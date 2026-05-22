LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic will not represent Slovenia in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers this summer, prioritizing rehabilitation from a hamstring injury and time with his two daughters.

Read more Luka Doncic Injury Update: Pain-Free but Facing Full Offseason Recovery After Missing Entire Lakers Playoff Luka Doncic Injury Update: Pain-Free but Facing Full Offseason Recovery After Missing Entire Lakers Playoff

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on May 21, 2026: "Sources close to Lakers star Luka Doncic have reiterated to @TheSteinLine that nothing has changed from his recent statement below: He is not playing for his national team this summer in FIBA World Cup qualifying to spend as much of his offseason as possible with his daughters."

The 27-year-old guard missed the Lakers' second-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to the hamstring injury. Los Angeles was swept in the series.

Doncic spent the previous offseason improving his conditioning. This summer he will focus on recovering from the injury that sidelined him during the postseason.

He has consistently represented Slovenia in international competitions. In the 2025 EuroBasket, he led the tournament in scoring with 34.7 points per game and was named to the All-Tournament Team. Slovenia was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Doncic is currently involved in a custody battle with his former fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, over their two daughters. The couple got engaged in 2023 and separated in March 2026.

The Lakers were eliminated in the second round of the 2026 playoffs. The team needed Doncic's presence but he was unable to return in time.

Doncic has not made additional public comments beyond the statement relayed through sources. He is expected to focus on rehabilitation and family time during the offseason.

The six-time All-Star averaged strong numbers during the regular season before the injury. His absence was a significant factor in the Lakers' early playoff exit.

Slovenia's FIBA World Cup Qualifiers are scheduled for July. Doncic's decision leaves the national team without its leading scorer.

The guard's commitment to family comes amid ongoing personal matters. He has emphasized spending time with his daughters this summer.

Doncic joined the Lakers in a major trade earlier in the 2025-26 season. His partnership with LeBron James created high expectations for the franchise.

The hamstring injury occurred late in the regular season. Recovery timelines for such injuries vary depending on severity.

The Lakers have not issued further statements on Doncic's summer plans. The organization is expected to support his rehabilitation process.

Doncic's international career has included multiple appearances for Slovenia since his teenage years. His absence from the qualifiers marks a departure from previous commitments.

As the NBA offseason begins, Doncic's focus remains on returning healthy for the 2026-27 season. The Lakers will look to build around him and James.

No specific timeline for his return to full basketball activities has been provided. Medical updates will likely come through the Lakers.

The custody situation with his daughters continues. Details remain private, but the family matter influences his summer schedule.

Doncic's decision prioritizes personal recovery and family responsibilities. He aims to be fully prepared for the upcoming NBA season.

The basketball community continues to monitor his progress. Fans and analysts await updates on his health and future plans with the Lakers.