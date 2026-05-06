LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has not yet begun running as he continues recovering from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain suffered more than a month ago, with team officials and medical experts emphasizing a cautious approach that keeps him sidelined for the start of the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Doncic, who has missed the entire first-round series against the Houston Rockets, remains on a deliberate, week-to-week recovery timeline. At roughly 33-34 days post-injury as of Tuesday, May 5, the 27-year-old has progressed to limited on-court shooting and movement drills but has not advanced to running, one-on-one sessions or full basketball activities, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst described Doncic as "not close" to returning, noting the structured ramp-up required for hamstring injuries. Lakers coach JJ Redick has provided no firm timeline, stressing patience to avoid re-injury in a player whose explosive style relies heavily on deceleration and quick changes of direction.

Injury and Recovery Details

Doncic suffered the strain April 2 during a loss to the Thunder. An MRI confirmed the Grade 2 classification, which typically involves partial tearing of muscle fibers and requires four to six weeks or longer for full recovery. He traveled to Spain for specialized injections, including platelet-rich plasma and possibly stem cell treatments, aimed at accelerating healing.

Upon returning to Los Angeles, Doncic has been visible around the team, supporting teammates from the bench and engaging in controlled rehab. Recent video clips show him putting up shots in non-contact settings, marking incremental progress, but sources confirm he has not yet begun running at any meaningful intensity.

Medical experts monitoring similar cases note that rushing the return-to-run phase often leads to setbacks. For high-usage stars like Doncic, teams prioritize long-term durability over aggressive timelines, especially in the playoffs.

Impact on Lakers Playoff Run

Without their leading scorer and facilitator — who averaged 33.5 points, 8.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds in the regular season — the Lakers advanced past Houston relying on LeBron James, Austin Reaves (returning from his own injury) and strong role-player contributions. Facing the top-seeded Thunder presents a steeper challenge, with Doncic widely expected to miss at least the early games of the series.

Some optimistic projections point to a possible return around Game 3 or 4 in Los Angeles if progress accelerates, while more conservative views suggest mid-to-late May or beyond. The earliest realistic target appears around the five-to-six-week mark from the original injury date.

Broader Context and History

This marks another soft-tissue concern in Doncic's career, though previous issues have not typically sidelined him long-term. The Lakers acquired him in a major offseason move, and his absence has tested the team's depth while highlighting James' continued excellence at age 41.

Doncic's presence on the sideline has boosted morale, but the void in offensive creation remains evident. The Thunder dominated Los Angeles in the regular season, including the game in which Doncic was injured.

Expert Analysis and Fan Sentiment

Sports medicine specialists emphasize individualized protocols. While injections may have shortened the timeline slightly, full integration into game-speed activity still requires careful progression. Physical therapists following public updates describe current drills as encouraging but preliminary.

Fans on social media express a mix of frustration and understanding, with many urging patience to protect Doncic for future seasons. Hashtags related to his recovery trend regularly as Lakers Nation balances hope with realism.

Path Forward

The Lakers continue daily monitoring while preparing without their cornerstone. Any advancement to live contact or scrimmages could shift timelines, but officials stress health remains the priority. Redick and the front office have praised Doncic's work ethic during rehab.

As the Thunder series begins, focus stays on execution without Doncic, while holding cautious optimism for his eventual return. His resilience has defined his journey from international prodigy to NBA star, and this latest challenge tests that mettle once more.

The situation remains fluid. Every practice report and update will be scrutinized as the playoffs unfold. For now, the answer to whether Luka Doncic can run yet is no — or at least not at full basketball intensity — keeping him on the sideline as the Lakers push forward in his absence.