Read more NBA Trade Rumors Heat Up Entering 2026 Offseason: Giannis, Draft Picks Dominate Buzz NBA Trade Rumors Heat Up Entering 2026 Offseason: Giannis, Draft Picks Dominate Buzz

NEW YORK — As the 2025-26 NBA season concludes and teams shift focus to the draft and free agency, several major trade rumors are dominating discussions across the league as of May 22, 2026.

Here are the top five circulating rumors based on recent reports:

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Speculation Multiple outlets report that the Milwaukee Bucks are listening to offers for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo after missing the playoffs. Teams such as the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Oklahoma City Thunder have been linked to potential blockbuster packages involving young talent and future draft picks. The Bucks are seeking assets to rebuild around their core while Giannis reportedly prioritizes winning. No official trade request has been made public.

2. LeBron James Free Agency and Potential Sign-and-Trade LeBron James, entering unrestricted free agency, is prioritizing championship contention. Reports indicate interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers remain the favorite to retain him, but James has ruled out rebuilding scenarios. His $52.6 million player option decision and desire for immediate contention are central to ongoing discussions.

3. Ja Morant Trade Buzz The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly open to trading Ja Morant as part of a potential rebuild. Teams like the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns have been mentioned as possible destinations. Morant's availability follows a challenging season, with Memphis looking to reset around younger pieces and draft assets.

4. Kawhi Leonard and Donovan Mitchell Rumors The Los Angeles Clippers are considering trading Kawhi Leonard to acquire future assets. Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell's situation with the Cleveland Cavaliers is under scrutiny if contract extension talks stall. Both stars remain high-value targets for contending teams seeking veteran leadership and scoring.

5. Anthony Davis Trade Aftermath and Ripple Effects Following the midseason trade of Anthony Davis from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards, additional moves involving supporting pieces continue to generate rumors. Teams are positioning for cap flexibility and draft capital in the wake of major deals executed earlier in 2026.

These rumors reflect the high-stakes nature of the upcoming offseason. The NBA Draft is scheduled for late June, with free agency opening shortly after. Front offices are actively evaluating rosters, cap space, and long-term contention windows.

Teams with significant cap flexibility, such as the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls, are monitoring the market for opportunities to add star talent. Contenders like the Thunder and Celtics are looking to fine-tune rosters around their cores.

League executives emphasize that many rumors remain fluid. No official trades involving the top names have been finalized as of May 22. Official announcements typically accelerate closer to the draft and free agency periods.

The 2026 offseason is shaping up as one of the more active in recent years, with several star players potentially on the move. Fans and analysts continue to track developments through reputable sources like ESPN, The Athletic, and Hoops Rumors.

Additional context includes ongoing salary cap considerations, draft pick values, and player contract situations. Teams must balance short-term competitiveness with long-term roster building.

The NBA's competitive balance and parity continue to drive speculation. Past offseasons have shown that major moves can reshape conference standings rapidly.

As teams finalize draft preparations and free agency strategies, more concrete rumors and potential deals are expected to emerge in the coming weeks. The focus remains on how these potential transactions will impact the 2026-27 season landscape.