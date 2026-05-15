LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic provided a detailed update on his Grade 2 hamstring strain Friday, confirming he remains pain-free and has resumed jogging as the Los Angeles Lakers turn their full attention to the 2026-27 season following a second-round playoff sweep by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Slovenian superstar, acquired by the Lakers in a blockbuster trade prior to the 2025-26 campaign, suffered the injury April 2 during the final stretch of the regular season. He missed the entire postseason, watching from the sidelines as LeBron James and a depleted roster pushed through the first round against the Houston Rockets before falling to the Thunder in four games.

In post-elimination comments Monday night after the Lakers' 115-110 loss in Game 4, Doncic told reporters he "wasn't close" to returning at any point. He revealed doctors initially projected an eight-week recovery timeline based on his first MRI, a window that would have extended into late May — well beyond the Lakers' actual playoff run.

"I'm working every day. I feel better every day," Doncic said. "Like I said, in the beginning they told me eight weeks, so we'll just go from there." He pushed back against media speculation about his availability, noting that outsiders had not seen his MRIs.

Deeper Injury Revealed in Follow-Up Evaluation

Further medical imaging conducted in Europe showed the strain was more severe than the initial Grade 2 diagnosis from Dallas, according to reports. The setback sidelined the four-time NBA scoring leader for the critical playoff push despite his dominant regular-season numbers: 33.5 points, 8.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game across 64 contests.

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Lakers coach JJ Redick and the medical staff adopted a cautious approach, prioritizing long-term health over a rushed return. Shams Charania of ESPN reported Doncic remained on a week-to-week basis with a "slow path" to recovery even as the series against Oklahoma City progressed.

As of mid-May, Doncic has advanced to pain-free jogging but has not yet been cleared for full-contact workouts or one-on-one drills. He continues structured rehabilitation while emphasizing family priorities during the offseason.

Offseason Focus: Body Transformation and Family

Doncic wasted little time shifting into high gear. Reports indicate he has already restarted the strict regimen that transformed his physique last summer, including high-protein meals, intermittent fasting and dual daily workouts coordinated by his personal "Team Luka" of physiotherapists, trainers and nutritionists.

The 27-year-old also announced he will skip summer play with the Slovenian national team to focus on his young daughters amid ongoing personal matters. "My daughters and my responsibilities as a father are my priority," he stated, while confirming continued dedication to physical recovery.

This mirrors his successful 2025 preparation, when dramatic conditioning improvements helped silence critics and fueled one of the league's most productive seasons. Fans and analysts view the upcoming months as critical for sustaining that momentum heading into what many expect to be a pivotal year for the Lakers.

Impact on Lakers' Playoff Run and Roster Outlook

Without their marquee addition, the Lakers relied heavily on a 41-year-old James and supporting pieces including Austin Reaves. They dispatched Houston in six games but could not overcome Oklahoma City's depth and defensive intensity. The sweep highlighted roster questions that general manager Rob Pelinka must address this summer.

Doncic's absence fueled debates about load management, injury prevention and roster construction around two generational stars in their respective career phases. Some analysts, including former players, drew comparisons to other high-profile playoff absences, though supporters noted Doncic's strong availability record in previous postseasons.

Free agency and potential trades loom large. James' future remains uncertain, while Reaves is expected to command a substantial extension. The front office faces pressure to build complementary pieces around Doncic's skill set for a deeper 2027 playoff push.

Medical Perspective on Hamstring Strains

Grade 2 hamstring strains typically require four to eight weeks of recovery, with re-injury risk remaining elevated if athletes return prematurely. Experts emphasize progressive loading — from jogging to sprinting, then sport-specific movements — before full clearance. Doncic's decision to seek additional evaluation in Europe reflects thoroughness common among elite international athletes.

Rehabilitation protocols often include eccentric strengthening, flexibility work and monitoring via imaging. With the Lakers' season over by mid-May, Doncic gains a full summer to complete the ramp-up phase safely.

Legacy and Long-Term Outlook

At 27, Doncic remains in his prime despite the setback. His pre-injury dominance — leading the league in scoring while posting elite playmaking numbers — reaffirmed his status among the NBA's elite. The injury, while frustrating, provides an opportunity to refine conditioning and address any lingering mobility concerns.

Lakers fans and the broader NBA community await his return with anticipation. If history serves as a guide, a focused offseason could yield another MVP-caliber campaign. For now, the focus stays on steady progress, family time and preparation for what comes next.

Doncic's journey from a teenage phenom in Europe to a Lakers cornerstone has included triumphs and challenges. This latest hurdle, managed with transparency and professionalism, underscores his commitment to longevity in a physically demanding league. As training camps approach later this year, all eyes will turn to Crypto.com Arena to see the next evolution of one of basketball's most gifted players.