The NBA offseason has produced one of the most eventful stretches of roster turnover in recent memory, with a two-time MVP, multiple All-Stars and a former Finals MVP all changing addresses within a span of just a few weeks. Here is a roundup of seven of the biggest trade rumors and completed deals shaping the league heading into the 2026-27 season.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo finally lands with the Miami Heat The most significant trade of the offseason came the night before the NBA Draft, when the Milwaukee Bucks ended a year-long saga by dealing two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. Miami received Antetokounmpo along with forward Bobby Portis, while Milwaukee received guard Tyler Herro, center Kel'el Ware, forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., guard Kasparas Jakučionis, the No. 13 pick in the 2026 draft, first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2030 pick swap, and a 2033 second-round pick. The move marks a major shift for a Heat franchise that had not featured a top-10 MVP finisher on its roster since LeBron James' tenure there over a decade ago.

2. Celtics and 76ers swap Jaylen Brown for Paul George In a separate blockbuster, the Philadelphia 76ers acquired Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics in exchange for Paul George and a package of draft compensation, including 2028 and 2031 first-round picks along with additional second-round selections. Celtics president Brad Stevens said trading Brown to Philadelphia was necessary for the franchise's financial flexibility as Boston continues managing its roster under the league's tax rules.

3. Kawhi Leonard reportedly headed back to Toronto According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Clippers are set to deal Kawhi Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors, the franchise he led to the 2019 NBA championship before departing for Los Angeles. The move would reunite Leonard with the organization where he won his second career championship and Finals MVP award, though full terms of the deal had not been officially finalized as of the latest reporting.

4. Ja Morant traded to the Portland Trail Blazers The Memphis Grizzlies moved on from former All-Star guard Ja Morant, sending him to the Portland Trail Blazers in a trade continuing what analysts have described as a broader dismantling of a Grizzlies core that had led the team to a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference in each of the two seasons prior. Memphis has now moved on from Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., all key pieces of that earlier playoff run.

5. LaMelo Ball dealt from Charlotte to Minnesota The Charlotte Hornets traded All-Star guard LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves, adding another dynamic playmaker to a Minnesota roster that has reached the Western Conference finals in each of the past two seasons. The move continues Minnesota's active offseason, which also included acquiring forward Julius Randle and the No. 33 pick from the Brooklyn Nets in a separate three-team deal that sent center Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls.

6. Lakers move on from Deandre Ayton just one year in The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to trade center Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Jaden Hardy and two future second-round picks in 2031 and 2032, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The move comes just months after Ayton opted into his contract for the 2026-27 season, and follows the Lakers' separate acquisition of center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade arrangement, signaling a broader reshaping of the team's frontcourt following LeBron James' decision to leave the franchise this summer.

7. Domantas Sabonis emerges as a potential trade candidate According to ESPN, former All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis could also find himself on the move before the offseason concludes, joining a growing list of established veterans whose situations remain unsettled. While no formal trade involving Sabonis has been reported, his name has surfaced in league-wide speculation as teams continue reshaping their rosters ahead of training camp.

Beyond these seven headline moves, the offseason has continued to produce steady activity across the league. The Oklahoma City Thunder, carrying one of the league's most expensive rosters at a projected $557 million payroll for 2026-27, traded both Andrew Wiggins and Isaiah Joe for second-round picks apiece, moves executives say were driven primarily by luxury tax savings rather than basketball considerations. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, offloading those two contracts and declining Kenrich Williams' player option is expected to save Oklahoma City roughly $216 million in overall tax obligations.

Free agency has also continued to shape the league's competitive landscape. Rui Hachimura, one of the top free agents at his position this offseason, agreed to a two-year, $28 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, adding frontcourt depth to a Clippers roster already dealing with the pending Leonard situation. Meanwhile, LeBron James' free agency remains one of the more closely watched storylines of the summer after his agent, Rich Paul, confirmed James would not return to the Lakers for the coming season, with Paul discussing potential fits including the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics during a recent podcast appearance.

Elsewhere, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has indicated he intends to remain with the Denver Nuggets long-term, telling reporters following Serbia's win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in FIBA World Cup qualifying play that his preference is to sign a contract extension next summer rather than this offseason. "My idea is to sign next summer and stay with Denver for the rest of my career," Jokic said, according to a translation published by DNVR Sports. Jokic, who finished second in NBA MVP voting last season behind Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, remains under contract for one additional season at $59 million, with a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.

With training camps still months away, front offices across the league are expected to continue exploring further trade possibilities in the coming weeks. Between the Antetokounmpo blockbuster, the Brown-George swap, Leonard's expected return to Toronto and the flurry of moves involving Morant, Ball and Ayton, this offseason has already reshaped the league's competitive balance heading into the 2026-27 season, with James' free agency decision and the futures of players like Sabonis still hanging in the balance as the summer progresses.