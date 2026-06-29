NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors Eye LeBron James and AD While Kawhi Leonard Drama Intensifies Even Further

With NBA free agency set to officially open Tuesday, league sources are describing one of the most chaotic rumor cycles in recent memory, anchored by a Golden State pursuit of two future Hall of Famers, an unresolved standoff over Kawhi Leonard's future, and a Miami backcourt outlook that has Heat fans bracing for disappointment despite landing Giannis Antetokounmpo. Here's a rundown of the latest trade chatter sweeping the league.

The Warriors are chasing LeBron James and Anthony Davis

In what would amount to one of the most ambitious roster moves of the offseason, the Golden State Warriors are attempting to trade for Washington Wizards big man Anthony Davis and then sign Lakers free agent LeBron James, according to multiple league sources cited by ESPN.

A trade for Davis would require Golden State to include forward Jimmy Butler, currently on an expiring $57 million contract while recovering from a torn ACL, along with significant draft capital from the Warriors' stockpile of two future first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps. The hope, according to sources, is that adding Davis would help convince James to leave Los Angeles for the Bay Area once free agency opens, reuniting him with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr in pursuit of one final championship run.

The financial reality complicates that plan considerably. ESPN's Shams Charania reported last week that the Lakers have not yet made James an offer, meaning he may need to sign elsewhere for the taxpayer mid-level exception, worth a little over $15 million, unless a sign-and-trade is arranged. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said "10 to 12 teams" have already checked in about adding James this summer.

Washington, meanwhile, has shown little appetite to move Davis. Wizards general manager Will Dawkins addressed the situation on ESPN's live draft broadcast last week. "He wants to be here. We want him here," Dawkins said. "We'll have that conversation in the middle of August when we can officially have that." Davis becomes eligible for a four-year, $275 million extension on August 6, though a trade before then would reset that eligibility clock by six months under the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Adding to the uncertainty is Butler's own standing in the Bay Area. Speaking after a Warriors team event this week, Butler said he wants to remain with Golden State but acknowledged the business reality of the situation. "If I get traded, I get traded," Butler said, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. "Their job is to win. Can I help them do that? Yes. If they feel like somebody else can help them do that on a quicker timetable than whenever I come back, then they got to go and do that. But as of right now, I'm here."

Kawhi Leonard's situation grows more tangled

Conflicting accounts continue to surround Leonard's future with the Los Angeles Clippers, with at least three franchises now connected to potential trade talks. According to The Athletic's Christian Clark, Dan Woike and Sam Amick, Dallas Mavericks president Masai Ujiri has expressed interest in reuniting with Leonard, the same star he famously acquired for Toronto in 2018. Sources told The Athletic that the Mavericks and Clippers have discussed a deal that would send Leonard to Dallas in exchange for a package including P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson and draft picks.

Separately, sources have described the Clippers and Toronto Raptors as having had serious discussions about sending Leonard back to the franchise he led to its only championship in 2019, though other sources have characterized that Toronto chatter as more about creating leverage in extension talks with Los Angeles than a genuine reunion effort.

Miami's backcourt plans draw skepticism

Despite landing Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade, the Miami Heat's reported free-agency targets have raised questions about the team's broader plans. The Stein Line reported that veteran guards Tim Hardaway Jr. and Mike Conley are "priority targets" for Miami this offseason.

The constrained approach stems largely from Miami's salary-cap situation. The Heat are hard-capped at the first apron, limiting their ability to make a competitive offer to free agent guard Norman Powell, who is also drawing interest from the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons. League sources say Miami has shopped forward Nikola Jović in an effort to create salary flexibility to retain Powell, though Jović's contract, the first year of a four-year, $62 million deal, has made him a difficult player to move.

Sources also indicated that Miami had interest in Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant before the Antetokounmpo trade, though league sources now expect Morant to be traded this week rather than bought out.

Charlotte's roster moves point toward a bigger swing

After trading LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns, the Charlotte Hornets may not be finished reshaping their roster. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Charlotte has had exploratory conversations regarding Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, conversations that notably included center Naz Reid, whom the Hornets acquired in the Ball trade and whom Boston had previously sought as part of separate Brown trade discussions with Minnesota.

Hornets head coach Charles Lee previously served as a Boston assistant, giving the organization existing familiarity with Brown, who is coming off a season in which he led the Celtics to 52 wins even without Jayson Tatum for much of the year.

The new draft relegation zone is reshaping trade calculus

Elsewhere, the league's newly introduced draft relegation zone is influencing decision-making for teams near the bottom of the standings. In New Orleans, multiple teams have reportedly offered two first-round picks for wing Trey Murphy, with Pelicans general manager Joe Dumars pushing for three. In Sacramento, the Kings, currently $4.1 million over the luxury tax line, have explored multiple paths to get under the threshold, including a potential waive-and-stretch of DeMar DeRozan's partially guaranteed contract, while attaching draft capital to other players in trade offers to shed salary without sacrificing too much of the roster's remaining talent.

With several of these situations still unresolved heading into Tuesday's official start of free agency, the coming days are expected to bring continued movement across the league as front offices race to finalize their rosters. Whether the Warriors can pull off their ambitious pursuit of James and Davis, where Leonard ultimately lands, and how Miami's backcourt situation resolves itself all stand as some of the most closely watched storylines as the offseason enters its most active stretch.