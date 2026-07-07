Read more NBA Free Agency Buzz: Rockets Field Durant-Sengun Trade Inquiries, Knicks Add Drummond NBA Free Agency Buzz: Rockets Field Durant-Sengun Trade Inquiries, Knicks Add Drummond

Kevin Durant's long-term future with the Houston Rockets has once again become one of the NBA's most closely watched storylines, with new reporting indicating the 16-time All-Star is open to a change of scenery and has genuine interest in joining forces with Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham.

The Rockets are weighing how to balance their immediate championship aspirations with their long-term roster building after a disappointing end to last season, when Houston was eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in six games during the first round of the playoffs. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Tim MacMahon, injuries to veterans Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet during the season had consequences that extended well beyond the box score. "Interviews with team sources and those with knowledge of the team's operations reveal that the VanVleet injury, and the season-ending ankle injury to Steven Adams later on, impacted the team in ways that extended off the floor. Beyond the team's glaring lack of playmaking, their absences created a massive leadership void that Durant and the team struggled to fill," the two wrote.

Compounding the uncertainty, reports indicate Houston does not consider Durant an untouchable piece of its roster heading into the offseason. NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints wrote that the Rockets never viewed the addition of Durant as a long-term commitment when they originally acquired him. "Whether or not the Rockets look to continue their partnership with Durant is the big question at large, especially since they don't view him as an 'untouchable' talent in trade talks on their roster. Houston viewed the opportunity to acquire Durant as a way to upgrade from Jalen Green and bridge the gaps in their lineup to contend in the West, but by no means was this addition viewed as a long-term commitment," Siegel wrote.

Durant joined the Rockets from the Phoenix Suns in July 2025 as part of a seven-team trade and later agreed to a two-year, $90 million contract extension with Houston that October, a fully guaranteed deal carrying an average annual salary of $45 million and including a player option for the 2027-28 season. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his long-term fit, Durant remained one of the league's most productive players last season, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three-point range across 78 appearances, production that earned him a second-team All-NBA selection.

Detroit has emerged as one of the more aggressive suitors in the Durant sweepstakes, having already pursued other star-caliber additions this offseason without success, including exploratory talks involving both Kawhi Leonard, who is now reportedly returning to the Toronto Raptors, and Jaylen Brown, who was ultimately traded from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Siegel, the Pistons had previously explored a three-team trade framework involving Detroit, Houston and Boston in an effort to land Durant, but the talks never gained meaningful traction. "Two league sources with knowledge of the situation told ClutchPoints that the Pistons were set on figuring out a path to land Durant, but nothing ever materialized in this three-team idea, nor did anything appear possible in brief discussions with only Houston," Siegel wrote.

What has kept the Durant-to-Detroit speculation alive, according to Siegel's reporting, is the mutual admiration between Durant and Cunningham. "Perhaps the greatest detail to emerge from all of these rumors is that Durant has interest in playing alongside Pistons star Cade Cunningham, sources said," Siegel wrote, adding that "Durant has always had high praise from the young superstar guard early in his career and has been on the record multiple times calling him a 'special talent.'"

Cunningham, who is playing on a four-year, $269 million maximum contract with Detroit, has developed into one of the league's premier two-way lead guards. He led the Pistons to a 60-win season and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last year, finishing fifth in MVP voting while averaging 23.9 points, 9.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks across 64 regular-season games, shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Detroit ultimately fell one game short of the Eastern Conference finals, losing to the eventual champion New York Knicks in the second round after Cunningham, who earned First Team All-NBA honors, appeared to run out of gas by the series' final game.

Beyond the mutual interest between the two players, some observers have pointed to off-court factors that could be contributing to uncertainty around Durant's long-term standing in Houston. Reports have connected Durant to a since-scrutinized social media account that made inappropriate comments about other players, executives and members of the Rockets organization, a situation that some analysts have suggested may have added tension to his relationship with the team, though neither Durant nor the Rockets have addressed the matter directly in on-the-record comments tied to these reports.

Should Detroit ultimately find a workable trade structure, pairing Durant's scoring with Cunningham's playmaking would give the Pistons a formidable one-two punch as they look to build on last season's breakthrough campaign. Detroit has continued adding complementary pieces around Cunningham this offseason, including forward John Collins and guard Isaiah Joe, but has yet to add a true secondary shot-creator and playmaker capable of easing Cunningham's offensive burden, a gap analysts say Durant would fill immediately given his combination of size, shooting and scoring versatility even at this stage of his career.

As of the latest reporting, no formal trade framework between Houston and Detroit has advanced beyond preliminary conversations, and the Rockets have not indicated they are actively shopping Durant on the open market. Still, with Houston reportedly viewing him as available in the right circumstances and Durant himself expressing genuine interest in a potential partnership with Cunningham, his situation is likely to remain one of the NBA's most closely tracked storylines as teams continue reshaping their rosters ahead of training camp later this year.