James Harden made his case publicly for LeBron James to choose the Cleveland Cavaliers as his next NBA destination, telling reporters at Fanatics Fest this week that a homecoming for James would provide the perfect ending to one of the greatest careers in league history.

"I hope he comes to Cleveland," Harden said, speaking to media at the sports and memorabilia convention in New York. "It's a perfect storybook finish. He's at home for his last year." Harden, who joined the Cavaliers in a blockbuster midseason trade during the 2025-26 campaign, acknowledged that James has not officially confirmed the 2026-27 season will be his final one in the NBA, even as the 41-year-old has repeatedly acknowledged he is nearing the end of his career while preparing for a record-breaking 24th professional season.

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Despite his own public pitch, Harden was clear-eyed about how little influence outside recruiting efforts are likely to have on James' ultimate decision. "He's gonna decide," Harden said. "He's smart enough that I don't think anybody's pitch is gonna move him. You know what I mean?" Harden added that whichever franchise James ultimately selects will benefit significantly from his addition, regardless of which of the reported finalists wins out. "Wherever he decides, obviously, the team's gonna be a lot better," he said.

James became an unrestricted free agent after informing the Los Angeles Lakers on the first day of free agency that he intended to leave the franchise following his second stint with the team. Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia have consistently been reported as the leading contenders for his signature in the weeks since, with Golden State and Minnesota also remaining connected to the veteran forward throughout the process.

A move to Cleveland would mark James' third stint with his hometown franchise. The Akron, Ohio, native began his career with the Cavaliers after being selected first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft, before departing for the Miami Heat in 2010. He returned to Cleveland four years later and delivered the franchise's first NBA championship in 2016, leading the Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. James left again for the Lakers in 2018, where he won his fourth career championship in 2020.

Cleveland's current roster includes an experienced core built around Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Harden himself, who was acquired by the Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Clippers in February in exchange for Darius Garland and a draft pick. Harden subsequently declined his player option for the 2026-27 season and is reportedly working toward a new multi-year agreement with Cleveland, positioning the team to add both Harden and potentially James as it looks to contend for a championship.

James has continued declining to reveal his decision publicly, even during multiple high-profile appearances at Fanatics Fest this week. During a live taping of his talk show, "The Shop," which closed out an eight-year run with longtime co-host Maverick Carter on Friday, James was directly pressed for an answer by new hosts Travis Bennett and Steelo Brim in front of roughly 5,000 fans. "We don't have an announcement to make just yet," James said, smiling as the crowd groaned in response.

James did offer one notable update on timing during a separate appearance Thursday, telling reporters, "I won't hold you guys up too much longer." While not an exact timeline, the comment suggested a decision could be coming within days rather than weeks. According to ESPN, sources indicated James is genuinely close to reaching a final decision, with many league and team personnel hopeful an announcement would come as early as next week, following his fourth public appearance surrounding Fanatics Fest without revealing his choice.

The prolonged wait has directly affected the NBA's ability to finalize its upcoming schedule. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said during CNBC's Sport x Boardroom Game Plan Summit in New York that James' unresolved free agency is preventing the league from completing key portions of its 2026-27 calendar, including opening week and Christmas Day matchups. "I would like him to make his announcement already, so we can finish the schedule," Silver said. According to reporting cited from Atlanta Black Star, both teams and television networks have pressed the league for clarity, since James' eventual destination will influence how the NBA assigns its most valuable national broadcast windows under its media agreements with Disney, NBCUniversal and Amazon.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that James has made clear privately that he wants to join a team where he can realistically compete for a championship, in an environment and culture he feels he can help uplift. According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, the ripple effects of James' pending decision have effectively frozen the broader free agency market, with several top remaining free agents choosing to wait until after James signs before finalizing their own decisions. Players including Draymond Green and James Harden himself have already opted out of their existing contracts, moves that have given their respective teams additional financial flexibility to potentially pursue James depending on how the situation unfolds.

James also used his time at Fanatics Fest to push back on ongoing speculation about his retirement timeline, arguing that his age alone should not dictate when he steps away from the game. "In sports, there's always conversations, like, 'When is he going to retire? He needs to retire. He's this age. He's that age,'" James said. "But, why? Why are we trying to force people that are still doing what they do at a high level, why are we trying to force a narrative of it's time to retire? You look at guys like Bruce Springsteen and some of the greatest musicians, the Rolling Stones, they've been on tour for 50, 60 years! So, I'm just trying to squeeze as much of the juice out of it as possible."

With Harden publicly campaigning for a Cleveland reunion and league insiders now pointing toward next week as a realistic window for James' announcement, the NBA appears to be entering the final stretch of one of the longest and most closely watched free agency sagas in recent league history.