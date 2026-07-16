LeBron James's search for a new NBA home is entering its final stretch, with league insiders reporting that every team still in the running has now made its formal pitch to the four-time champion and his camp is simply waiting for him to make up his mind.

James informed the Los Angeles Lakers last month that he intends to play his 24th NBA season with a different franchise, ending an eight-year run in Los Angeles that included a championship in the pandemic-shortened 2020 bubble season. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss addressed the departure in a statement, calling James "one of the greatest athletes in history" and adding, "We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers — including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold. We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family."

James responded on social media, writing that it was "truly a honor to wear" the Lakers' colors and adding, "I hope I made a few proud during my stint."

Since then, the 41-year-old has become the biggest remaining piece on the free agent board, with his decision expected to set off a chain reaction across the league. ESPN's Shams Charania reported this week that the presentation process has wrapped for every interested team. "The voice notes have all been listened to, the rosters are set, the decks are all laid out," Charania said. "We'll see when he's ready to make his decision."

The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves have emerged as the group of finalists most frequently cited by league insiders, according to multiple reports. James's agent, Rich Paul, told reporters last week that he had spoken with 27 teams on his client's behalf, including Golden State, Cleveland and Miami — the three organizations James has played for at some point in his career.

A source familiar with James's thinking told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that the star wants to play "meaningful, competitive basketball" wherever he lands next, suggesting he remains focused on contending for a fifth championship rather than simply picking the highest bidder or the most comfortable situation.

Golden State's pursuit has been complicated by roster mechanics and, according to some reports, internal uncertainty about its odds. Andscape's Marc J. Spears said on ESPN's "NBA Today" that Warriors decision-makers have grown less confident in their chances. "I'm kind of hearing today that the Warriors internally kind of feel like they're a dark horse at this point, that LeBron James is probably going out East," Spears said. Still, Golden State has kept its books open, and Draymond Green declined his $27.6 million player option earlier this month in part to preserve the team's financial flexibility to pursue James and a possible trade for Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis, James's former Lakers teammate. "Personally, I'm always willing to work with the team on whatever is best, especially at this point in my career," Green said on his podcast, explaining his decision to opt out. "I've always taken the approach of working with the organization. I've been in one place for 14 years. It's more of a family to me than anything."

Warriors star Stephen Curry, who played alongside James on the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic team in 2024, has also made his case publicly. "The pitch is: Do you want to play good basketball and be around people who know how to play the game?" Curry said. "Hopefully raise our floor, our competitiveness this year. There's good golf in the Bay."

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are widely viewed as offering James a storybook homecoming to the franchise where he began his career and later delivered Cleveland its first NBA title in 2016. James has played 1,001 regular-season and playoff games for the organization across two stints, and his offseason home outside Akron sits an easy drive from the team's practice facility. Cleveland bolstered its case for contention this offseason by locking up guard Donovan Mitchell to a four-year, $273 million maximum extension.

Miami, James's other former team, presents a different kind of pitch: pairing him with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo in what would be one of the most physically imposing frontcourts in league history, backed by the coaching staff of Erik Spoelstra, Pat Riley and Andy Elisburg.

Attention has increasingly turned to timing. James is scheduled to appear at the 2026 Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center in New York City, running from Thursday, July 16, through Sunday, July 19, alongside a roster of major sports figures including Tom Brady, Serena Williams and David Beckham. James is also set to host a live episode of his "Mind the Game" podcast at the event on July 16 and 17 with special co-host Tyrese Haliburton, fueling speculation among insiders that the podcast could double as the venue for his announcement — a format that would fit James's history of controlling the rollout of his major career decisions, from his 2010 television special to a 2014 first-person essay and a 2018 social media post.

Not everyone expects a straightforward outcome. Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks predicted during an appearance on the "NBA 2K League" broadcast that James would ultimately land with Golden State, offering one of several public guesses that have circulated as the decision drags into the middle of July. Meanwhile, questions remain about how the move could affect James's son, Bronny, a member of the Lakers' roster, with reports suggesting his situation may not necessarily be tied to his father's choice.

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For now, the NBA's all-time leading scorer remains the league's biggest domino still standing in an offseason that has already reshaped several rosters, with teams like the Timberwolves, Cavaliers, Heat, 76ers and Warriors left waiting to see whether their pitches were enough to convince James to keep chasing championships somewhere new.