

For New South Wales, debutant Nawaqanitawase showed promise with two tries, while Cleary battled hard in difficult conditions. However, the team's inability to maintain intensity over 80 minutes highlighted areas for improvement before the series climax.

The result keeps alive Queensland's hopes of reclaiming the Origin shield. With the decider approaching, both camps will focus on recovery, selection and tactical preparation. Fans across Australia anticipate another intense battle as the rivalry reaches its crescendo.

The 2026 series has already produced memorable moments, from Game 1's narrow margin to Game 2's record crowd and second-half fireworks. Whatever unfolds in Brisbane, the interstate contest continues to showcase the best of rugby league and captivate the nation.