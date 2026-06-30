Read more NBA Trade Rumors: 10 Biggest Stories Shaping the League's Wild 2026 Offseason Heading Into Free Agency NBA Trade Rumors: 10 Biggest Stories Shaping the League's Wild 2026 Offseason Heading Into Free Agency

NBA free agency officially opens Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, but the league's rumor mill has already produced one of the more chaotic offseason stretches in recent memory, with several stars potentially on the move just as front offices begin negotiating in earnest. Here's a look at five of the biggest trade rumors currently swirling around the league.

1. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers appear headed toward a split, with Toronto emerging as the most realistic destination. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors are "seriously engaged" in trade discussions involving the two-time Finals MVP, who turned 35 on Monday and is entering the final year of his contract at $50.3 million. Charania has reported that the Raptors, who Leonard led to an NBA championship in 2019, represent the only team outside the Los Angeles market that Leonard is currently willing to sign a long-term extension with, a detail that has significantly narrowed the realistic trade landscape and intensified momentum behind a potential reunion. Adding another layer to the situation, the Clippers themselves have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Boston's Jaylen Brown if a deal involving Leonard comes together, suggesting the team could attempt to pivot toward a different star rather than simply rebuilding around its existing core.

2. Jaylen Brown's name continues to surface across multiple trade scenarios, with Denver among the most aggressive suitors. Brown has remained one of the most frequently mentioned names on the trade market throughout the early offseason, with several teams expressing interest in prying him away from Boston. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Denver Nuggets have "deep interest" in trading for Brown, while podcast host Bill Simmons has floated a more elaborate scenario involving a Celtics-Nuggets swap that would also include Jamal Murray and other pieces, though ESPN's Zach Lowe has expressed skepticism that such a deal is realistic in its current form. The Clippers' interest in Brown, contingent on moving Leonard, adds yet another team to a crowded field of suitors circling the All-Star wing as Boston weighs its long-term roster direction.

3. Anthony Davis remains at the center of speculation involving the Golden State Warriors' aggressive pursuit of LeBron James. Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor reported that the Warriors are exploring a trade for Washington Wizards center Anthony Davis as part of a broader strategy aimed at convincing LeBron James to leave the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. Any deal for Davis would reportedly require Golden State to include injured star Jimmy Butler, who has indicated he would like to retire as a member of the Warriors, along with significant draft capital. Davis' actual future with Washington remains uncertain even amid the rumors, with Wizards officials previously stating publicly that they want to retain him and plan to discuss a contract extension once he becomes eligible in August. The Warriors created additional flexibility to pursue this plan when Draymond Green declined his player option Monday, a move ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed was directly tied to the team's pursuit of both James and Davis.

4. The Ja Morant blockbuster has already reshaped the trade landscape, with speculation now turning to what comes next for Portland. The Memphis Grizzlies traded two-time All-Star Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, with no draft picks changing hands in the deal. The trade has fueled immediate speculation about Portland's next move, with some analysts wondering whether the Trail Blazers might still pursue an additional blockbuster, potentially involving Jaylen Brown, given the team's apparent willingness to make aggressive roster swings this offseason. Betting markets have largely shrugged off the Morant trade as a needle-mover for Portland's title odds in the near term, with the team still priced near the back of the league's championship contenders, suggesting oddsmakers view the move as more of a talent gamble than an immediate competitive breakthrough.

5. Jalen Duren and Domantas Sabonis are reportedly eyeing a potential trade that would essentially swap their current situations. According to Sam Amick, restricted free agent center Jalen Duren has expressed interest in joining the Sacramento Kings, while Domantas Sabonis has reportedly expressed a desire to play for the Detroit Pistons, raising the possibility of some form of sign-and-trade swap between the two teams. Chris Haynes has separately reported that the Kings are actively pursuing a sign-and-trade scenario for Duren with the Pistons, who currently hold his restricted free agency rights, adding momentum to speculation that the two big men could effectively change places this offseason as both teams look to retool their frontcourt depth ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Beyond these five storylines, the offseason has already produced significant activity even before free agency formally begins. Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade to the Miami Heat was finalized the day before the NBA Draft, kicking off a cascade of subsequent moves, including the Detroit Pistons trading Isaiah Stewart to Memphis and the Charlotte Hornets sending LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Several notable veterans have also already committed to returning to their current teams, including Trae Young, Austin Reaves, and Kristaps Porziņģis, who is finalizing a two-year, $40 million deal to remain with Golden State.

With the formal negotiation window opening Tuesday evening, league insiders expect the pace of rumors and reported agreements to accelerate considerably over the coming days, particularly around LeBron James' still-unresolved future with the Lakers, a decision that could ripple outward and influence how several of the trade scenarios above, including the Warriors' pursuit of both James and Davis, ultimately play out. For now, with Leonard, Brown, Davis and James all hanging in the balance, the league appears headed into one of its more unpredictable offseason stretches in years, with several marquee names still genuinely uncertain about where they'll be playing once training camps open in the fall.