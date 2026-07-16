The 2026 NBA offseason has already produced some of the most significant roster upheaval in recent league history, but with free agency winding down and several major storylines still unresolved, the rumor mill remains active heading into the second half of July. Here are the eight biggest trade and roster storylines currently shaping the league.

1. LeBron James's free agency decision remains the league's biggest holdup. James informed the Los Angeles Lakers last month that he intends to play his 24th NBA season elsewhere, and while his agent, Rich Paul, has confirmed conversations with 27 teams, no decision has been finalized. Multiple franchises — including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers — have at least two roster spots still open as they wait to see whether James chooses to join their rosters before finalizing their own offseason plans.

2. The Kawhi Leonard trade to Toronto remains in limbo amid an ongoing NBA investigation. Leonard was initially traded from the LA Clippers to the Raptors on June 30 in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and two second-round picks. But the deal cannot be finalized while the league continues investigating whether Leonard's endorsement agreement with the startup Aspiration constituted a circumvention of the salary cap. NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed the situation before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, signaling a desire to bring the matter to a close. "I think we're close to the point now where I think we need to wrap this up because you also need finality," Silver said. "Their team has to understand what the situation is they're going to be operating under, and so do the other 29 teams." Both the Clippers and Raptors issued statements confirming the trade can only be completed once Toronto's ownership group agrees to assume the risk associated with any penalties tied to the investigation's findings.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo's move to Miami has reshaped the league's power balance. After more than a year of speculation, the Milwaukee Bucks finalized a trade sending the two-time MVP to the Heat in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis and a package of first-round picks and pick swaps. The move gives Miami its first true superstar addition since the Jimmy Butler era began, while Milwaukee pivots toward a rebuild built around draft capital and younger talent.

4. Jaylen Brown's trade to Philadelphia was one of the offseason's most surprising moves. Boston sent the 2024 Finals MVP to the 76ers in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, a deal that stunned much of the league given Brown's recent playoff pedigree. The trade followed what had appeared to be a public campaign by Brown for a change of scenery, and it leaves Boston relying on a core built around Jayson Tatum and Mitchell Robinson heading into next season.

5. LaMelo Ball is now a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The move, finalized shortly after this year's draft, sent Ball from the Charlotte Hornets to Minnesota as part of a broader reshuffling of the Timberwolves' roster, which also saw the team part ways with Julius Randle earlier in the offseason as part of a trade with the Brooklyn Nets that also sent Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls.

6. Ja Morant's tenure in Memphis has come to an end. The star guard was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason, closing the book on his time with the Grizzlies after years of speculation about his long-term future with the franchise. ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted during the draft that the league appeared to have already witnessed the final moments of Morant's time in Memphis before the move was made official.

7. Domantas Sabonis could be the next veteran on the move. With the Sacramento Kings continuing to reassess their direction, ESPN's Brian Windhorst raised the possibility that the team could explore trading the two-time All-Star center as part of a broader pivot. "There's a possibility that the Kings may look to see what his trade market might be as they look to pivot their franchise," Windhorst said during the draft broadcast, adding Sabonis to the list of established veterans whose situations remain worth monitoring as the offseason progresses.

8. Nikola Jokic's extension decision looms over Denver's long-term planning. Though the three-time MVP has been extension-eligible since mid-June for a four-year, $278 million deal, indications point to Jokic waiting until next offseason to sign, when he would become eligible for a five-year deal worth $359.5 million — a contract that would set a new record for the largest in NBA history. Speaking to reporters in Serbian following a FIBA World Cup qualifying game, Jokic reaffirmed his desire to remain with the Nuggets long-term. "My idea and desire is to stay in Denver. I'll probably sign next year," Jokic said, adding, "My desire is to play the rest of my life in Denver."

Beyond these eight headline storylines, the offseason has already produced a series of smaller but notable moves, including the Detroit Pistons sending big man Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for future second-round picks, and veteran center Nikola Vučević agreeing to a minimum contract with the Orlando Magic after previously starring for the Chicago Bulls. Free agency has also seen a wave of contract decisions play out across the league, with players like James Harden, Fred VanVleet and Zach LaVine all making decisions on their player options in recent weeks.

With James still weighing his options and the Leonard trade hanging in the balance pending the league's investigation, NBA insiders expect the coming days to bring further clarity on two of the offseason's most closely watched storylines. Both situations carry ripple effects across the rest of the league, with several contending teams effectively frozen in place until James makes his decision and the Raptors and Clippers await word from the league office on how the Leonard matter will ultimately be resolved.