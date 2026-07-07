Nikola Jokic has removed any lingering doubt about his long-term future with the Denver Nuggets, telling reporters Monday that he intends to remain with the franchise for the remainder of his career and plans to sign a contract extension as soon as he becomes eligible next summer.

The three-time NBA Most Valuable Player made the comments in Serbian following Serbia's FIBA World Cup qualifying game Monday, a 94-81 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. "My idea is to sign next summer and stay with Denver for the rest of my career," Jokic told reporters, according to a translation published by DNVR Sports. He elaborated further on his intentions, adding, "My idea and desire is to stay in Denver. I'll probably sign next year... My desire is to play the rest of my life in Denver."

Jokic currently has two seasons remaining on his existing contract with Denver, which includes a player option that would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2028, the year he turns 33. Rather than wait until that option comes into play, Jokic indicated he intends to sign a new extension well before then, effectively closing the door on any speculation about his eventual free agency.

Under current NBA rules, Jokic would become eligible to sign a new contract extension next summer, and reports indicate he could be in position to sign the largest contract in league history when he becomes eligible for a new deal in the summer of 2027. According to ESPN, Jokic would be eligible for a five-year contract worth approximately $359.5 million as a free agent at that time, a figure that would represent one of the most lucrative deals ever signed by an NBA player.

Jokic's comments carry significant weight given his standing as one of the most accomplished players of his generation. Selected by Denver with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft, Jokic has developed into one of the most dominant players in franchise history, leading the Nuggets to their first NBA championship in 2023 and earning Finals MVP honors for his performance during that title run.

Jokic's individual production has remained remarkably consistent throughout his career. During the 2025-26 season, he averaged a triple-double across 65 appearances, posting 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. Across 11 NBA seasons, Jokic has averaged 22.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game, numbers that have established him as one of the most well-rounded and statistically dominant centers in league history.

Jokic's decision to publicly reaffirm his commitment to Denver comes during an active offseason across the league, one that has already seen a wave of major roster moves and star player movement. The Milwaukee Bucks completed a blockbuster trade sending two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, while the Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Paul George. Additional moves have included Kawhi Leonard's reported return to the Toronto Raptors, Ja Morant's trade from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Portland Trail Blazers, and LaMelo Ball's move from the Charlotte Hornets to the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron James has also informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he intends to play elsewhere for the 2026-27 season, adding further uncertainty to the league's star player landscape heading into the new campaign.

Read more 5 Players the Nuggets Could Add to Help Nikola Jokic Win Another Title by 2027 5 Players the Nuggets Could Add to Help Nikola Jokic Win Another Title by 2027

Against that backdrop of significant roster turnover across the NBA, Jokic's clear and public statement of loyalty to Denver stands out as a rare example of stability amid an otherwise turbulent offseason for player movement. His comments also come at a time when the Nuggets have continued to build their roster around him, positioning the team to remain competitive in the Western Conference as it looks to build on its 2023 championship run.

Jokic's timeline for signing an extension aligns with typical NBA rules governing veteran contract extensions, which generally allow players to sign new deals a certain number of years into their existing contracts. By waiting until next summer to formally sign an extension rather than pursuing one immediately, Jokic would be positioning himself to potentially maximize the length and value of his new deal under the league's collective bargaining agreement, while still providing Nuggets fans and the organization with clear assurance of his long-term intentions well ahead of that signing window.

The 31-year-old center's comments also reflect a broader pattern of loyalty he has expressed throughout his career, having consistently emphasized his preference for stability with the Nuggets organization even as rumors and speculation about star player movement have periodically circulated around other top players across the league. Unlike several other franchise cornerstones who have requested trades or explored other options in recent years, Jokic has remained a steady, singular figure in Denver since entering the league, a dynamic that has helped the Nuggets build sustained success around his unique skill set as a passing, scoring and rebounding threat at the center position.

With training camps still months away and the NBA's offseason continuing to produce roster shakeups across the league, Jokic's declaration of long-term commitment to Denver offers a measure of certainty for a franchise that has built its recent championship aspirations around his continued presence. Whether that commitment translates into a formal contract extension as early as next summer, as Jokic has now publicly indicated he intends to pursue, will become one of the more closely watched storylines of the coming NBA calendar, particularly given the record-setting financial terms he could command once fully eligible to sign a new deal in 2027.