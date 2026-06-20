SAN FRANCISCO — As the NBA offseason progresses, the Golden State Warriors continue evaluating roster options that could pair veteran star Kawhi Leonard with franchise icon Stephen Curry, according to league sources familiar with the team's thinking.

The possibility has generated considerable discussion among executives and analysts, with some viewing Leonard as a potential missing piece for a Warriors team seeking to return to championship contention. Others question whether the two stars' styles would complement each other effectively given their ages and injury histories.

Leonard, 35, remains one of the league's premier two-way wings when healthy. His defensive versatility and clutch scoring have defined a career that includes two NBA titles and multiple All-Star selections. However, durability concerns have limited his availability in recent seasons.

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Curry, 38, continues defying age expectations as one of basketball's greatest shooters. His gravity on the court creates opportunities for teammates while maintaining elite production. The Warriors have built their dynasty around his unique skill set.

Pairing the two would require careful roster construction to maximize their strengths. Leonard's mid-range game and defensive presence could complement Curry's off-ball movement and long-range shooting. The challenge lies in managing minutes and maintaining defensive intensity.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has emphasized flexibility this offseason while exploring options to support Curry in what could be among his final competitive seasons. The team holds valuable draft assets and young talent that could facilitate a deal.

Salary considerations present a significant hurdle. Leonard's contract carries substantial weight, requiring matching salaries or creative structures to complete any transaction. The Warriors' cap situation limits straightforward pursuits without additional moves.

League observers note Leonard's preference for winning situations and familiarity with high-pressure environments. His experience alongside elite teammates could prove valuable in Golden State's system, which emphasizes ball movement and spacing.

Potential supporting casts would need to address defensive gaps and provide secondary scoring. Young players like Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga could develop alongside the veterans, creating an intriguing mix of experience and potential.

The Western Conference remains highly competitive, with several teams positioned for deep playoff runs. A Leonard-Curry pairing would immediately elevate the Warriors' ceiling while presenting matchup challenges for opponents.

Injuries represent the primary risk in such a scenario. Both players have dealt with significant health issues in recent years. Managing their workloads would become crucial for sustaining performance through an 82-game season and potential postseason.

Financial implications extend beyond the court. A high-profile acquisition would generate substantial fan interest and sponsorship opportunities while testing the Warriors' ability to maintain competitive balance under luxury tax constraints.

League sources indicate preliminary discussions have occurred, though no formal offers have advanced significantly. The Clippers' reported reluctance to trade Leonard adds another layer of complexity to any potential deal.

If pursued, the move would represent a bold attempt to maximize Curry's remaining prime years. Golden State has shown willingness to make significant changes in pursuit of contention, as evidenced by previous roster overhauls.

Critics question whether Leonard's playing style aligns perfectly with the Warriors' motion offense. His isolation tendencies and load management approach differ from the free-flowing system that defined Golden State's championship teams.

Supporters highlight Leonard's adaptability and championship pedigree. His ability to elevate teammates and perform in crucial moments could prove valuable alongside Curry's playmaking and shooting. The combination might create unique defensive and offensive advantages.

The NBA offseason provides time for such ambitious ideas to develop. As free agency and trade discussions intensify, the Warriors must weigh short-term competitiveness against long-term roster flexibility.

For Curry, a potential partnership with Leonard could offer one final opportunity to chase another title. His leadership and experience would be instrumental in integrating a new star into the team's culture.

Leonard would join a franchise with recent championship success and a supportive environment for veterans. The move could revitalize his career while providing the Warriors with a proven winner.

As discussions continue, basketball fans eagerly await developments. A Leonard-Curry pairing would create one of the most intriguing duos in recent NBA history, with significant implications for the league's competitive balance.