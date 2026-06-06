NEW YORK — Former New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin joined ESPN's SportsCenter on Saturday to discuss the Knicks' thrilling 105-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals, forecasting a historic atmosphere at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 as the series shifts to Manhattan.

The Knicks erased an early double-digit deficit and held off a late Spurs rally to secure their second straight road win, extending their franchise-record playoff winning streak. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge, with Brunson posting 20 points, six assists and five steals, and Towns delivering 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Lin, who experienced the electric "Linsanity" run with the Knicks in 2012, expressed deep excitement about the franchise's return to the Finals after decades of near-misses. Speaking with Scott Van Pelt alongside analyst Tim Legler, the former point guard highlighted the passion of Knicks fans and the significance of hosting playoff games at the world's most famous arena.

"I think it's going to be the most insane environment. I genuinely feel like it's going to be something," Lin said, predicting the Garden's reaction to the team's 2-0 series advantage.

Read more (VIDEO) Knicks Take 2-0 Finals Lead as Shaq Blasts Wembanyama's 'Blurry' Comments After Game 2 Loss to Spurs (VIDEO) Knicks Take 2-0 Finals Lead as Shaq Blasts Wembanyama's 'Blurry' Comments After Game 2 Loss to Spurs

Game 2 Thriller in San Antonio

The Knicks trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half but mounted a comeback fueled by stout defense and timely scoring. They built a late lead before the Spurs mounted a furious rally, forcing a tense finish. Brunson's clutch free throw and Victor Wembanyama's missed potential game-winner at the buzzer sealed the narrow victory.

The win marked the third time in NBA history a team has taken a 2-0 lead in the Finals with two road victories. New York has now won 13 or 14 straight playoff games, depending on exact streak metrics, showcasing remarkable resilience under coach Mike Brown.

Towns, who has been a focal point in matchups against Wembanyama, contributed mightily on the boards and in the paint. Postgame reactions on "Inside the NBA" included pointed analysis from Shaquille O'Neal regarding Wembanyama's late-game comments about feeling "blurry" in key possessions.

Lin's Perspective as Knicks Legend

Lin's appearance carried extra weight given his iconic, albeit brief, tenure with the Knicks. His 2012 run captivated the league and brought renewed hope to a franchise long starved for success. Now, watching from the broadcast booth, Lin reflected on the current team's potential to end the championship drought.

The former guard emphasized the unique energy Knicks fans bring to the Garden. With the series returning home, expectations are sky-high for Games 3 and 4, where the Knicks will aim to build an insurmountable lead. Lin's comments underscored the emotional investment of the fanbase, which has waited since 1973 for another title.

Analysts like Tim Legler joined in breaking down the tactical elements, noting the Knicks' defensive improvements in the second half and their ability to limit transition opportunities for the Spurs. The panel also discussed Wembanyama's growth curve and the challenges posed by New York's physical frontcourt led by Towns.

Series Outlook and Home-Court Momentum

Heading into Game 3 on Monday at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks hold a commanding position but face a Spurs team capable of bouncing back at home later in the series. San Antonio showed fight in Game 2, with contributions from role players like Julian Champagnie keeping them competitive.

The atmosphere at the Garden is expected to be electric, building on the buzz from earlier playoff rounds. Fans have already demonstrated their dedication, with reports of strong turnout and energy even during road games. Lin's prediction of an "insane" environment aligns with historical precedents for championship-caliber crowds at MSG.

Brunson has emerged as the unquestioned leader, blending scoring, playmaking and defense. His postseason heroics have drawn comparisons to Knicks legends of the past. Towns' integration into the roster has provided the necessary size and versatility to counter elite big men like Wembanyama.

Broader Context for Knicks Franchise

This Finals appearance represents a culmination of years of rebuilding. After decades of mediocrity following their last title, the Knicks have assembled a roster blending experience, youth and grit. The addition of key pieces around Brunson has transformed them into contenders.

For Lin, the journey resonates personally. He expressed pride in the organization's progress and the fans' unwavering support. His comments serve as both celebration and motivation, reminding players and supporters alike of the special connection between the team and the city.

What Lies Ahead

Game 3 will test the Knicks' ability to close out series at home, where they have been nearly unbeatable in these playoffs. The Spurs must find answers offensively, particularly in generating consistent three-point shooting and easing pressure on Wembanyama.

Broadcast coverage and fan anticipation are at a fever pitch. With Lin and other alumni voicing support, the narrative around this series emphasizes legacy, resilience and the pursuit of glory in New York.

As the Knicks prepare for their homecoming, the focus remains on execution amid the roar of the Garden crowd. Lin's words capture the sentiment: an environment unlike any other, poised to propel the team toward its ultimate goal.

The series continues with high stakes. A strong showing in New York could put the Knicks on the brink of their first championship in over 50 years, while the Spurs will fight to extend the series and leverage their home advantage in potential later games.